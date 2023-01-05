Charm Words is a daily affirmations podcast for children of diverse backgrounds that will help to inspire and bring self-worth to the forefront of young minds a... More
Available Episodes
Gratitude Comes Easily To Me
Practicing gratitude– which is being grateful for the good in our lives– is a fantastic way to feel happy. When we practice gratitude, we can focus on the good things instead of the bad things. Even when something doesn't go our way, we can try to find something positive about the situation. We can also remember to thank the people who bring us goodness– it’s a great way to show our appreciation. It’s a skill that must be developed, so let’s make sure to work on it everyday!
Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only.
5/3/2023
I Deserve Success
Everyone’s definition of success is different. Whatever it may be, we should be proud of our achievements, because we’ve put lots of work into our efforts to get there! Even if things don't go according to plan, we still deserve the successes we’ve gained. Let’s just keep working hard and continue chasing our goals.
5/2/2023
I Am Lovable
We have many amazing qualities that make us who we are. And it’s the reason why we are so lovable! It's important to surround ourselves with those who love and support us. These are the people who will always be there for us, no matter what. They will encourage, uplift, and make us feel loved and valued. It’s just as important to remember to love ourselves through positive talk and self-appreciation.
5/1/2023
I Keep My Promises To Others
Keeping promises is an important part of being a good and trustworthy person. It helps us build our sense of honor and duty. If we’re struggling to hold onto the promises we’ve made, we can always ask for support– don't be afraid to communicate the help we need. So, let’s always try our best to keep our promises and be someone that others can count on.
4/30/2023
I Speak About Myself Kindly
Instead of being critical, we should celebrate our strengths and accomplishments. Speaking positively about ourselves every day can change our outlook on life. Today’s Charm Words remind us to be empathetic towards ourselves, and positive self-talk can boost our self-esteem. By showing ourselves compassion, we can honor our uniqueness and awesomeness, and this will lead to greater self-love and acceptance.
