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Everyday Longevity Collective

TopHealth Media
FitnessHealth & Wellness
Everyday Longevity Collective
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Everyday Longevity Collective

    How Cardiorespiratory Fitness Drives Longevity and Functional Aging at Every Decade of Life

    06/18/2026 | 24 mins.
    Welcome back to EVERYDAY Longevity Collective! In today’s episode, Dr. John Thomas and Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas dive into one of the most overlooked but essential pillars of healthy aging: cardiorespiratory fitness. They reveal how your body ages at the speed of your conditioning, not your years, and why modern lifestyles secretly accelerate deconditioning. Forget old notions of cardio as punishment; true conditioning is about building energy, flexibility, resilience, and independence through every decade of life. Whether you're navigating your 20s, managing midlife stress, or aiming for lifelong mobility, the hosts break down the latest research, practical strategies, and actionable routines that go beyond aesthetics to support real functional health and longevity. Get ready for a thoughtful guide to optimizing your fitness capacity at any age!

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Cardiorespiratory fitness importance
    05:09 Peak fitness in your 20s
    06:55 Finding the right workout balance
    12:18 Health checkups in 30s and 40s
    14:58 Understanding Zone 2 training
    16:43 Importance of varied workout routines
    21:04 Importance of fitness in aging
    23:10 Practical longevity fitness routine

    Show's Website - https://everydaylongevity.co/
    Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shomadattamd/
    Dr. John Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-thomas-8543426/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Everyday Longevity Collective

    Why Sleep Is Your Ultimate Longevity Tool at Every Age

    06/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    Welcome back to the EVERYDAY Longevity Collective. In today’s episode, Dr. John Thomas and Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas dive deep into one of the most overlooked pillars of longevity: sleep and recovery. While many of us invest in supplements, intense training, or cutting-edge wellness devices, it turns out you can’t "out-supplement" or "out-train" poor sleep. The doctors break down how sleep isn’t just about feeling rested; it’s the body’s performance engine that influences everything from metabolic health and hormones to brain function and immunity.
    Throughout this episode, you’ll learn why consistent, high-quality sleep is essential at every stage of life, how sleep needs and challenges shift by decade and between men and women, and the practical, high-yield strategies for improving your nightly recovery. Whether you’re seeking better athletic performance, sharper cognition, or greater independence as you age, Dr. John Thomas and Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas offer actionable advice and the latest clinical perspectives on building lasting health starting with your sleep.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Importance of sleep for health
    05:00 Importance of sleep for metabolism
    10:05 Unplugging and managing stress
    13:29 Hormone-related sleep disruption in 40s
    15:27 Sleep apnea and hormone connection
    19:16 Common sleep issues and aging
    21:39 Sleep tips for caregivers and gender differences
    25:25 Creating a bedtime routine
    28:11 Importance of sleep for recovery

    Show's Website - https://everydaylongevity.co/
    Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shomadattamd/
    Dr. John Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-thomas-8543426/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Everyday Longevity Collective

    Strength, Body Composition, and Longevity: How to Train Smart in Every Decade

    05/14/2026 | 23 mins.
    Welcome back to the Everyday Longevity Collective! Today, we’re diving deep into the intersection of performance, injury prevention, and long-term health, unpacking the critical role that strength, body composition, and load tolerance play as we age. Many assume that getting older means inevitable loss of strength and flexibility, but Dr. Datta-Thomas and Dr. Thomas are here to challenge that belief. They’ll take you decade by decade, outlining how to optimize training in your 20s all the way to your 70s and beyond, highlighting what changes, what matters most, and how you can stay strong, independent, and resilient throughout every stage of life. Whether you’re looking to futureproof your fitness or better understand the science behind muscle, metabolic health, and functional movement, this episode will arm you with actionable strategies to live fully, no matter your age.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Importance of muscle strength
    05:33 Staying active in your 20s
    07:30 Balancing workouts and protein intake
    10:19 Understanding menopause and muscle loss
    14:40 Adjusting workouts for men over 50
    17:50 Importance of exercise for health
    20:02 Longevity fitness and training tips
    23:07 Importance of resistance training

    Show's Website - https://everydaylongevity.co/
    Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shomadattamd/
    Dr. John Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-thomas-8543426/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Everyday Longevity Collective

    Fuel and Foundation Evidence-Based Nutrition Strategies for Everyday Longevity and Personal Health

    04/22/2026 | 27 mins.
    Welcome back to the Everyday Longevity Collective podcast. In this episode, Drs.  Shoma Datta-Thomas and John Thomas tackle the foundational question of nutrition for healthy aging and performance: how do we truly fuel ourselves for longevity? With no shortage of conflicting dietary advice out there, they cut through the noise, focusing not on trendy frameworks, but on fundamentals supported by robust evidence and new personalization tools.
    From the critical importance of protein intake as we age, to the evolving science behind fats and carbohydrates, the episode explores practical strategies for every decade of life. The hosts answer listener questions about blue zones, fasting, and supplementation, highlighting how individualized nutrition–not one-size-fits-all–is key. You'll learn actionable takeaways you can implement this week, and why consistency, quality, and timing matter more than ever. Whether you're optimizing performance, protecting long-term health, or just aiming to feel your best, this episode is your guide to building a nutritional foundation that lasts.
    00:00 Struggles with overwhelming nutrition advice
    08:24 Optimizing protein for active lifestyles
    10:27 Hormones, aging, and muscle preservation
    15:26 Using CGM for health insights
    16:23 Blue zones and longevity factors
    20:40 Popular supplements and nutrition gaps
    26:42 Metabolism changes in midlife
    28:12 Nutrition priorities for aging
    33:52 Carbohydrates for daily fuel
    38:38 Healthy fat intake guidelines
    41:05 Understanding insulin and cholesterol
    43:42 Creatine dosage recommendations
    Show's Website - https://everydaylongevity.co/
    Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shomadattamd/
    Dr. John Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-thomas-8543426/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Everyday Longevity Collective

    Building Strength and Longevity: Movement Strategies for Every Life Stage

    03/23/2026 | 38 mins.
    Welcome to the Everyday Longevity Collective! In this episode, hosts Dr. Datta-Thomas and Dr. Thomas dive deep into the powerful role of movement across every decade of life, from building the foundation of bone density and muscle in your teens and 20s, to maintaining independence and strength well into your 70s and beyond. They break down the latest research, real-life patient stories, and expert strategies tailored to women and men at each life stage, including the impact of hormones like estrogen and testosterone, how to combat metabolic decline, and why resistance training is truly non-negotiable.
    Whether you’re an athlete, a busy professional, or just want to age with energy and confidence, Dr. Datta-Thomas and Dr. Thomas offer actionable roadmaps to integrate movement into your daily routine and your family culture. You’ll get practical tips on training at every age, from injury prevention in youth and postpartum recovery to staying strong through menopause and supporting longevity in your elder years. Plus, they share their own family’s approach to making movement a multigenerational tradition that celebrates strength, health, and self-worth.
    Tune in for empowering advice and clear action steps you can use, starting today, to harness the “medicine” of movement for lifelong vitality.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 "Bone Health & Cycle Syncing"
    04:19 Adolescent Training: Girls' ACL Focus
    09:42 "Testosterone, Aging, and Health"
    10:42 "Hormones, Aging, and Resistance Training"
    16:19 "Midlife Health: Exercise & Hormones"
    18:30 Optimizing Health Through Movement
    22:31 Aging Health: Prevention Through Strength
    25:25 "Family Fitness and Fun"
    28:06 "Healthy Habits and Social Growth"
    33:32 "Resistance Training for Hormonal Health"
    35:47 "Steps, Mobility, Training, Recovery"
    37:42 Movement Meets Metabolic Optimization

    Show's Website - https://everydaylongevity.co/
    Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shomadattamd/
    Dr. John Thomas LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-thomas-8543426/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
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About Everyday Longevity Collective
"Everyday Longevity Collective" is where applied longevity meets everyday life. Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas and Dr. John Thomas combine two decades of expertise in movement science and functional medicine to help people move better, age stronger, and live longer - with intention. Approachable science, lived wisdom, and repeatable systems from a husband-and-wife team redefining what modern healthspan really means.
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