The Menopause Mastery Show | The Lymphatic Connection: An Overlooked Driver of Menopause Symptoms | Episode 283 with Dr. John Douillard
🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show!
Most conversations about menopause focus on hormones—but what if hormones aren't the whole story? 🤔🚺
In this episode, Dr. Betty Murray sits down with Dr. John Douillard to explore one of the most overlooked systems in women's health: the lymphatic system. We discuss how lymphatic congestion can contribute to stubborn belly fat, brain fog, digestive issues, swelling, fatigue, skin problems, and why many women continue to struggle even when they're doing all the "right" things.
Drawing from both modern research and Ayurvedic medicine, Dr. Douillard explains how lymphatic health, digestion, bile flow, detoxification, fascia, and circulation all work together to support hormone communication and overall wellness during perimenopause and menopause.
They cover:
* Why menopause symptoms may involve more than hormone levels alone
* The critical role of the lymphatic system in detoxification and cellular health
* How lymph flow influences hormone communication throughout the body
* The connection between digestion, bile flow, and women's health
* Why food sensitivities may sometimes be a symptom rather than the root cause
* The relationship between estrogen, liver function, and gallbladder health
* How lymphatic congestion can contribute to swelling and fluid retention
* The surprising connection between lymphatics and stubborn visceral belly fat
* Common mistakes people make when trying to support lymphatic drainage
* Dry brushing, movement, and other ways to support healthy lymph flow
* Why foundational lifestyle practices still matter—even with hormone therapy
* How informed consent and lifestyle medicine are often overlooked in healthcare
If you've been told your symptoms are "just hormones" or "just aging," this conversation offers a broader perspective on what may really be happening inside your body. And, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with a friend who may be struggling with menopause symptoms, stubborn weight gain, fatigue, or brain fog.
🩺✨
00:00 Introduction: Is It Really Your Hormones?
01:55 Why the Lymphatic System Matters in Perimenopause & Menopause
07:05 Food Sensitivities, Digestion & the Real Root Cause of Symptoms
11:28 Bile Flow, Estrogen & Gallbladder Health
12:35 The Correct Order for Healing (Why Doing Everything Doesn't Work)
14:53 The Surprising Link Between HRV, Breathing & Lymphatic Flow
19:47 Parasympathetic Function, Digestion & Gut Health
21:56 Movement, Sedentary Living & Lymphatic Drainage
24:39 How Walking After Meals Impacts Blood Sugar
25:00 Fascia, Lymphatics & Why Movement Is Medicine
29:12 Why Perimenopause Symptoms Are Showing Up Earlier
32:25 Manual Therapies, Massage & Protecting the Lymphatic System
32:42 Dry Brushing & Other Ways to Support Lymph Flow
35:21 Visceral Fat, Toxic Fat & Lymphatic Congestion
38:08 The Hidden Connection Between Belly Fat & Waste Removal
39:53 Why Hormone Therapy Isn't Always Enough
40:41 Dr. Douillard's Resources, Quizzes & Educational Tools
42:14 The Problem With Modern Healthcare Education
43:44 What Informed Consent Should Really Mean
44:52 How Nasal Breathing Improved VO₂ Max & Performance
45:36 Final Thoughts & Where to Learn More
👉 To connect with Dr. Douillard:
https://lifespa.com/
📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray:
Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/
✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube: @drbettymurray
🔗 Links:
The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/
Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/
Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/
🎙️ More from the Podcast:
Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw
Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247
Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH
Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time.
#menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #midlife #ayurveda #lymphatichealth #lymphaticsystem