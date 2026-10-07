Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessLove, Lately with Loren LoRosa
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa

iHeartPodcasts
Health & WellnessLeisure
Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa

    Love Lessons and Leveling Up with Ciara

    10/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Love, Lately kicks off live from the iHeartRadio Music Festival with Ciara for an intimate conversation about love, growth, and the lessons we learn along the way. Ciara opens up to Loren about how her understanding of love has evolved, what she’s learned to stop accepting, and the conversations she hopes to have with her daughters about love, self-worth, and how to protect themselves.
    Then, Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe joins the conversation to talk about why protecting your health is just as important as protecting your heart. It’s a warm, honest conversation between girlfriends about growing wiser, loving better, and taking care of yourself through every season. Brought to you by Gilead Sciences.
    ---------------------------------------------------------------
    Follow Our Hosts:
    Loren LoRosa: @lorenlorosa
    Dr. Contessa Metcalfe: @drcontessa
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa

    Introducing: Love Lately with Loren LoRosa

    09/28/2026 | 1 mins.
    Love Lately with Loren LoRosa is a love letter to women navigating sex, relationships, and their overall wellness in real life. Loren is joined by Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe for honest conversations, plenty of laughs, and the facts we need to protect our hearts and our health. The season kicks off with special guest, singer and songwriter, Ciara!
    Love Lately premieres October 6 with new episodes every other week on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Brought to you by Gilead Sciences.
    ---------------------------------------------------------------
    Follow Our Hosts:
    Loren LoRosa: @lorenlorosa
    Dr. Contessa Metcalfe: @drcontessa

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
About Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa
Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa is a love letter to women navigating sex, relationships, and the latest in the culture. Each episode, Loren is joined by Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe to unpack the topics taking over the group chat: from body counts to getting tested, situationships, and sexual health myths. Together, they bring humor, honesty, and expert insight to the questions listeners may be too nervous to ask. The debut season kicks off with special guest Ciara, live from the iHeartRadio Music Festival, who opens up about how her understanding of love has evolved and gets candid about the importance of women taking ownership of their sexual health and well-being. Loren and Dr. Contessa are creating a judgment-free space where women can talk openly, protect themselves, and make informed choices about their bodies, hearts, and peace.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessLeisureRelationshipsSexualitySociety & Culture

Listen to Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa, The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast The End Of The World with Josh Clark
    The End Of The World with Josh Clark
    Science, Society & Culture, Technology
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 7:34:57 PM
A company fromMADSACK