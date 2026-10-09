This week, the docs are finding god. Tara and Laurel tackle listener questions about SSRIs vs prayer, whether your delivery room needs a religious affiliation, and finding community at synagogue when you don’t actually believe in God. Plus, we dig into some of medicine’s complicated religious history and finally figure out what a hospital chaplain actually does. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Prozac and Jesus are fighting for my soul

This is the episode where we say we’re going to talk about everything gastrointestinal and then mainly talk about IBS. Along the way, we declare war on minimal-privacy bathrooms, we decipher FODMAPs, explain why IBS and IBD are very much not the same thing, and investigate the deeply suspicious case of a boyfriend who apparently doesn’t poop. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Find the other half of the episode on Patreon at patreon.com/notyourdoctorpod where Tara and Laurel delve into our most toxic traits and relationships. And this week, the docs are your personal poison control center and ask what it takes to get products recalled, from lead-painted toys and asbestos makeup to craft beads that accidentally metabolize into GHB. Then we abandon toxicology for toxicity of a more personal variety, unpacking bad relationships, questionable personality traits and the uncomfortable possibility that sometimes the contaminant is coming from inside the house. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Peptides are having a moment, and apparently everyone now has a guy. This week, the docs wade into Wolverine Stacks, bodega peptides, injectable beauty promises and the mysterious vials of BPC-157 arriving in people's mailboxes, asking which peptide claims have actual medicine behind them and which are running several clinical trials ahead of the evidence. We also investigate whether peptides can heal your tendons, improve your skin and make you immortal, or whether your peptide guy might have oversold this. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Against all odds, the higher powers let us stick around and become second-year doctors. This week, all three docs are back together to debrief intern year: best and worst shifts, tears and traumas, keeping relationships and hobbies alive, and the moments we felt we *might* actually know what we're doing. We also answer your nosiest questions about intern life whether or not it has delivered or flopped on every Grey's Anatomy or Pitt-adjacent fantasy. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

What the Health is Happening? with Dr. V

About Not Your Doctor

About Not Your Doctor

About Not Your Doctor