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Menopause Mastery

Dr. Betty Murray
Health & WellnessMedicine
Menopause Mastery
Latest episode

286 episodes

  • Menopause Mastery

    PMOS Explained: How to Read the Patterns (and What You Have Missed)

    07/08/2026 | 51 mins.
    The Menopause Mastery Show | PMOS Explained: How to Read the Patterns (and What You Have Missed) | Episode 286 Solocast with Dr. Betty Murray
    🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show! 
    Could you have been living with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) for decades without knowing it?  In this episode of Menopause Mastery, Dr. Betty Murray shares her personal journey—from puberty and birth control to unexplained weight gain, insulin resistance, hormone therapy, and the frustrating search for answers.
    In this episode, we cover:
    🔹PMOS isn't just "cysts on ovaries." It's a metabolic + endocrine syndrome with different phenotypes.
    🔹In perimenopause/menopause, PMOS can be harder to "see" unless you understand patterns.
    🔹If you've been told your labs are "normal," you may still have meaningful insulin resistance or androgen activity—especially if SHBG, fasting insulin, and a fuller androgen panel weren't assessed.
    🔹The generic advice ("eat less, exercise more") is often insufficient without phenotype-driven strategy.
    You'll learn why so many women were never diagnosed under the traditional PCOS model, how metabolic dysfunction often hides behind "normal" hormone tests, and which laboratory markers may reveal what's really happening. If you've struggled with weight, irregular cycles, low energy, or hormone imbalance despite doing everything right, this episode may help connect the dots.   
    ✨ To take the phenotype quiz:
    https://quiz.gethormonesnow.com  
    00:00 – Could You Have Had PMOS Your Entire Life?
    01:20 – My Early Signs at Puberty
    03:10 – How Birth Control Hid the Symptoms
    05:00 – Insulin Resistance Before Anyone Knew
    07:15 – Coming Off the Pill: Everything Changed
    09:15 – Why I Was Told It Was "Estrogen Dominance"
    11:05 – My Experience with Testosterone Therapy
    12:50 – Why I Never Fit the PCOS Diagnosis
    14:20 – The Lab Tests That Matter for PMOS
    16:00 – Hidden Markers Most Providers Don't Check
    17:45 – How to Start Putting the Pieces Together
    1:03:00 — Product mentions and the "supplements can't replace lifestyle" message
    1:07:10– Key takeaways + next steps for listeners
    📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray: 
    Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/
    ✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube:  @drbettymurray  
    🔗 Links: 
    The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/  
    Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/  
    Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/ 
    🎙️ More from the Podcast: 
    Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw 
    Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247 
    Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH
    Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time. 
    #menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #pmos #pcos #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #menopauseweightloss
  • Menopause Mastery

    The #1 Nutrient Menopausal Women Are Missing

    07/01/2026 | 46 mins.
    The Menopause Mastery Show | Fiber: The #1 Nutrient Menopausal Women Are Missing  | Episode 285 Solocast with Dr. Betty Murray
    🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show! 
    Protein matters in midlife—but it is not the whole story. In this episode of Menopause Mastery, Dr. Betty Murray explains why fiber may be the missing nutrient behind stubborn menopause weight gain, visceral fat, glucose spikes, hormone detox issues, and gut imbalance. 🍏
    ✨ You'll learn how soluble fiber, resistant starch, short-chain fatty acids, bile acids, and the estrobolome all influence insulin sensitivity, cholesterol, estrogen clearance, inflammation, and metabolic health. Dr. Betty also breaks down why extreme low-carb or carnivore-style diets can backfire long term when they starve the gut microbiome.
    If you've been hitting your protein goals but still feel stuck, this episode will help you rethink carbohydrates, rebuild fiber intake, and support your metabolism from the gut up.
    00:00 Why Protein Isn't the Whole Menopause Weight-Loss Story
    01:09 The Missing Nutrient: Fiber
    02:10 Three Beliefs About Carbs, Protein, and Fiber That Need to Shift
    03:48 Why Midlife Women Are Fiber Deficient
    05:48 Visceral Fat, Menopause, and the Calorie Myth
    07:26 How Fiber Slows Glucose Spikes
    08:43 Short-Chain Fatty Acids: How Gut Bacteria Talk to Fat Cells
    09:56 What Research Says About Fiber and Metabolic Health
    11:00 Fiber as Your Body's Natural GLP-1 Support
    13:02 Resistant Starch and Insulin Sensitivity
    14:01 The Estrobolome: Your Gut's Role in Estrogen Detox
    18:27 What Happens When You Starve Your Good Gut Bacteria
    20:36 Testing Hormone Detox and Gut Imbalance
    22:31 Fiber, Bile, and Liver Detoxification
    25:39 How Soluble Fiber Helps Lower Cholesterol
    27:42 The Protein-Fiber Problem
    30:25 Why Extreme Diets Can Backfire Long-Term
    31:50 The Solution: Pair Protein with Plant Fiber
    32:17 Food Fiber vs. Fiber Supplements
    34:27 Are You Carb Sensitive—or Fiber Deficient?
    36:36 How to Track Your Fiber Intake
    38:12 Signs Your Gut May Be Underfed
    39:51 How to Increase Fiber Without Feeling Miserable
    41:12 Easy High-Fiber Meal Ideas
    45:01 Get Your "F" Right: Fiber for Metabolic Health
    45:43 Closing: What to Do Next
    📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray: 
    Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/
    ✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube:      ⁨@drbettymurray⁩   
    🔗 Links: 
    The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/  
    Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/  
    Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/ 
    🎙️ More from the Podcast: 
    Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw 
    Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247 
    Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH
    Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time. 
    #menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #fiber #protein #menopauseweightloss
  • Menopause Mastery

    PCOS Is Dead: Why PMOS Changes Everything for Midlife Women

    06/24/2026 | 29 mins.
    The Menopause Mastery Show | PCOS Is Dead: Why PMOS Changes Everything for Midlife Women  | Episode 284 Solocast with Dr. Betty Murray
    🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show! 
    PCOS has been renamed PMOS — Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome — and Dr. Betty Murray explains why this is a major shift for women's health. In this solocast, Dr. Betty breaks down why PCOS was never just an ovarian condition, how insulin resistance, androgen signaling, and brain-based hormone feedback loops shape the condition, and why so many midlife women were missed by outdated diagnostic criteria. She also shares her own PMOS story, discusses hormone testing, GLP-1 medications, perimenopause, menopause, medical dismissal, and why women must become better advocates for their own care. 
    Listeners will learn:
    🔹Why the PCOS to PMOS rename matters: The new framing positions the condition as more than an ovarian issue and highlights its long-term metabolic impact.
    🔹How PMOS can show up in midlife: The episode explains how fluctuating estrogen, progesterone, and androgens can make underlying dysfunction harder to recognize in perimenopause and menopause.
    🔹What may be driving symptoms: Dr. Betty discusses the role of the hypothalamus, pituitary, ovaries, insulin signaling, adrenals, and thyroid in this broader hormone-metabolic picture.
    🔹What health risks are linked to PMOS: She covers concerns including insulin resistance, prediabetes, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic inflammation, abnormal weight gain, and resistance to weight loss.
    🔹What to ask your provider about: The conversation includes suggested testing and possible treatment considerations to support better diagnosis and care.
    If you've ever felt like your symptoms were dismissed because you didn't fit the classic PCOS picture, this episode offers a broader lens and a strong reminder that your experience may be rooted in physiology, not personal failure. 💫
    📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray: 
    Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/
    ✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube:     @drbettymurray  
    🔗 Links: 
    The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/  
    Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/  
    Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/ 
    🎙️ More from the Podcast: 
    Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw 
    Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247 
    Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH
    Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time. 
    #menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #midlife #PMOS #PCOS
  • Menopause Mastery

    The Lymphatic Connection: An Overlooked Driver of Menopause Symptoms

    06/17/2026 | 45 mins.
    The Menopause Mastery Show | The Lymphatic Connection: An Overlooked Driver of Menopause Symptoms | Episode 283 with Dr. John Douillard
    🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show! 
    Most conversations about menopause focus on hormones—but what if hormones aren't the whole story? 🤔🚺
    In this episode, Dr. Betty Murray sits down with Dr. John Douillard to explore one of the most overlooked systems in women's health: the lymphatic system. We discuss how lymphatic congestion can contribute to stubborn belly fat, brain fog, digestive issues, swelling, fatigue, skin problems, and why many women continue to struggle even when they're doing all the "right" things.
    Drawing from both modern research and Ayurvedic medicine, Dr. Douillard explains how lymphatic health, digestion, bile flow, detoxification, fascia, and circulation all work together to support hormone communication and overall wellness during perimenopause and menopause.
    They cover:
    * Why menopause symptoms may involve more than hormone levels alone
    * The critical role of the lymphatic system in detoxification and cellular health
    * How lymph flow influences hormone communication throughout the body
    * The connection between digestion, bile flow, and women's health
    * Why food sensitivities may sometimes be a symptom rather than the root cause
    * The relationship between estrogen, liver function, and gallbladder health
    * How lymphatic congestion can contribute to swelling and fluid retention
    * The surprising connection between lymphatics and stubborn visceral belly fat
    * Common mistakes people make when trying to support lymphatic drainage
    * Dry brushing, movement, and other ways to support healthy lymph flow
    * Why foundational lifestyle practices still matter—even with hormone therapy
    * How informed consent and lifestyle medicine are often overlooked in healthcare
    If you've been told your symptoms are "just hormones" or "just aging," this conversation offers a broader perspective on what may really be happening inside your body. And, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with a friend who may be struggling with menopause symptoms, stubborn weight gain, fatigue, or brain fog. 
     🩺✨

    00:00 Introduction: Is It Really Your Hormones?
    01:55 Why the Lymphatic System Matters in Perimenopause & Menopause
    07:05 Food Sensitivities, Digestion & the Real Root Cause of Symptoms
    11:28 Bile Flow, Estrogen & Gallbladder Health
    12:35 The Correct Order for Healing (Why Doing Everything Doesn't Work)
    14:53 The Surprising Link Between HRV, Breathing & Lymphatic Flow
    19:47 Parasympathetic Function, Digestion & Gut Health
    21:56 Movement, Sedentary Living & Lymphatic Drainage
    24:39 How Walking After Meals Impacts Blood Sugar
    25:00 Fascia, Lymphatics & Why Movement Is Medicine
    29:12 Why Perimenopause Symptoms Are Showing Up Earlier
    32:25 Manual Therapies, Massage & Protecting the Lymphatic System
    32:42 Dry Brushing & Other Ways to Support Lymph Flow
    35:21 Visceral Fat, Toxic Fat & Lymphatic Congestion
    38:08 The Hidden Connection Between Belly Fat & Waste Removal
    39:53 Why Hormone Therapy Isn't Always Enough
    40:41 Dr. Douillard's Resources, Quizzes & Educational Tools
    42:14 The Problem With Modern Healthcare Education
    43:44 What Informed Consent Should Really Mean
    44:52 How Nasal Breathing Improved VO₂ Max & Performance
    45:36 Final Thoughts & Where to Learn More
    👉 To connect with Dr. Douillard:
    https://lifespa.com/ 

    📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray: 
    Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/
    ✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube:     @drbettymurray  
    🔗 Links: 
    The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/  
    Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/  
    Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/ 
    🎙️ More from the Podcast: 
    Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw 
    Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247 
    Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH
    Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time. 
    #menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #midlife #ayurveda #lymphatichealth #lymphaticsystem
  • Menopause Mastery

    The Fracture Risks Most Women Miss

    06/10/2026 | 46 mins.
    The Menopause Mastery Show | The Fracture Risks Most Women Miss | Episode 282 with Dr. John Neustadt 
    🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show! 
    💊 What if some of the most commonly prescribed medications are quietly increasing your fracture risk?
    In this Menopause Mastery episode, Dr. John Neustadt joins Dr. Betty Murray to discuss the updated edition of his book Fracture-Proof Your Bones and why the standard approach to osteoporosis screening may be missing the bigger picture. We get into the limitations of DEXA scans, why bone density alone is not a strong predictor of fracture risk, and the overlooked factors that can make or break bone health over time.
    Dr. Neustadt also explains why falls, stability, strength, sleep, lifestyle, and medication use all deserve more attention in the conversation around osteoporosis prevention. 
    This episode covers:
    🔹 Common medications that may raise fracture risk, including SSRIs, PPIs, and some blood pressure medications  
    🔹 Why DEXA scans may not tell the full story about osteoporosis and fracture risk  
    🔹The difference between tracking bone density and actually reducing fracture risk  
    🔹 Why fall prevention, strength, and stability matter so much for long-term bone health  
    🔹 The role of nutrition, lifestyle, and exercise in protecting your bones  
    🔹 Why both patients and clinicians are often confused about how to interpret bone health data
    If you want a more complete understanding of how to protect your bones as you age, this episode is packed with practical insight!  🩺⚕️
    👉 To connect with Dr. Neustadt:
    https://nbihealth.com/ 
    📚 Find Fracture Proof Your Bones on Amazon: 
    https:/www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0B6LXBLDC?ccs_id=ab94daed-1420-40f5-aec2-6d2ab9783375 
    00:00 Medications And Bone Risk
    01:35 DEXA Limits And Fracture Prediction
    06:26 FRAX Scores And Fear
    09:24 Who Should Get Screened
    11:14 Early Risks And Protein
    21:07 SSRIs PPIs And Polypharmacy
    26:19 System Gaps And AI Help
    29:58 Bone Turnover Markers Reality
    35:45 Sleep Cortisol And Falls
    37:46 Balance Strength And Foot Health
    42:50 Fear Confidence And Wrap Up
    📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray: 
    Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/
    ✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube:     @drbettymurray  
    🔗 Links: 
    The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/  
    Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/  
    Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/ 
    🎙️ More from the Podcast: 
    Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw 
    Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247 
    Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH
    Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time. 
    #menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #midlife #osteoporosis #bonehealth
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About Menopause Mastery
Welcome to Menopause Mastery with Dr. Betty Murray. This show is for women in the second season of life, the season of menopause, who are ready for more: health - vitality - passion - and purpose! Join host, Dr. Betty Murray (part geek, part magician, and your new medical bestie with a dash of sass), as she takes complex science and makes it easier to integrate into daily life. Nutrition, hormones, functional medicine, and a wellness lifestyle are only the tip of the conversation. Join the journey to uncover your deepest desires, harness your physical and mental health, and peel back the layers to know exactly what you want out of life. Let's make this season the best ever!
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