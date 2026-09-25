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3 Putt Bogey with Chuck and Adam
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3 Putt Bogey with Chuck and Adam

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3 Putt Bogey with Chuck and Adam
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • 3 Putt Bogey with Chuck and Adam

    "I called the ball a motherf**ker!"

    09/25/2026 | 56 mins.
    Welcome to the pilot episode of 3 putt bogey. In this ep, Chuck and Adam introduce the show and go over their most recent rounds.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • 3 Putt Bogey with Chuck and Adam

    Introducing 3 Putt Bogey

    09/22/2026 | 2 mins.
    3 Putt Bogey is a golf podcast hosted by Chuck Bryant and Adam Pranica, two mid handicappers who are just good enough to know exactly how bad they still are. The name says it all: one great shot, followed immediately by the kind of self-inflicted disaster only a mid-handicap golfer can produce. That's the whole sport, really, and this show lives in that gap.
    Every week, Chuck and Adam break down their most recent rounds, dig through the bag, and try to actually get better — which is harder than it sounds when social media serves up an endless, contradictory firehose of tips, drills, and gear you're told you absolutely need. They'll talk about what's actually working, what's total crap, and what happened when they tried it on the course anyway.
    Expect gear talk, course recaps, golf movies and video games, rules debates, questionable gambling picks, and a healthy amount of self-inflicted misery, all in service of two guys trying to shave a few strokes off their game and laugh about it along the way.

    @3puttbogey on Instagram
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About 3 Putt Bogey with Chuck and Adam
Two mid handicappers, one great shot, and the three-putt that ruins it. Chuck Bryant and Adam Pranica try to actually get better at golf while sorting real advice from social media noise.
Podcast website
ComedyGolfSports

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