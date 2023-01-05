Gratitude Comes Easily To Me

Practicing gratitude– which is being grateful for the good in our lives– is a fantastic way to feel happy. When we practice gratitude, we can focus on the good things instead of the bad things. Even when something doesn't go our way, we can try to find something positive about the situation. We can also remember to thank the people who bring us goodness– it’s a great way to show our appreciation. It’s a skill that must be developed, so let’s make sure to work on it everyday! Subscribe to Our Newsletter & Receive a Free 10 Min Bedtime Meditation: https://mailchi.mp/abfc/charmwords If you love Charm Words please be so kind to leave a review, and follow or subscribe: https://ratethispodcast.com/charmwords Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. If you take any action or inaction as a result of any of the content provided in the podcast, this is based solely on your decision, and the creators, hosts, and anyone involved in its production (including, without limitation, ABF Creative, Inc.) are not and will not be liable for any damages or negative consequences that may arise from following the advice or participating in the activities mentioned in the podcast. Any reliance on the information, opinions, and recommendations provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk. Parents and guardians are encouraged to supervise their children to ensure they participate safely. The podcast is not intended to provide professional advice, therapy, or medical treatment, and outcomes may vary depending on individual circumstances. We encourage parents and guardians to review the content and decide whether it is appropriate for their child.