Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

Charm Words is an award-winning daily affirmations podcast designed to empower children—especially those from diverse backgrounds—with confidence, calm, and emotional strength. Each short, Ph.D.-approved episode delivers mindful affirmations that help kids manage stress, build resilience, and develop healthy self-care habits.

Whether it’s used at home or as a calming classroom ritual, Charm Words is the perfect way to start and end the day with positivity and purpose.