How to Identify Narcissistic Friendships & Emotional VampiresNarcissism can infect friendships in silent, toxic ways! Overt narcissists tend to have obviously self-centered traits, and this makes it fairly easy to spot them and keep them at bay. Covert narcissists can be difficult to detect; they can pull you in with subtle, exploitative games. Often termed "vampire friendships," they can leave you feeling confused, drained, and filled with self-doubt. But no matter the type of narcissist you've encountered, it's easy to be taken in by their manipulative ploys and charisma. In fact, you might "suddenly" realize that a friend you've known for years has heavily narcissistic traits that were carefully masked. If you're in a friendship (or other relationship) with someone that you think is deeply narcissistic, this important episode will help you notice and understand the common traits and tactics of those with NPD (narcissistic personality disorder) or severe narcissism. Join Dr. Carla as she discusses narcissistic traits and how they are revealed in friendships. Remember, you deserve healthy relationships built on trust, reciprocity, and empathy!Check out this narcissistic survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LXJZLC3 Topics discussed include friendship, narcissism, covert narcissists, overt narcissists, narcissistic spectrum, empathy, love, safety, reciprocity, honesty, gossip, gaslighting, imperfection, emotional vampires, vampire friends, vampire friendships, exploitation, and healthy relationships.Please note that this episode may contain sensitive material; listener discretion is advised.Emergency Assistance Note: If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please call your emergency services. In the US, 24/7 help is available by calling "911" or "988" (Suicide and Crisis Hotline). Support/informational links are in the show notes.IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: No expert is offering medical or psychological direction or advice; the content is purely informational in nature. Please consult your physician or healthcare provider before undertaking any new regimen or procedure.https://www.nami.org/support-education/nami-helpline/Connect with Dr. Carla Manly:Website: https://www.drcarlamanly.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarlamanly/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drcarlamanly/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcarlamanlyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carla-marie-manly-8682362b/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.carlamariemanly8543TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr_carla_manlyBooks by Dr. Carla Manly:Joy From Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend Date Smart: Transform Your Relationships and Love FearlesslyAging Joyfully: A Woman’s Guide to Optimal Health, Relationships, and Fulfillment for Her 50s and BeyondThe Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached RelationshipsImperfect Love Relationship & Oracle Card Deck by Dr. Carla Manly:EtsyAmazonLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://drcarlamanly.com/

Top Tips to Improve Your Wellbeing and Change Unhealthy HabitsDo you often feel exhausted, stressed, or simply out of balance? Do you have unhealthy habits that make you feel stuck? It might sound odd, but your emotions and mindset have a huge impact on your brain and body–just like your food, exercise, and sleep habits. In fact, your gut–the home of your enteric nervous system–engages in bidirectional communication with the brain and plays an important role in everything from clarity of thought to inflammation and neurological diseases. Could one of the secrets to optimal wellbeing and longevity be found in addressing trauma and eating mindfully? Join Dr. Carla Marie Manly and Dr. Randall Hansen for a fascinating exploration of the relationship between trauma, unhealthy habits, and mindfulness. Topics discussed include trauma, PTSD, trauma healing, alcoholism, healthy eating, habit change, gut health, nature, forest bathing, breathing exercises, mindfulness, nutrition, breathwork, spirituality, movement, longevity, wellbeing, comparison, social media, negative self-image, self-worth, and self-love.Please note that this episode may contain sensitive material; listener discretion is advised.Emergency Assistance Note: If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please call your emergency services. In the US, 24/7 help is available by calling “911” or “988” (Suicide and Crisis Hotline). Support/informational links are in the show notes.IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: No expert in this (or any episode) is offering medical or psychological direction; the content is purely informational in nature. Please consult your physician or healthcare provider before undertaking any new regimen or procedure.https://www.nami.org/support-education/nami-helpline/Connect with Dr. Carla Manly:Website: https://www.drcarlamanly.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarlamanly/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drcarlamanly/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcarlamanlyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carla-marie-manly-8682362b/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.carlamariemanly8543TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr_carla_manlyBooks by Dr. Carla Manly:Joy From Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend Date Smart: Transform Your Relationships and Love FearlesslyAging Joyfully: A Woman’s Guide to Optimal Health, Relationships, and Fulfillment for Her 50s and BeyondThe Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached RelationshipsImperfect Love Relationship & Oracle Card Deck by Dr. Carla Manly:EtsyAmazonConnect with Dr. Randall Hansen:Website: https://randallshansen.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empoweringpines/X: https://x.com/rshansenLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/randallshansen/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ranhansenHealing Books: https://randallshansen.com/healing-booksLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://drcarlamanly.com/

The journey through a serious medical condition is never easy, but when the diagnosis is cancer, it can be downright harrowing. As a clinical psychologist and woman, I've personally known the deep pain of losing loved ones to cancer, and the challenges are surely intense. And for all the souls who have been through similar experiences, you know how taxing it can be physically, mentally, and spiritually. In this episode, Dr. Carla Manly is joined by Andrea Wilson Woods, a renowned patient advocate, author of the award-winning book, Better Off Bald: A Life in 147 Days, speaker, and founder of the nonprofit Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association, will tell her story, increase our knowledge, and give us uplifting hope along the way. Topics discussed include cancer, cancer diagnosis, liver cancer, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, biopsy, death, medical community, support, self-care, family, drug use, drug abuse, physicians, chemotherapy, suicidal, suicidality, and advocacy.Please note that this episode may contain sensitive material; listener discretion is advised.Emergency Assistance Note: If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please call your emergency services. In the US, 24/7 help is available by calling “911” or “988” (Suicide and Crisis Hotline). Support/informational links are in the show notes.IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: No expert in this (or any episode) is offering medical or psychological direction; the content is purely informational in nature. Please consult your physician or healthcare provider before undertaking any new regimen or procedure.https://www.nami.org/support-education/nami-helpline/Connect with Dr. Carla Manly:Website: https://www.drcarlamanly.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarlamanly/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drcarlamanly/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcarlamanlyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carla-marie-manly-8682362b/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.carlamariemanly8543TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr_carla_manlyBooks by Dr. Carla Manly:Joy From Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend Date Smart: Transform Your Relationships and Love FearlesslyAging Joyfully: A Woman’s Guide to Optimal Health, Relationships, and Fulfillment for Her 50s and BeyondThe Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached RelationshipsImperfect Love Relationship & Oracle Card Deck by Dr. Carla Manly:EtsyAmazonConnect with Andrea Wilson Woods:Website: https://andreawilsonwoods.comBlue Faery: https://www.bluefaery.org/Podcast: https://andreawilsonwoods.com/podcast/better-off-bald/better-bald-episode-1-before-adrienne/Book: https://betteroffbald.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreawilwoods/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorAndreaWilsonWoodsLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreawilsonwoods/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaWilsonWoodsLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://drcarlamanly.com/

How to Tune into the Power of Your Intuition, Creativity, and ImaginationDo you ever feel like your instinct – or some sense of deep knowing and natural wisdom – is giving you information that your rational mind tells you is illogical or wrong? Or perhaps you've been told by a partner, friend, or family member that your choices aren't as analytical as they ought to be. In fact, we're often reminded that we should be logical – that we should follow whatever the rational brain tells us to do. And in today's highly left-brain world, it's easy to believe that we should discount our intuition and the callings of the creative mind. Yet from my personal and clinical experience, I've found that there's untold power in discovering the gifts of knowing that are beyond the rational mind. Today, I'm joined by Dr. Kim Hermanson, a renowned educator, author, and psychologist, who will guide us into the realm of tuning into the extraordinary world of the non-linear mind. Topics discussed include imagination, instinct, metaphors, dreams, rational mind, intuition, feminine energy, masculine energy, balance, intuitive, deep knowing, relationships, empowerment, and self-awareness.Please note that this episode may contain sensitive material; listener discretion is advised.Emergency Assistance Note: If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please call your emergency services. In the US, 24/7 help is available by calling “911” or “988” (Suicide and Crisis Hotline). Support/informational links are in the show notes.IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: No expert in this (or any episode) is offering medical or psychological direction; the content is purely informational in nature. Please consult your physician or healthcare provider before undertaking any new regimen or procedure.https://www.nami.org/support-education/nami-helpline/Connect with Dr. Carla Manly:Website: https://www.drcarlamanly.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarlamanly/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drcarlamanly/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcarlamanlyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carla-marie-manly-8682362b/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.carlamariemanly8543TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr_carla_manlyBooks by Dr. Carla Manly:Joy From Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend Date Smart: Transform Your Relationships and Love FearlesslyAging Joyfully: A Woman’s Guide to Optimal Health, Relationships, and Fulfillment for Her 50s and BeyondThe Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached RelationshipsImperfect Love Relationship & Oracle Card Deck by Dr. Carla Manly:EtsyAmazonConnect with Dr. Kim Hermanson:Website: https://kimhermanson.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kim_hermanson/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GettingMessy.bookLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kim-hermanson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmupkq30Cj7aqwMprrVWGRQLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://drcarlamanly.com/

Marriage – or any long-term romantic relationship – can be one of life's most joyful partnerships. Yet, sometimes, what was once a promising union can become more like a roommate situation or worse. If you're in a romantic relationship that's gone (or is going) a bit south, today's episode promises a wealth of actionable relationship and intimacy tips to help you and your romantic life thrive. Join Dr. Carla Manly and relationship expert Monica Tanner for an uplifting journey into discovering the key elements of healthy, genuine love. Topics discussed include marriage, relationships, compromise, collaboration, advice, intimacy, roommate syndrome, resentment, disconnection, anger, true love, and emotional intelligence.Please note that this episode may contain sensitive material; listener discretion is advised.Emergency Assistance Note: If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please call your emergency services. In the US, 24/7 help is available by calling “911” or “988” (Suicide and Crisis Hotline). Support/informational links are in the show notes.IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: No expert in this (or any episode) is offering medical or psychological direction; the content is purely informational in nature. Please consult your physician or healthcare provider before undertaking any new regimen or procedure.https://www.nami.org/support-education/nami-helpline/Connect with Dr. Carla Manly:Website: https://www.drcarlamanly.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarlamanly/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drcarlamanly/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcarlamanlyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carla-marie-manly-8682362b/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.carlamariemanly8543TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr_carla_manlyBooks by Dr. Carla Manly:Joy From Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend Date Smart: Transform Your Relationships and Love FearlesslyAging Joyfully: A Woman’s Guide to Optimal Health, Relationships, and Fulfillment for Her 50s and BeyondThe Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached RelationshipsOracle decks by Dr. Carla Manly:EtsyAmazonConnect with Monica Tanner:Website: https://badmarriageadvice.com, https://monicatanner.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/monitalksmarriageYouTube: https://youtube.com/@secretsofhappilyeverafterLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://drcarlamanly.com/

About Imperfect Love

The messy road of life is difficult to navigate alone, and it’s often tough to figure out the next best step. Hosted by psychologist and author Dr. Carla Marie Manly, the Imperfect Love podcast sheds light on the complicated, sensitive problems that affect us all. Dr. Carla responds to listeners’ real-life questions with a mindfulness-based approach. She delivers quality, nourishing advice on finding love and happiness by learning to embrace life's imperfections. In supportive conversations with Dr. Carla, you’ll be inspired to cultivate inner joy and create the loving relationships you deserve. With her unique body-mind-spirit focus, she’ll help you create self-love and transform your challenges into growth opportunities. Each episode is an invitation to explore what does and doesn’t work for you. Collectively, the episodes will help you live the life you were meant to live—the life you want to live—right now. Looking to grow and change for the better? Discover and hone the skills that will bring you fulfillment and success. Explore the shifts that will help you create the life of your dreams. Increase your self-esteem as you let go of the fear and perfectionism that feed everything from anxiety and body image issues to people-pleasing. Get unstuck and gain confidence by turning negative messages into fuel for change. Feel the transformation that comes from loving your wonderful, imperfect self. Tired of unsatisfying love relationships? Learn how to attract “perfectly flawed” love that helps you feel seen and respected. Explore love’s highs and lows as you discover how to avoid pitfalls and build emotionally intimate relationships. Discover effective skills for cultivating boundaries, emotional intelligence (EQ), and communication skills to improve your dating life, marriage, or other romantic relationship. Delve into hot topics including narcissism, red flags, toxic patterns, sexuality, apologies, insecure attachment issues, situationships, conflict, trauma, and more. Looking for genuine, supportive friendships? Get the tools you need to create connections with people who understand, accept, and appreciate you. Learn how to let go of unhealthy friends and discover how to build friendships with people who will respect your boundaries and value you for who you are. Struggling with parenting, in-laws, siblings, or other family issues? Explore challenging family dynamics and attachment problems from multiple angles. Master communication strategies and discover how to shift dysfunctional family patterns with mindful love and empathy. Feeling burned out or unsatisfied at work? Investigate the problems that make work feel like a depressing chore. Discover the power of workplace EQ and the importance of work-life balance. Learn to use self-care to avoid burnout and feel passionate about your job. Yearning for respect, equality, and unconditional love? If you identify as a member of the LGBTQIA2S+ community or other marginalized group and have been rejected because of who you are or who you love, you’ll find inclusivity and affirmation. Dr. Carla's platform is welcoming of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Above all, Imperfect Love creates a warm and accepting space for you to reconnect with your inherent goodness, wisdom, and spirituality. Discover the benefits of self-care and healthy mindset shifts to create positive patterns and internal abundance. Embrace effective stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, journaling, and breathwork to reduce anxiety, calm your mind, and take control of your emotions. Manifest the inner joy that allows you to be the very best version of yourself. Enjoy Imperfect Love at http://DrCarlaManly.com. Disclaimer: This podcast is purely educational and is not a replace for professional psychological support. In case of emergency, contact your nearest hospital or emergency hotline such as “911” (US), “999” (UK), or “112” (EU).