Obesity roughly tripled in about 60 years, and the genes didn't change in that time. So if body weight isn't a willpower problem, what is it? Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum and Dr. Austin Baraki walk through what actually sets your weight: the adoption and twin studies behind the genetics, the "defended range" your biology fights to hold, the food environment that does most of the eating for you, and where GLP-1 medications actually work. Along the way — why diets regain after you white-knuckle them, what The Biggest Loser six-year data show about resting metabolism, and four willpower myths worth retiring.

Hosted by Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum and Dr. Austin Baraki, co-founders of Barbell Medicine.

Timestamps

00:00 Cold open: Danny Cahill and The Biggest Loser

01:03 What we mean by "willpower"

05:48 Obesity tripled in ~60 years: the one number

06:31 Adoption and twin studies: genes vs. household

09:37 Set point vs. the defended range

10:37 Gene–environment mismatch

14:03 In the clinic: a lifelong weight history

19:18 Losing weight vs. keeping it off

20:26 Appetite doesn't reset (Sumithran)

25:52 Metabolic adaptation and the Biggest Loser data

34:07 Part 2: eating on autopilot

35:10 Portion size runs the meal

39:12 What changed in the food supply

40:42 Same genes, new environment: Pima and immigrants

43:20 Why ultra-processed food is easy to overeat

50:28 Processing vs. calories: the Hall ward study

52:36 When the brain changes eating: gourmand syndrome

1:00:01 Why the willpower story stuck

1:01:08 Taft, Churchill, and the intelligence myth

1:02:43 Does intelligence predict weight? (sibling study)

1:11:16 Are GLP-1s cheating? What they actually do

1:15:10 Beyond the scale: muscle, health, nutrition

1:24:21 Myth-busting: lightning round

1:39:04 Three takeaways: what to actually do

1:41:00 Danny Cahill, revisited

Resources



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