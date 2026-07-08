The Menopause Mastery Show | The Lymphatic Connection: An Overlooked Driver of Menopause Symptoms | Episode 283 with Dr. John Douillard

🌿Welcome to The Menopause Mastery Show!

Most conversations about menopause focus on hormones—but what if hormones aren't the whole story? 🤔🚺

In this episode, Dr. Betty Murray sits down with Dr. John Douillard to explore one of the most overlooked systems in women's health: the lymphatic system. We discuss how lymphatic congestion can contribute to stubborn belly fat, brain fog, digestive issues, swelling, fatigue, skin problems, and why many women continue to struggle even when they're doing all the "right" things.

Drawing from both modern research and Ayurvedic medicine, Dr. Douillard explains how lymphatic health, digestion, bile flow, detoxification, fascia, and circulation all work together to support hormone communication and overall wellness during perimenopause and menopause.

They cover:

* Why menopause symptoms may involve more than hormone levels alone

* The critical role of the lymphatic system in detoxification and cellular health

* How lymph flow influences hormone communication throughout the body

* The connection between digestion, bile flow, and women's health

* Why food sensitivities may sometimes be a symptom rather than the root cause

* The relationship between estrogen, liver function, and gallbladder health

* How lymphatic congestion can contribute to swelling and fluid retention

* The surprising connection between lymphatics and stubborn visceral belly fat

* Common mistakes people make when trying to support lymphatic drainage

* Dry brushing, movement, and other ways to support healthy lymph flow

* Why foundational lifestyle practices still matter—even with hormone therapy

* How informed consent and lifestyle medicine are often overlooked in healthcare

If you've been told your symptoms are "just hormones" or "just aging," this conversation offers a broader perspective on what may really be happening inside your body. And, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with a friend who may be struggling with menopause symptoms, stubborn weight gain, fatigue, or brain fog.

🩺✨



00:00 Introduction: Is It Really Your Hormones?

01:55 Why the Lymphatic System Matters in Perimenopause & Menopause

07:05 Food Sensitivities, Digestion & the Real Root Cause of Symptoms

11:28 Bile Flow, Estrogen & Gallbladder Health

12:35 The Correct Order for Healing (Why Doing Everything Doesn't Work)

14:53 The Surprising Link Between HRV, Breathing & Lymphatic Flow

19:47 Parasympathetic Function, Digestion & Gut Health

21:56 Movement, Sedentary Living & Lymphatic Drainage

24:39 How Walking After Meals Impacts Blood Sugar

25:00 Fascia, Lymphatics & Why Movement Is Medicine

29:12 Why Perimenopause Symptoms Are Showing Up Earlier

32:25 Manual Therapies, Massage & Protecting the Lymphatic System

32:42 Dry Brushing & Other Ways to Support Lymph Flow

35:21 Visceral Fat, Toxic Fat & Lymphatic Congestion

38:08 The Hidden Connection Between Belly Fat & Waste Removal

39:53 Why Hormone Therapy Isn't Always Enough

40:41 Dr. Douillard's Resources, Quizzes & Educational Tools

42:14 The Problem With Modern Healthcare Education

43:44 What Informed Consent Should Really Mean

44:52 How Nasal Breathing Improved VO₂ Max & Performance

45:36 Final Thoughts & Where to Learn More

👉 To connect with Dr. Douillard:

https://lifespa.com/



📌 Connect with Dr. Betty Murray:

Website: https://www.drbettymurray.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbettymurray/

✅ Let us know what you think! Like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube: @drbettymurray

🔗 Links:

The Fierce Female Method for Longevity (Dr. Betty's book): https://fierce.hormoneshelp.com/

Menrva Telemedicine: https://gethormonesnow.com/

Living Well Dallas: https://www.livingwelldallas.com/

🎙️ More from the Podcast:

Subscribe to #MenopauseMastery → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwONPdSvb2-YYY74VhD-XBw

Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopause-mastery/id1607369247

Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/0tNsjm32CZNXSgSFEwS3uH

Thank you for listening to Menopause Mastery. Empowering your health journey, one episode at a time.

#menopausemastery #menopausepodcast #drbettymurray #menopause #perimenopause #womenshealth #hormonehealth #hormonechanges #midlife #ayurveda #lymphatichealth #lymphaticsystem