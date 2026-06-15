The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

Welcome to another episode of "The Diabetes Blueprint," where we challenge the conventional wisdom around diabetes and unveil a radically new, holistic approach to care. Today, Dr. Rangi, a board-certified endocrinologist, global speaker, and educator with over 20 years of experience transforming diabetes care for patients and doctors worldwide shares with about her upstream approach.

In this episode, you'll hear why the way we think about diabetes is fundamentally broken and how most of what patients and even some doctors believe is incomplete. Dr. Rangi shares the limitations of the current healthcare system, which reduces diabetes to a single number and squeezes complex care into rushed 15-minute visits. Discover why real diabetes management must go beyond blood sugar and prescriptions to include self-management education, hormonal assessment, and a whole-person, cardiometabolic perspective.

Dr. Rangi announces the launch of her pioneering program, Upstream Diabetes, and her upcoming book, "The Diabetes Blueprint," both designed to empower patients with clarity, confidence, and control over their health. The episode also outlines the five-step framework for achieving optimal well-being with the lowest necessary medication doses. Whether you live with diabetes, have prediabetes, or care for someone who does, this episode will equip you with actionable strategies and a hopeful new vision for living vibrantly starting today.

00:00 Challenges of treating diabetes

06:30 Introducing Upstream Diabetes Course

07:32 Understanding Diabetes Basics

11:59 Understanding diabetes beyond sugar

14:23 Silent onset of CKM syndrome

19:46 Different types of type 2 diabetes

22:09 Gut health and daily movement

25:17 Addressing Hormonal Issues First

28:45 Cardiometabolic optimization factors

31:39 Cardiovascular benefits of semaglutide

35:45 Reducing medication through lifestyle changes

39:47 Diabetes care and wellness strategies

44:12 Introducing the educational course

46:09 Preview of Dr. Rangi's Projects

Show Website - https://lowerthedosepodcast.com/

Dr. Rangi's Website - https://rangimd.com/

Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/

Dr. Rangi's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaiwant-rangi-md-face-32226b97/

“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”