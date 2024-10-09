About Digger Rex

Unearth the wondrous world of dinosaurs with the most unique guide you've ever met - Digger Rex! Born from a miraculous lightning strike in Glen Rose, Texas, Digger Rex is a fusion of excavator and ancient reptile, bringing to life an adventurous tale blending science and fantasy. Tailored for young, inquisitive minds, this podcast transports listeners on epic global expeditions, where digging deep reveals astonishing dino-facts and paleontological wonders. Perfect for parents seeking an engaging educational podcast for their little archaeologists and dino-enthusiasts. Dive into history, geology, and more with Digger Rex, and unravel the secrets of our prehistoric pals in each exciting episode!