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🎙️ Rebuild & Fulfill Real conversations on burnout, rebuilding, and becoming stronger than before.
Kelsey Dunbar and Marc Rogala
Latest episode
47 episodes
Candice Snyder: Reinvention, Kindness & Lessons From 300 Conversations | Episode 4510/16/2026 | 34 mins.What happens when the career and identity you built are suddenly taken away?
After a work-related injury ended her career as a dental hygienist and left her with a permanent disability, Candice Snyder spent years trying to understand what could come next.
Today, Candice hosts the globally ranked Passion, Purpose and Possibilities podcast, where more than 300 conversations have explored resilience, transformation, purpose, mental health, kindness, and meaningful impact.
In this episode of Rebuild & Fulfill, Kelsey Dunbar and Marc Rogala talk with Candice about rebuilding after unexpected loss, discovering purpose through service, and creating conversations that help people feel seen, heard, and less alone.
Candice shares:
• The injury that ended her career and changed her identity
• Rediscovering purpose through connection and service
• Beginning a podcast despite her discomfort with technology
• What interviewing men taught her about shared humanity
• Seven lessons from 300 conversations
• Why kindness needs to become louder and more visible
• Listening in a way that makes people feel genuinely seen
• Why reinvention has no age limit or expiration date
• What she hopes to create next
Kelsey and Marc also acknowledge how the life and loss of Candice’s brother, Mike, shaped her commitment to mental-health advocacy and suicide prevention. Rather than asking Candice to retell a story she recently shared in depth, this conversation honors Mike’s influence while keeping the focus on celebrating Candice and the impact she continues to make.
You don’t need to have your entire next chapter figured out. Sometimes rebuilding begins with one honest conversation, one act of kindness, or simply remaining open to a new possibility.
CONNECT WITH CANDICE
Passion, Purpose and Possibilities Podcast:
https://www.podpage.com/passion-purpose-and-possibilities-1/
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/candicesnyder/
MAKE MENTAL HEALTH MATTER INTERVIEW
In “Finding Gratitude in the Hardest Moments,” Candice speaks openly about losing her brother to suicide, navigating grief, and finding hope, gratitude, connection, and purpose after tremendous loss:
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/make-mental-health-matter-with-kelli-melissa-reinhardt-finding-gratitude-in-the-hardest-moments--75670475
Make Mental Health Matter:
https://www.mmhm.org/
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 – When the life you expected suddenly changes
01:59 – Welcoming Candice Snyder
02:35 – The injury that ended Candice’s career
05:42 – Rediscovering purpose through connection and service
09:57 – How the podcast became something bigger
12:04 – Beginning before she knew it would work
12:55 – The conversation that revealed its potential
13:38 – What interviewing men taught Candice
15:30 – Seven lessons from 300 conversations
17:12 – Honoring Mike and his influence
19:25 – Why kindness needs to become louder
23:04 – Connection matters more than content
26:43 – Reinvention and rediscovering purpose
29:29 – What Candice hopes to create next
31:36 – Reflection and wrap-up
32:57 – Where to follow Candice
#CandiceSnyder #PassionPurposePossibilities #RebuildAndFulfill #FindingPurpose #Reinvention #Kindness #HumanConnection #Resilience #MentalHealthAdvocacy
Jeannine Rashidi: Healing Trauma, Breaking Patterns & Choosing Yourself | Episode 4410/13/2026 | 28 mins.In this episode of Rebuild and Fulfill, host Kelsey Dunbar talks with Jeannine Rashidi, an Ayurveda doctor, author, founder of Goodbye Tension, and two-time TEDx speaker.
Jeannine shares how childhood adversity and becoming a mother as a teenager shaped her life, and how she began to recognize patterns that continued into adulthood. She talks about building Goodbye Tension, developing the EDHIR method, writing Abundance Beyond Trauma, and how her first TEDx talk about asking “Why me?” evolved into a second talk about choosing yourself and the Belonging Bargain.
Jeannine also explains her H.O.M.E. framework through a relatable everyday example: saying “I’m fine” when you’re not. The conversation explores how we learn to hide parts of ourselves to preserve connection, and how noticing those patterns can open the door to different choices.
Find Jeannine’s work and free resources, including the I’m Triggered Pocket Guide and a free clarity call, at:
https://goodbyetension.com/
Content note: This conversation includes discussion of childhood abuse, sex trafficking, and trauma.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Cold open and introduction
01:33 Jeannine’s early life and becoming a mother as a teenager
04:41 Protecting her daughters, leaving, and rebuilding
13:06 Writing Abundance Beyond Trauma
14:51 The workbook and I’m Triggered Pocket Guide
15:08 What “home” means to Jeannine
16:33 How her first TEDx talk led to a second
18:41 The H.O.M.E. framework in everyday life
21:35 What rebuilding and fulfillment mean to her now
23:53 Honoring survival adaptations without self-blame
25:36 Jeannine’s work, free resources, and upcoming projects
27:09 Kelsey’s closing message
HASHTAGS
#RebuildAndFulfill #JeannineRashidi #TraumaHealing #BreakingPatterns #ChoosingYourself #BelongingBargain #TEDx
- World Mental Health Day 2026 asks us to move beyond mental health awareness and truly listen to people with lived experience. As Mental Illness Awareness Week comes to a close, Kelsey Dunbar and Marc Rogala explore what it means to turn real voices into real change.
In this episode of Rebuild & Fulfill, Kelsey and Marc discuss the difference between hearing someone and making them feel genuinely heard, why mental health stigma still exists, and how lived experience and professional mental health care can work together. They also share practical ways to support someone who may be struggling without minimizing their experience or immediately trying to fix them.
This conversation explores:
• Why awareness alone is not enough
• How to listen without judgment
• Why lived experience is a meaningful form of expertise
• The relationship between professional treatment and peer support
• How shame prevents people from asking for help
• Why following up matters
• Simple ways to create safer, more honest conversations
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 World Mental Health Day 2026
02:48 What does it mean to be truly heard?
04:29 Why sympathy without action is not enough
06:01 Does mental health stigma still exist?
08:17 Closing the mental health education gap
08:47 Why lived experience matters
09:49 How Marc’s lived experience shapes his support
12:05 Compassion without comparing experiences
13:23 Why we rush to fix someone’s pain
15:16 What a supportive response sounds like
16:56 “You’re not broken; you’re overloaded”
20:01 From feeling broken to feeling defective
22:29 Lived experience and professional mental health care
24:36 Recognizing when someone is not really okay
25:58 Turning mental health awareness into action
28:00 Practical ways to support someone who is struggling
30:11 The one-conversation challenge
31:31 Why people need to feel safe enough to reveal
32:19 Final message and mental health crisis resources
World Mental Health Day lasts one day, and Mental Illness Awareness Week lasts one week, but people live with these experiences every day. Real change can begin with one honest conversation and one person realizing they do not have to carry everything alone.
Ready to turn what you know into meaningful action? The Transformation Gap Experience gives you lifetime access to more than 140 powerful talks, practical tools, and guided support to help you move from insight to implementation:
https://thetransformationgapsummit.com/transformation-gap-experience
If you or someone you know is struggling in the United States, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Learn more about Suffer to Tougher and our work in resilience and mental fitness:
https://suffertotougher.org
#WorldMentalHealthDay #MentalIllnessAwarenessWeek #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #LivedExperience #EndTheStigma #MentalFitness #Resilience #RebuildAndFulfill #SufferToTougher
- After months of planning, more than 150 speakers, six transformational lenses, and hundreds of powerful conversations, The Transformation Gap Summit has officially come to a close. But the real work is only beginning.
In this episode of Rebuild & Fulfill, Kelsey Dunbar and Marc Rogala reflect on what it took to bring the Summit to life, what happened behind the scenes, and what they learned from the speakers and attendees who made it possible.
They discuss why information alone rarely creates lasting change, how specific actions and accountability help turn knowledge into progress, and why people struggling to follow through may not be lazy, weak, or uncommitted. They may simply be carrying barriers other people cannot see.
Kelsey and Marc also share the Summit moments that stayed with them, recognize the speakers, affiliates, attendees, and team behind the event, and answer the Summit’s signature question:
What is one action you can take within the next 24 hours to begin crossing the gap between what you know and how you are living?
Timestamps00:00 Why knowing what to change still isn’t enough
01:12 Looking back at the Transformation Gap Summit
02:37 What happens after months of nonstop preparation?
04:31 Did the Summit become bigger than expected?
07:02 The moment the Summit finally felt real
09:12 What happened behind the scenes
11:46 Thanking the people who attended
12:57 Why the audience’s time and attention mattered
14:59 Attendee messages that stayed with Marc
16:17 The commitment and generosity of the speakers
19:07 Summit conversations that stood out
21:31 NAMI DuPage and the importance of youth mental health
24:57 The unseen barriers that interfere with change
26:23 Why information alone rarely creates lasting change
27:37 Turning an idea into specific action
28:55 What the Summit taught Kelsey and Marc
32:25 Why the Summit conversations are staying available
34:03 The Transformation Gap Experience Pass
36:01 Marc answers the signature 24-hour question
37:09 Kelsey’s priorities and personal next step
38:12 Thanking the team behind the Summit
39:24 The Summit is over, but the transformation isn’t
The live Summit may be over, but lifetime access to its conversations, resources, implementation programs, and expanding AI Guide is available through The Transformation Gap Experience:
https://thetransformationgapsummit.com/transformation-gap-experience
Cross one gap. Take one step.
#TransformationGapSummit #RebuildAndFulfill #MentalHealth #Resilience #PersonalGrowth #BehaviorChange #MentalFitness #SufferToTougher
The Boy Behind the Laughter: A Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Conversation | Episode 4109/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Description:
Suicide prevention, childhood suicidal ideation, and surviving a suicide attempt are at the heart of Kelsey Dunbar’s deeply personal story.
Content advisory: This episode contains an honest conversation about suicidal thoughts and a suicide attempt.
Before Kelsey became a personal trainer, resilience coach, author, and co-founder of Suffer To Tougher, he was a child silently struggling with abandonment, bullying, isolation, weight-related shame, and thoughts of suicide.
In this episode of Rebuild & Fulfill, Kelsey shares how humor became both a survival mechanism and a disguise. While others saw the class clown, they could not see the pain hidden behind the laughter.
Kelsey and Marc Rogala discuss:
• Childhood trauma, bullying, and suicidal ideation
• The “Jacques the Clown” story that shaped Kelsey’s identity
• The question Kelsey asked himself in the mirror every morning
• The circumstances surrounding his suicide attempt
• What surviving that moment meant for his recovery
• How small decisions helped him begin rebuilding his life
• Why becoming a father strengthened his commitment to stay
• How to support someone who may be struggling silently
• Why strong, successful, and helpful people still need support
This Suicide Prevention Awareness Month conversation is a reminder that someone can appear happy, funny, confident, or strong while privately carrying tremendous pain. We do not need perfect words to reach someone. We need the willingness to notice, ask, listen, stay, and follow up.
If you are struggling or having thoughts of suicide in the United States, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If there is immediate danger, call 911.
Rebuild & Fulfill is powered by Suffer To Tougher.
Real talk. Real growth. Keep rebuilding.
#SuicidePrevention #SuicidePreventionAwarenessMonth #MentalHealthAwareness #ChildhoodTrauma #SuicideSurvivor #MentalHealthPodcast #MensMentalHealth #Resilience #RebuildAndFulfill #SufferToTougher
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About 🎙️ Rebuild & Fulfill Real conversations on burnout, rebuilding, and becoming stronger than before.
🎧 Podcast DescriptionRebuild & Fulfill is for high-functioning adults who are burned out, overwhelmed, or rebuilding after hitting a wall.Hosted by Kelsey Dunbar and Marc Rogala, this show delivers real conversations about mental health, resilience, identity, recovery, burnout, and the quiet pressure of always being “the strong one.”Each episode blends honest dialogue with practical structure — because hope without a plan fades, and structure without hope feels empty.If you’ve ever felt overloaded, stuck, ashamed, or unsure how to move forward… you’re not alone. And you’re not broken.This is where rebuilding begins — so you don’t just survive, you fulfill.Podcast website
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