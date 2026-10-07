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2 episodes
- Love, Lately kicks off live from the iHeartRadio Music Festival with Ciara for an intimate conversation about love, growth, and the lessons we learn along the way. Ciara opens up to Loren about how her understanding of love has evolved, what she’s learned to stop accepting, and the conversations she hopes to have with her daughters about love, self-worth, and how to protect themselves.
Then, Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe joins the conversation to talk about why protecting your health is just as important as protecting your heart. It’s a warm, honest conversation between girlfriends about growing wiser, loving better, and taking care of yourself through every season. Brought to you by Gilead Sciences.
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Follow Our Hosts:
Loren LoRosa: @lorenlorosa
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe: @drcontessa
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Love Lately with Loren LoRosa is a love letter to women navigating sex, relationships, and their overall wellness in real life. Loren is joined by Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe for honest conversations, plenty of laughs, and the facts we need to protect our hearts and our health. The season kicks off with special guest, singer and songwriter, Ciara!
Love Lately premieres October 6 with new episodes every other week on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Brought to you by Gilead Sciences.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Follow Our Hosts:
Loren LoRosa: @lorenlorosa
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe: @drcontessa
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa
Love, Lately with Loren LoRosa is a love letter to women navigating sex, relationships, and the latest in the culture. Each episode, Loren is joined by Married to Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe to unpack the topics taking over the group chat: from body counts to getting tested, situationships, and sexual health myths. Together, they bring humor, honesty, and expert insight to the questions listeners may be too nervous to ask. The debut season kicks off with special guest Ciara, live from the iHeartRadio Music Festival, who opens up about how her understanding of love has evolved and gets candid about the importance of women taking ownership of their sexual health and well-being. Loren and Dr. Contessa are creating a judgment-free space where women can talk openly, protect themselves, and make informed choices about their bodies, hearts, and peace.Podcast website
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