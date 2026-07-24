Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
132 episodes
- You are being marketed to. Aggressively. And the people doing it know exactly when to come for you: when your skin starts changing, when the products that worked for years suddenly stop working, when you catch yourself in a mirror and think, what is happening to my face. That moment of vulnerability is worth billions of dollars to the aesthetics industry. And most of what they're selling you is not backed by clinical evidence. Here's what's actually happening. When estrogen drops during menopause, your skin loses collagen at a rate of about 2.1% per year, and in the first five years after menopause alone, you can lose up to 30% of your skin's collagen. No serum fixes that. No $300 peptide cream fixes that. In this episode, I'm getting you straight answers.
I brought in the person I would send my own clients to, and he's going to walk you through every major in-office skin treatment being marketed to midlife women right now. Lasers, peels, injectables, microneedling, red light, and exosomes, all of it. What actually works, what's overhyped, what's a waste of money, and what to ask before you hand over your credit card to anyone.
My guest is Dr. Omer Ibrahim, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained dermatologist. His fellowship in cosmetic, laser, and dermatologic surgery was completed with clinical faculty from Harvard, Yale, and Brown. He did his residency at Cleveland Clinic, where he served as Chief Resident. He's a published researcher, adjunct faculty at Cleveland Clinic, and a member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. He specializes in every major laser procedure and the full range of injectables, and he has no financial stake in selling you any particular device or product. There is no room for bias here. You deserve an action plan that actually works.
Find Dr. Ibrahim here:
Instagram: @chicagoskindoc and @Salmalita_Cosmetics
Stay Connected with JFW:
Book your 60-minute Menopause Care Consultation: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/menopause-care-consult-page
Follow on Instagram: @jillfooswellness
Follow on Facebook: @jillfooswellness
Follow on YouTube: @jillfooswellness
Grab discounts on my favorite menopause wellness products: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/health-products
Enjoy 20% savings and free shipping at Fullscript for your favorite supplements by leading brands: https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/jillfooswellness/store-start
Subscribe to the JFW newsletter at www.jillfooswellness.com and receive your FREE Guide on How To Create Your Menopause Health Equation Ebook.
Schedule your free 15-minute consultation here: https://calendly.com/jillfooswellness/15-minute-zoom-consultations
If you're a Chicago-area midlife woman, check out the Chicago Menopause Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to navigating menopause locally with experts: https://chicagomenopausecollective.org
- Something shifts in midlife that nobody talks about in the fashion conversation. It's not just that your body changes, though it does. It's that your entire life changes. Menopause. Divorce. Career transitions. Kids leaving. And suddenly the clothes that defined you for twenty-plus years don't fit, not just physically, but emotionally. Most women respond by either ignoring their wardrobe entirely or going on a shopping spree that doesn't actually solve anything.
Today's guest believes there is a better way. Gayle Perry is one of New York City's most sought-after personal stylists and the force behind @gaylestyle, where nearly half a million followers come for exactly what she delivers: style that heals, empowers, and makes you feel like the most confident version of yourself, regardless of your body, your budget, or your age. Her philosophy is called The Wellness of Style, and once you hear it, you will never think about getting dressed the same way again. This episode is for every woman who has looked in her closet and felt like none of it belongs to her anymore.
In this episode:
— How to dress the body and the life you have right now, not the one you had at 40
— Why postmenopause is the most liberating style moment of your life if you approach it right
— How to shop with intention instead of impulse
— Dressing for different body shapes, comfort, and reclaiming your style
— Building a wardrobe that reflects who you are becoming, not who you used to be
Find Gayle Perry:
IG: @gaylestyle
Website: https://gaylestyle.squarespace.com/
Stay connected with JFW:
Book your 60-minute Menopause Care Consultation: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/menopause-care-consult-page
Follow on Instagram: @jillfooswellness
Follow on Facebook: @jillfooswellness
Follow on YouTube: @jillfooswellness
Grab discounts on my favorite menopause wellness products: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/health-products
Enjoy 20% savings and free shipping at Fullscript for your favorite supplements by leading brands: https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/jillfooswellness/store-start
Subscribe to the JFW newsletter at www.jillfooswellness.com and receive your FREE Guide on How To Create Your Menopause Health Equation Ebook.
Schedule your free 15-minute consultation here: https://calendly.com/jillfooswellness/15-minute-zoom-consultations
If you're a Chicago-area midlife woman, check out the Chicago Menopause Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to navigating menopause locally with experts: https://chicagomenopausecollective.org
Subscribe to Afterpause with Jill Foos on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.
- Welcome to Afterpause with Jill Foos — the menopause podcast built for women who are done waiting for answers and ready to take action. In this first episode, I'm sharing why I changed the name of my podcast, what Afterpause means and why it matters, and exactly what this show is going to do for you every single week. This isn't another menopause awareness podcast. It's a roadmap — built specifically for women navigating postmenopause who want to know what to do next, not just what's happening to them.
After menopause, most women are handed information and sent home without direction. Their body is changing, their energy is shifting, their relationships are evolving, and no one is speaking to this phase directly or practically. Afterpause exists to change that. Every episode features evidence-based conversations with leading physicians and experts in women's health and lifestyle, giving you the clarity, confidence, and action steps to take ownership of the next 20 to 30 years of your life.
Introducing the Menopause Care Consult.
If you're ready to stop guessing and start getting real answers about your menopause health, I now offer a private one-on-one Menopause Care Consult. This is a personalized session designed to help you understand exactly where you are in your menopause journey, what your symptoms are telling you, what questions to ask your provider, and how to build a healthcare team that actually supports this stage of your life. Whether you're in perimenopause, recently postmenopausal, or years into this chapter and still looking for clarity — this consult gives you a roadmap that is specific to you.
Learn more and book your Menopause Care Consult at: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/menopause-care-consult-page
In this episode:
— Why I changed my podcast name from Health Trip to Afterpause
— What Afterpause means and who it's for
— Why postmenopause is not a closing chapter — it's the longest one
— What you can expect from this podcast every week
— How to work with me directly through the Menopause Care Consult
This podcast is for you if:
— You are in postmenopause and want real answers
— You feel dismissed or undertreated by your current healthcare team
— You want evidence-based guidance on hormones, sleep, sexual health, heart health, metabolism, skincare, and strength
— You refuse to accept that the best years are behind you
Subscribe now so you never miss an episode — and if this resonates, share it with every midlife woman in your life who deserves a roadmap.
Find Jill Foos:
Website: www.jillfooswellness.com
Instagram: @jillfooswellness
FB: @jillfooswellness
Podcast: Afterpause with Jill Foos on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube
- Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Not breast cancer. Not ovarian cancer. Heart disease.
And yet most women — and many of their doctors — still don't recognize it in time. Why? Because heart disease in women doesn't look the way we've been taught. No crushing chest pain. No dramatic collapse. Instead: fatigue, jaw pain, nausea, GI upset. Symptoms so commonly dismissed as anxiety or perimenopause that women leave emergency rooms undiagnosed, undertreated, and in danger.
Here's what I've learned after 29 years as a hockey mom: every year I hear about another hockey mom who died from a heart attack. Women in their 50s. Some healthy, some not. The message from their families is always the same — "it was out of nowhere" or "it was sudden." But after interviewing some of the country's best preventive cardiologists, I know the truth: heart attacks don't just show up. They've been brewing for years. No one looked.
That changes today.
Dr. Jayne Morgan is one of the country's leading cardiologists and a fierce advocate for women's cardiovascular health. As Vice President of Medical Affairs at Hello Heart, she has made it her life's mission to change the trajectory of women's heart health — and she is here to tell you exactly what to watch for, what to ask your doctor, and what to do right now to protect your heart through menopause and beyond.
In this episode we cover: — Why heart disease is dramatically underdiagnosed in women — How menopause accelerates cardiovascular risk and why the transition window matters — The symptoms of heart disease in women that are routinely missed or dismissed — What a heart-healthy lifestyle actually looks like for postmenopausal women — The tests and screenings every woman over 40 needs to ask for — Why your risk profile changes after your last period — and what to do about it
This is the conversation that could save your life. Share it with every woman you know.
Medical Disclaimer:
By listening to this podcast, you agree not to use this podcast as medical advice or to make any lifestyle changes to treat any medical condition in yourself or others. Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having. This entire disclaimer also applies to any of my guests on my podcast.
Learn more about Dr. Jayne Morgan:
IG: drjaynemorgan
Hello Heart: https://www.helloheart.com/
Stay Connected with Jill Foos Wellness:
Book your 60-minute Menopause Care Consultation:
https://www.jillfooswellness.com/menopause-care-consult-page
Follow on Instagram: @jillfooswellness
Follow on Facebook: @jillfooswellness
Follow on YouTube: @jillfooswellness
Grab discounts on my favorite menopause wellness products: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/health-products
Enjoy 20% savings and free shipping at Fullscript for your favorite supplements by leading brands:
https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/jillfooswellness/store-start
Subscribe to the JFW newsletter at www.jillfooswellness.com and receive your FREE Guide on How To Create Your Menopause Health Equation Ebook.
Schedule your free 15-minute consultation here:
https://calendly.com/jillfooswellness/15-minute-zoom-consultations
If you're a Chicago-area midlife woman, check out the Chicago Menopause Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to navigating menopause locally with experts:
https://chicagomenopausecollective.org
The Missing Menopause Conversation for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Survivors - #14206/19/2026 | 57 mins.Most of the menopause conversation happening right now, on social media, in podcasts, in the press, is aimed at women going through a natural hormonal transition. But there is a population of women whose menopause arrived differently. Suddenly and surgically. In the middle of one of the most frightening experiences of their lives, a cancer diagnosis or a high-risk prevention decision.
This episode is for those women. And for every woman who loves one of them. My mother was 50 years old, on hormone therapy, when her breast cancer was diagnosed. Nobody talked about menopause then, what her future would look like, how the diagnosis would affect her long-term health, or what her options were. It wasn't until I was in my mid-forties, two decades later, that my own doctor finally brought up perimenopause.
My guest, Elana Silber, CEO of Sharsheret, a national nonprofit supporting women, men, and families facing breast and ovarian cancer. Elana has spent her career at the intersection of cancer, women's health, and community, and she brings both professional expertise and deep personal commitment to one of the most underreported conversations in the menopause space: what happens when cancer forces the conversation.
In this episode, we cover:
The difference between natural menopause and surgically or chemically induced menopause after cancer treatment
What breast and ovarian cancer diagnosis means for a woman's hormonal health, immediately and long-term
Navigating survivorship and menopause simultaneously, the symptoms, the decisions, and the silence around both
Hereditary cancer risk and what women need to know before menopause arrives
How Sharsheret supports women and families through diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship If this episode resonates with you, share it with the women in your life navigating cancer, survivorship, or a hereditary risk decision.
This is a conversation that needs to reach further than it currently does.
Medical Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Do not use this content to diagnose or treat any medical condition. Consult your physician for any medical concerns. This disclaimer applies to all guests featured on this podcast.
Learn more about Sharsheret: Website: www.sharsheret.org
IG: @sharsheretofficial
Stay connected with JFW:
Book your 60-minute Menopause Care Consultation: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/menopause-care-consult-page
Follow on Instagram: @jillfooswellness
Follow on Facebook: @jillfooswellness
Follow on YouTube: @jillfooswellness
Grab discounts on my favorite menopause wellness products: https://www.jillfooswellness.com/health-products
Enjoy 20% savings and free shipping at Fullscript for your favorite supplements by leading brands: https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/jillfooswellness/store-start
Subscribe to the JFW newsletter at www.jillfooswellness.com and receive your FREE Guide on How To Create Your Menopause Health Equation Ebook.
Schedule your free 15-minute consultation here: https://calendly.com/jillfooswellness/15-minute-zoom-consultations
If you’re a Chicago-area midlife woman, check out the Chicago Menopause Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to navigating menopause locally with experts: https://chicagomenopausecollective.org
More Fitness podcasts
- Mind Pump: Raw Fitness TruthFitness, Health & Wellness
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- Fully Alive: Unlocking the secrets to your healthier, happier, longer lifeEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Peak Performance Life PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Well Beyond 40Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Chalene Show | Diet, Fitness & Life BalanceEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Nutrition, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Perform with Dr. Andy GalpinFitness, Health & Wellness, Science
- UNTAPPED with Spencer MatthewsEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Boundless LifeEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Dual Coast PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness
Trending Fitness podcasts
About Afterpause
Afterpause with Jill Foos is the menopause podcast for women who are done waiting for answers and ready to take action. Jill Foos is a Chicago-based National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach specializing in postmenopause and midlife women's health. Each episode delivers clear, evidence-based guidance on hormone health, sleep, sexual health, strength, metabolism, and skincare — featuring expert interviews with leading physicians and women's health specialists who tell you exactly what to do, not just what's happening. After menopause, women are left without a roadmap. Afterpause changes that. Whether you're navigating perimenopause, newly postmenopausal, or years into this stage and still looking for real answers — Jill gives you clarity, confidence, and control for the next 20 to 30 years of your life. New episodes every week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.Podcast website
Listen to Afterpause, Mind Pump: Raw Fitness Truth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Afterpause
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.