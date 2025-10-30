Motherhood, Menopause & Mental Health: Ruthie Ackerman on Life After COVID
Author Ruthie Ackerman joins Stacy for an honest conversation about the messy overlap between postpartum, perimenopause, and pandemic-era mental health. They unpack how COVID blurred the lines between hormonal and emotional change—and why self-advocacy is essential for women’s healthcare today. Together, Stacy and Ruthie discuss how the isolation and emotional toll of lockdown amplified symptoms that were already difficult to parse, the importance of self-advocacy in women’s health, and the ongoing “COVID hangover” still affecting collective well-being.
Ruthie Ackerman is the author of The Mother Code and the founder of the Ignite Writers Collective. Her writing has been published in Vogue, Glamour, TIME, and Oprah Daily, not to mention her Modern Love essay in the NYT. She lives in Brooklyn with her family.
The Midlife Reset: Dr. Jessica Shepherd on Hormones, Menopause, and Women's Health
OBGYN & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jessica Shepherd joins Stacy London to connect the dots between postpartum and perimenopause, weight redistribution, GLP-1s, hormone therapy (MHT), and the mind-body habits—sleep, strength training, nutrition—that actually move the needle.
Stacy talks with OBGYN and author Dr. Jessica Shepherd about what really changes in midlife and why care must be holistic—not siloed. They unpack how estrogen’s decline affects everything from brain fog to body composition, why symptom-led care matters, when to consider MHT during perimenopause, the promise (and limits) of GLP-1s, and the five lifestyle pillars Dr. Shepherd prescribes alongside any medical toolkit. The conversation also tackles access and why flexible, 24/7 telehealth models can close critical gaps for women.
From Midlife Crisis to Midlife Chrysalis: Chip Conley’s Roadmap to Reinvention
In this episode of Hello Menopause, Stacy talks with entrepreneur, author, and Modern Elder Academy founder Chip Conley about what it really means to navigate midlife. Drawing from his own experience with prostate cancer and hormone therapy, Chip shares what it felt like to go through “male menopause” and how that informed his vision for the Modern Elder Academy—a first-of-its-kind midlife wisdom school.
Chip and Stacy explore the emotional, physical, and social upheavals of this life stage—why the “midlife crisis” is a myth, how we can embrace the chrysalis of transition, and why menopause and midlife deserve community, conversation, and support. With humor, vulnerability, and deep insight, Chip reframes aging as a time of curiosity, connection, and potential.
The Truth About Midlife: Julie Flakstad on Aging, Identity & Starting Over
Julie Flakstad, host of The Midlife Truth Project, joins Stacy for an honest, expansive conversation about midlife's emotional, physical, and cultural realities. Julie opens up about the wave of personal and professional changes that led her to create the Midlife Truth Project—a series of candid interviews with over 100 women exploring the unspoken truths of midlife. From grief and friendship to sex, shame, and reinvention, this conversation unpacks what it means to be a woman coming into her own—again.
Julie’s latest essay will be featured in the highly anticipated anthology Midlife Private Parts, set to release June 24, 2025. From menopause and identity shifts to reinvention, loss and grief, this book captures the complex but liberating experience of being a woman over 40.
You can check it out here.
Julie Flakstad is the founder and host of The Midlife Truth Project, a research-based platform and Ambie-nominated podcast aimed at amplifying the explosive shifts that women experience as they approach and settle into their 40s and 50s. As a pro-aging advocate and passionate about female storytelling, Julie is also the Executive Producer of Her Second Act, a groundbreaking new documentary about midlife.
Menopause with a Mission: How Gaby Natale Is Leading a Bilingual Revolution in Women’s Health
In this inspiring and deeply personal episode, Stacy welcomes Gaby Natale—three-time Emmy-winning journalist, entrepreneur, breast cancer survivor, and author of The Virtuous Circle. Gaby shares her journey from starting her career in a carpet warehouse in West Texas to becoming a media powerhouse and outspoken advocate for women navigating midlife and menopause.
After experiencing medically induced menopause at age 46 following cancer treatment, Gaby launched Menopausia.com, a bilingual digital platform for menopause education and community. She talks about the cognitive dissonance between how menopause is depicted and lived, especially among women of color, and urges a cultural shift toward visibility, empowerment, and access.
Menopause. It’s big, it’s life-changing and it’s… hardly talked about. Well, we’re gonna do just that. Talk about it! Each season, host Stacy London is joined by women who are leading the charge on understanding and managing the most mysterious non-mystery on Earth - menopause. Stacy welcomes guests like Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Carla Hall, Dr. Judith Joseph, Dr. Kelly Casperson, Naomi Watts, Dr. Sharon Malone, and more to dig into the latest research and treatments, discuss the wide spectrum of menopause symptoms, and explore the benefits of aging. Each episode is full of information, guidance, and real-world solutions to help women thrive in midlife.
Hello Menopause! is a podcast from the national nonprofit Let’s Talk Menopause.