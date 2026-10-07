Love Lately with Loren LoRosa is a love letter to women navigating sex, relationships, and their overall wellness in real life. Loren is joined by Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe for honest conversations, plenty of laughs, and the facts we need to protect our hearts and our health. The season kicks off with special guest, singer and songwriter, Ciara! Love Lately premieres October 6 with new episodes every other week on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Brought to you by Gilead Sciences. --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Our Hosts: Loren LoRosa: @lorenlorosa Dr. Contessa Metcalfe: @drcontessa See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Love, Lately kicks off live from the iHeartRadio Music Festival with Ciara for an intimate conversation about love, growth, and the lessons we learn along the way. Ciara opens up to Loren about how her understanding of love has evolved, what she’s learned to stop accepting, and the conversations she hopes to have with her daughters about love, self-worth, and how to protect themselves. Then, Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe joins the conversation to talk about why protecting your health is just as important as protecting your heart. It’s a warm, honest conversation between girlfriends about growing wiser, loving better, and taking care of yourself through every season. Brought to you by Gilead Sciences. --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Our Hosts: Loren LoRosa: @lorenlorosa Dr. Contessa Metcalfe: @drcontessa See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep

The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

About Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa

About Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa

About Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa