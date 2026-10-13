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UroHard for Men

UroHard For Men
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
UroHard for Men
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • UroHard for Men

    A Tragic Male Enhancement Story — And the Questions Every Man Should Ask

    10/06/2026 | 17 mins.
    Welcome to UroHard for Men - Where only Size & Function Matters!

    We are a team of professionals that focus on non-surgical, permanent male enhancement solutions. Our focus is to bring a solution to men who refuse to compromise on their vitality.

    A 43 year old man recently traveled to Bangkok to undergo a male enhancement procedure and unfortunately, he did not make it back home to his family. Let's discuss what exactly went wrong, what every man should ask, and how what we do is different ... tune in

    This is a repost from our our interactive live discussions that take place every Thursday which you can join through any of the platforms listed below

    Check out our website & follow us on all social(s) below to stay up to date:

    Website: https://urohard.com/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@urohard

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UroHard

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urohard/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550068693735

    The information provided on this show is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. You should always seek the direct guidance of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or physical procedure.
  • UroHard for Men

    Vaping & How it affects you erections ... ..

    09/29/2026 | 24 mins.
    Welcome to UroHard for Men - Where only Size & Function Matters!

    We are a team of professionals that focus on non-surgical, permanent male enhancement solutions. Our focus is to bring a solution to men who refuse to compromise on their vitality.

    Can Vaping shrink your performance? Blood flow, erections, performance, all of these come into consideration when you are vaping on a frequent basis ... Dr. Fussell has a lot to say about this!

    This is a repost from our our interactive live discussions that take place every Thursday which you can join through any of the platforms listed below

    Check out our website & follow us on all social(s) below to stay up to date:

    Website: https://urohard.com/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@urohard

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UroHard

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urohard/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550068693735

    The information provided on this show is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. You should always seek the direct guidance of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or physical procedure.
  • UroHard for Men

    Why is there a CURVE in it?!

    09/22/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Welcome to UroHard for Men - Where only Size & Function Matters!

    We are a team of professionals that focus on non-surgical, permanent male enhancement solutions. Our focus is to bring a solution to men who refuse to compromise on their vitality.

    Let's talk about why your manhood might have a curve in it. This is actually more common than people think. Listen to what Dr. Fussell has to say ... ..

    This is a repost from our our interactive live discussions that take place every Thursday which you can join through any of the platforms listed below

    Check out our website & follow us on all social(s) below to stay up to date:

    Website: https://urohard.com/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@urohard

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UroHard

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urohard/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550068693735

    The information provided on this show is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. You should always seek the direct guidance of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or physical procedure.
  • UroHard for Men

    What guys WANT vs What guys NEED

    09/15/2026 | 39 mins.
    Welcome to UroHard for Men - Where only Size & Function Matters!

    We are a team of professionals that focus on non-surgical, permanent male enhancement solutions. Our focus is to bring a solution to men who refuse to compromise on their vitality.

    Today we're going to explain the difference between what guys WANT & what guys NEED. Join us as we peel back the cover on the real reason men seek Male Enhancement.. ...

    This is a repost from our our interactive live discussions that take place every Thursday which you can join through any of the platforms listed below

    Check out our website & follow us on all social(s) below to stay up to date:

    Website: https://urohard.com/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@urohard

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UroHard

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urohard/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550068693735

    The information provided on this show is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. You should always seek the direct guidance of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or physical procedure.
  • UroHard for Men

    One FEE covers you for the WHOLE YEAR!

    09/09/2026 | 27 mins.
    Welcome to UroHard for Men - Where only Size & Function Matters!

    We are a team of professionals that focus on non-surgical, permanent male enhancement solutions. Our focus is to bring a solution to men who refuse to compromise on their vitality.

    Dr. Fussell has been a board certified Urologist for over 20 years but now he only does two things: male enhancement & erectile dysfunction (ED). Many men struggle with ED and don't make time to see their doctor. Many reasons include a recurring payment as well as availability from their Urologist. Here at UroHard for Men, we provide a solution to both. We will only charge you once for an ED Consultation and that will cover you for an entire year! Dr. Fussell will sit down you & give you a diagnosis to get to the center of your problem. Hear what he has to say about the quality of our services ...

    This is a repost from our our interactive live discussions that take place every Thursday which you can join through any of the platforms listed below

    Check out our website & follow us on all social(s) below to stay up to date:

    Website: https://urohard.com/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@urohard

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UroHard

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urohard/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550068693735

    The information provided on this show is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. You should always seek the direct guidance of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or physical procedure.
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About UroHard for Men
Welcome to UroHard for Men - Where only Size & Function Matters!We are a team of professionals that focus on non-surgical, permanent male enhancement solutions. Our focus is to bring a solution to men who refuse to compromise on their vitalityCheck out our website & follow us on all social(s) below to stay up to date:Website: https://urohard.com/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@urohardYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@UroHardInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/urohard/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550068693735The information provided on this show is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. You should always seek the direct guidance of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or physical procedure.
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