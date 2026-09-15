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1053 episodes
- Getting things done is like planting seeds in a garden! The more seeds we plant now, the more flowers and fruits we'll get to enjoy later. So like our busy bee friends, let’s try to make the most of today so that we can relax later. Our hard work will always pay off!
- What’s that shining in the distance? It’s our future, and wow, is it BRIGHT! Today’s Charm Words help us as we embrace the possibilities that lay ahead of us. We can imagine our future and discover ways to remind us that even if we go through hard times, better things are yet to come. Let’s welcome our future and the fantastic things in store for us.
- Education is one of the most important things in life, and it's up to us to make the most of it! When we’re in school, let’s try our best to pay attention, ask questions, and participate in class so we can absorb as much knowledge as possible. We can even continue our learning by doing fun, educational activities like reading books, going to museums, or asking trusted adults about their favorite learning experiences. As we invest time and energy in educating ourselves, we will open up even more opportunities for us in the future.
- The world wouldn’t be the same without us. We make a wonderful impact on the spaces around us through our goodness, new ideas, and love. Not only do our contributions make the world better, but they can make us feel good, too. We also bring wonder to the people around us. Remember, we’re valued and cherished by incredible people like our friends and family. Our lives are important!
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About Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
Charm Words is an award-winning daily affirmations podcast designed to empower children—especially those from diverse backgrounds—with confidence, calm, and emotional strength. Each short, Ph.D.-approved episode delivers mindful affirmations that help kids manage stress, build resilience, and develop healthy self-care habits. Whether it’s used at home or as a calming classroom ritual, Charm Words is the perfect way to start and end the day with positivity and purpose.Podcast website
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Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
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