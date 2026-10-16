🎙️ Rebuild & Fulfill Real conversations on burnout, rebuilding, and becoming stronger than before.

World Mental Health Day 2026 asks us to move beyond mental health awareness and truly listen to people with lived experience. As Mental Illness Awareness Week comes to a close, Kelsey Dunbar and Marc Rogala explore what it means to turn real voices into real change.

In this episode of Rebuild & Fulfill, Kelsey and Marc discuss the difference between hearing someone and making them feel genuinely heard, why mental health stigma still exists, and how lived experience and professional mental health care can work together. They also share practical ways to support someone who may be struggling without minimizing their experience or immediately trying to fix them.

This conversation explores:

• Why awareness alone is not enough

• How to listen without judgment

• Why lived experience is a meaningful form of expertise

• The relationship between professional treatment and peer support

• How shame prevents people from asking for help

• Why following up matters

• Simple ways to create safer, more honest conversations

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 World Mental Health Day 2026

02:48 What does it mean to be truly heard?

04:29 Why sympathy without action is not enough

06:01 Does mental health stigma still exist?

08:17 Closing the mental health education gap

08:47 Why lived experience matters

09:49 How Marc’s lived experience shapes his support

12:05 Compassion without comparing experiences

13:23 Why we rush to fix someone’s pain

15:16 What a supportive response sounds like

16:56 “You’re not broken; you’re overloaded”

20:01 From feeling broken to feeling defective

22:29 Lived experience and professional mental health care

24:36 Recognizing when someone is not really okay

25:58 Turning mental health awareness into action

28:00 Practical ways to support someone who is struggling

30:11 The one-conversation challenge

31:31 Why people need to feel safe enough to reveal

32:19 Final message and mental health crisis resources

World Mental Health Day lasts one day, and Mental Illness Awareness Week lasts one week, but people live with these experiences every day. Real change can begin with one honest conversation and one person realizing they do not have to carry everything alone.

Ready to turn what you know into meaningful action? The Transformation Gap Experience gives you lifetime access to more than 140 powerful talks, practical tools, and guided support to help you move from insight to implementation:

https://thetransformationgapsummit.com/transformation-gap-experience

If you or someone you know is struggling in the United States, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Learn more about Suffer to Tougher and our work in resilience and mental fitness:

https://suffertotougher.org

#WorldMentalHealthDay #MentalIllnessAwarenessWeek #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #LivedExperience #EndTheStigma #MentalFitness #Resilience #RebuildAndFulfill #SufferToTougher