Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Not breast cancer. Not ovarian cancer. Heart disease.

And yet most women — and many of their doctors — still don't recognize it in time. Why? Because heart disease in women doesn't look the way we've been taught. No crushing chest pain. No dramatic collapse. Instead: fatigue, jaw pain, nausea, GI upset. Symptoms so commonly dismissed as anxiety or perimenopause that women leave emergency rooms undiagnosed, undertreated, and in danger.

Here's what I've learned after 29 years as a hockey mom: every year I hear about another hockey mom who died from a heart attack. Women in their 50s. Some healthy, some not. The message from their families is always the same — "it was out of nowhere" or "it was sudden." But after interviewing some of the country's best preventive cardiologists, I know the truth: heart attacks don't just show up. They've been brewing for years. No one looked.

That changes today.

Dr. Jayne Morgan is one of the country's leading cardiologists and a fierce advocate for women's cardiovascular health. As Vice President of Medical Affairs at Hello Heart, she has made it her life's mission to change the trajectory of women's heart health — and she is here to tell you exactly what to watch for, what to ask your doctor, and what to do right now to protect your heart through menopause and beyond.

In this episode we cover: — Why heart disease is dramatically underdiagnosed in women — How menopause accelerates cardiovascular risk and why the transition window matters — The symptoms of heart disease in women that are routinely missed or dismissed — What a heart-healthy lifestyle actually looks like for postmenopausal women — The tests and screenings every woman over 40 needs to ask for — Why your risk profile changes after your last period — and what to do about it

This is the conversation that could save your life. Share it with every woman you know.

Medical Disclaimer:

By listening to this podcast, you agree not to use this podcast as medical advice or to make any lifestyle changes to treat any medical condition in yourself or others. Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having. This entire disclaimer also applies to any of my guests on my podcast.

Learn more about Dr. Jayne Morgan:

IG: drjaynemorgan

Hello Heart: https://www.helloheart.com/



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