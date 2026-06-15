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The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

TopHealth Media
FitnessHealth & Wellness
The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

    Understanding Supplements: What Really Works for Healthy Aging and Diabetes Management

    06/15/2026 | 32 mins.
    Welcome to The Diabetes Blueprint powered by Lower the Dose. In this episode, Dr. Rangi tackles the world of supplements, uncovering which ones truly support healthy aging and which are nothing more than marketing hype or even potential harm. Tired of seeing patients arrive with bags full of unvetted bottles—and noticing that 95% of people with diabetes take supplements without ever informing their doctors—Dr. Rangi lays out a practical "traffic light" framework to guide safe supplement use: green for treating real deficiencies, yellow for evidence-based additions, and red for those lacking proof or safety. From vitamin B12, D, and magnesium to berberine, fish oil, curcumin, and beyond, Dr. Rangi breaks down what works, what doesn’t, and how to collaborate with your healthcare team. Whether you’re living with diabetes or focused on long-term well-being, this episode empowers you to declutter your supplement routine and make evidence-based decisions for your body and mind.
    00:00 Discussing supplements for healthy aging
    03:42 Understanding supplement safety levels
    10:05 Vitamin D's role in diabetes prevention
    11:22 Optimizing Vitamin D Levels
    15:45 Magnesium benefits for diabetes and heart
    29:40 Fish oil and curcumin benefits
    34:00 Berberine and its health impact
    35:02 Discussing CoQ10 and Probiotics
    40:41 Discussing glucose and berberine supplements
    43:42 Custom daily supplement packs
    Show Website - https://lowerthedosepodcast.com/
    Dr. Rangi's Website - https://rangimd.com/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    Dr. Rangi's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaiwant-rangi-md-face-32226b97/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

    The Diabetes Blueprint: Act Early, Prevent Complications, Live Vibrantly

    06/04/2026 | 37 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of "The Diabetes Blueprint," where we challenge the conventional wisdom around diabetes and unveil a radically new, holistic approach to care. Today, Dr. Rangi, a board-certified endocrinologist, global speaker, and educator with over 20 years of experience transforming diabetes care for patients and doctors worldwide shares with about her upstream approach.
    In this episode, you'll hear why the way we think about diabetes is fundamentally broken and how most of what patients and even some doctors believe is incomplete. Dr. Rangi shares the limitations of the current healthcare system, which reduces diabetes to a single number and squeezes complex care into rushed 15-minute visits. Discover why real diabetes management must go beyond blood sugar and prescriptions to include self-management education, hormonal assessment, and a whole-person, cardiometabolic perspective.
    Dr. Rangi announces the launch of her pioneering program, Upstream Diabetes, and her upcoming book, "The Diabetes Blueprint," both designed to empower patients with clarity, confidence, and control over their health. The episode also outlines the five-step framework for achieving optimal well-being with the lowest necessary medication doses. Whether you live with diabetes, have prediabetes, or care for someone who does, this episode will equip you with actionable strategies and a hopeful new vision for living vibrantly starting today.
    00:00 Challenges of treating diabetes
    06:30 Introducing Upstream Diabetes Course
    07:32 Understanding Diabetes Basics
    11:59 Understanding diabetes beyond sugar
    14:23 Silent onset of CKM syndrome
    19:46 Different types of type 2 diabetes
    22:09 Gut health and daily movement
    25:17 Addressing Hormonal Issues First
    28:45 Cardiometabolic optimization factors
    31:39 Cardiovascular benefits of semaglutide
    35:45 Reducing medication through lifestyle changes
    39:47 Diabetes care and wellness strategies
    44:12 Introducing the educational course
    46:09 Preview of Dr. Rangi's Projects
    Show Website - https://lowerthedosepodcast.com/
    Dr. Rangi's Website - https://rangimd.com/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    Dr. Rangi's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaiwant-rangi-md-face-32226b97/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

    How AI and New Tech Are Revolutionizing Diabetes Care and Changing Lives

    05/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    Welcome back to Lower the Dose. In this episode, Dr. Rangi explores the cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing diabetes care. They dive into how continuous glucose monitors, artificial pancreas systems, and artificial intelligence are not only making diabetes management easier but are also improving real-world health outcomes. From game-changing medications that protect the heart and kidneys to groundbreaking advances like stem cell therapies and AI-powered decision support, Dr. Rangi breaks down the latest research, practical applications, and what these innovations mean for anyone living with diabetes today and in the future. Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, or just curious about how medicine and technology are intersecting, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.
    00:00 Benefits of continuous glucose monitoring
    03:43 Managing diabetes with family support
    07:31 Monitoring glucose time in range
    10:43 Advanced insulin pump technology
    13:48 Reducing overnight hypoglycemia
    17:51 Automated insulin delivery for type 2
    20:35 Inhaled insulin considerations
    24:01 Diabetes drug safety changes 2008
    28:37 AI in healthcare advancements
    33:03 Smartwatches monitoring health data
    35:03 Benefits of telehealth appointments
    39:55 Precision care for autoimmune diabetes
    40:44 AI in personalized medicine
    44:13 Future of diabetes treatment
    Show Website - https://lowerthedosepodcast.com/
    Dr. Rangi's Website - https://rangimd.com/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    Dr. Rangi's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaiwant-rangi-md-face-32226b97/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

    Navigating Diabetes: Reversal, Remission, and Protection Windows Explained

    04/21/2026 | 48 mins.
    Welcome to Lower the Dose. Today, we're taking a deep dive into one of the most confusing and debated health topics: diabetes reversal. Host and endocrinologist Dr. Rangi, explores what diabetes reversal really means, the silent decade before diagnosis, and the critical windows where change is possible. With social media flooded by quick-fix gurus and misinformation, we ask: What’s fact, what’s hype, and what are your realistic options for navigating type 2 diabetes? Whether you’re newly diagnosed, living with diabetes for years, or simply curious, this episode will arm you with science-backed clarity, hope, and practical strategies to take charge of your health journey.
    00:00 How insulin and the pancreas work
    05:27 Understanding metabolic health trends
    09:21 Understanding diabetes management stages
    10:47 Understanding types of type 2 diabetes
    16:16 Early diabetes management importance
    20:07 Understanding CKM syndrome and diabetes
    21:28 Managing diabetes through lifestyle changes
    24:49 Diabetes remission and lifestyle factors
    30:07 Improving quality of life with tech
    31:28 Weight loss benefits in window three
    36:24 Dangers of stopping medications abruptly
    39:44 Understanding GLP1 medications
    41:33 Discussing long-term treatment options
    44:37 Managing overall cardiometabolic health
    49:36 Realistic diabetes treatment advice
    51:10 Ending the conversation
    Show Website - https://lowerthedosepodcast.com/
    Dr. Rangi's Website - https://rangimd.com/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    Dr. Rangi's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaiwant-rangi-md-face-32226b97/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™

    Uncovering the Five Subtypes of Type 2 Diabetes and What They Mean for Your Health

    04/06/2026 | 18 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of "The Silent Decade." Today, we're diving deep into a groundbreaking perspective on diabetes with Dr. Rangi. While most people only recognize type 1 and type 2 diabetes, modern research reveals a much more nuanced reality, type 2 diabetes actually includes five distinct subtypes, each with its own causes, risks, and best strategies for reversal. Understanding your exact subtype can completely change your approach to treatment and prevention. Join us as we unpack what these subtypes mean, where this new classification came from, and why recognizing your metabolic pattern matters more than just your A1C alone. If you’ve ever thought all diabetes is created equal, this episode is for you.

    00:00 Understanding type 2 diabetes subtypes

    03:16 Diagnosing type 1 diabetes basics

    06:59 Common diabetes types and indicators

    12:39 Treating severe insulin resistance

    13:39 Managing insulin resistance strategies

    17:38 Diabetes subtypes and metabolic patterns
    Show Website - https://lowerthedosepodcast.com/
    Dr. Rangi's Website - https://rangimd.com/
    Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    Dr. Rangi's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaiwant-rangi-md-face-32226b97/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
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About The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™
The Critical Window to Protect Your Heart, Brain & Longevity. Hosted by Dr. Jaiwant Rangi - endocrinologist and founder of Lower The Dose®, a cardiometabolic wellness program and movement - helps you prevent and reverse diabetes and prediabetes, optimize metabolic and hormone health, and prevent health crises while raising energy, vitality, and longevity through precision and prevention.
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