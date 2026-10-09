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Not Your Doctor

Laurel, Rachel & Tara
Health & WellnessScience
Not Your Doctor
Latest episode

36 episodes

  • Not Your Doctor

    Bye bye baby docs

    10/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    Against all odds, the higher powers let us stick around and become second-year doctors. This week, all three docs are back together to debrief intern year: best and worst shifts, tears and traumas, keeping relationships and hobbies alive, and the moments we felt we *might* actually know what we're doing. We also answer your nosiest questions about intern life whether or not it has delivered or flopped on every Grey's Anatomy or Pitt-adjacent fantasy. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Not Your Doctor

    Wegovy vs Wolverine: the wondrous world of peptides

    09/30/2026 | 1h
    Peptides are having a moment, and apparently everyone now has a guy. This week, the docs wade into Wolverine Stacks, bodega peptides, injectable beauty promises and the mysterious vials of BPC-157 arriving in people's mailboxes, asking which peptide claims have actual medicine behind them and which are running several clinical trials ahead of the evidence. We also investigate whether peptides can heal your tendons, improve your skin and make you immortal, or whether your peptide guy might have oversold this. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Not Your Doctor

    From the Patreon: Toxins and toxic traits

    09/23/2026 | 28 mins.
    Find the other half of the episode on Patreon at patreon.com/notyourdoctorpod where Tara and Laurel delve into our most toxic traits and relationships. And this week, the docs are your personal poison control center and ask what it takes to get products recalled, from lead-painted toys and asbestos makeup to craft beads that accidentally metabolize into GHB. Then we abandon toxicology for toxicity of a more personal variety, unpacking bad relationships, questionable personality traits and the uncomfortable possibility that sometimes the contaminant is coming from inside the house. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Not Your Doctor

    The IBS industrial complex

    09/16/2026 | 1h
    This is the episode where we say we’re going to talk about everything gastrointestinal and then mainly talk about IBS. Along the way, we declare war on minimal-privacy bathrooms, we decipher FODMAPs, explain why IBS and IBD are very much not the same thing, and investigate the deeply suspicious case of a boyfriend who apparently doesn’t poop. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Not Your Doctor

    Prozac and Jesus are fighting for my soul

    09/09/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    This week, the docs are finding god. Tara and Laurel tackle listener questions about SSRIs vs prayer, whether your delivery room needs a religious affiliation, and finding community at synagogue when you don’t actually believe in God. Plus, we dig into some of medicine’s complicated religious history and finally figure out what a hospital chaplain actually does. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Not Your Doctor
Not Your Doctor is a chatty, question-driven podcast hosted by three resident doctors in the US and UK.Each week, we answer listener-submitted questions about health, wellness, and life. All the things you’ve Googled at 2 a.m. or felt too awkward to ask your friends, or even your actual doctor. We mix evidence, real-world experience, cultural context, and plenty of hot takes, all without the jargon or judgment.This is not medical advice. It’s honest conversation, thoughtful nuance, and doctors talking like people, for people.Send your listener questions to NotYourDoctorPod@gmail.com or submit them here: https://forms.gle/yk3qETzXBm6d244z9 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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