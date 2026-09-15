Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducation for KidsCharm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

ABF Creative
Education for KidsKids & Family
Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
Latest episode

1053 episodes

  • Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

    Today, I Will Be Productive

    09/15/2026 | 4 mins.
    Getting things done is like planting seeds in a garden! The more seeds we plant now, the more flowers and fruits we'll get to enjoy later. So like our busy bee friends, let’s try to make the most of today so that we can relax later. Our hard work will always pay off!
  • Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

    I Have a Bright Future

    09/14/2026 | 4 mins.
    What’s that shining in the distance? It’s our future, and wow, is it BRIGHT! Today’s Charm Words help us as we embrace the possibilities that lay ahead of us. We can imagine our future and discover ways to remind us that even if we go through hard times, better things are yet to come. Let’s welcome our future and the fantastic things in store for us.
  • Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

    I Will Make The Most Of My Education

    09/11/2026 | 5 mins.
    Education is one of the most important things in life, and it's up to us to make the most of it! When we’re in school, let’s try our best to pay attention, ask questions, and participate in class so we can absorb as much knowledge as possible. We can even continue our learning by doing fun, educational activities like reading books, going to museums, or asking trusted adults about their favorite learning experiences. As we invest time and energy in educating ourselves, we will open up even more opportunities for us in the future.
  • Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

    My Life Matters

    09/10/2026 | 4 mins.
    The world wouldn’t be the same without us. We make a wonderful impact on the spaces around us through our goodness, new ideas, and love. Not only do our contributions make the world better, but they can make us feel good, too. We also bring wonder to the people around us. Remember, we’re valued and cherished by incredible people like our friends and family. Our lives are important!
  • Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids

    I Came Into the World With A Purpose

    09/09/2026 | 4 mins.
    We all have different goals. Maybe yours is winning a baseball game or getting good grades. No matter what it is, we all come into this world with a drive.
More Education for Kids podcasts
Trending Education for Kids podcasts
About Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
Charm Words is an award-winning daily affirmations podcast designed to empower children—especially those from diverse backgrounds—with confidence, calm, and emotional strength. Each short, Ph.D.-approved episode delivers mindful affirmations that help kids manage stress, build resilience, and develop healthy self-care habits. Whether it’s used at home or as a calming classroom ritual, Charm Words is the perfect way to start and end the day with positivity and purpose.
Podcast website
Education for KidsKids & Family

Listen to Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids, Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.17.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/17/2026 - 3:24:37 PM
A company fromMADSACK