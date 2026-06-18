Welcome to the Everyday Longevity Collective! In this episode, hosts Dr. Datta-Thomas and Dr. Thomas dive deep into the powerful role of movement across every decade of life, from building the foundation of bone density and muscle in your teens and 20s, to maintaining independence and strength well into your 70s and beyond. They break down the latest research, real-life patient stories, and expert strategies tailored to women and men at each life stage, including the impact of hormones like estrogen and testosterone, how to combat metabolic decline, and why resistance training is truly non-negotiable.

Whether you’re an athlete, a busy professional, or just want to age with energy and confidence, Dr. Datta-Thomas and Dr. Thomas offer actionable roadmaps to integrate movement into your daily routine and your family culture. You’ll get practical tips on training at every age, from injury prevention in youth and postpartum recovery to staying strong through menopause and supporting longevity in your elder years. Plus, they share their own family’s approach to making movement a multigenerational tradition that celebrates strength, health, and self-worth.

Tune in for empowering advice and clear action steps you can use, starting today, to harness the “medicine” of movement for lifelong vitality.



Timestamps:

00:00 "Bone Health & Cycle Syncing"

04:19 Adolescent Training: Girls' ACL Focus

09:42 "Testosterone, Aging, and Health"

10:42 "Hormones, Aging, and Resistance Training"

16:19 "Midlife Health: Exercise & Hormones"

18:30 Optimizing Health Through Movement

22:31 Aging Health: Prevention Through Strength

25:25 "Family Fitness and Fun"

28:06 "Healthy Habits and Social Growth"

33:32 "Resistance Training for Hormonal Health"

35:47 "Steps, Mobility, Training, Recovery"

37:42 Movement Meets Metabolic Optimization



Show's Website - https://everydaylongevity.co/

Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shomadattamd/

Dr. John Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-thomas-8543426/

Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/

“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”