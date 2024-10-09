Powered by RND
Digger Rex

Podcast Digger Rex
GoKidGo: Great Stories for Kids
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

Available Episodes

  • Saltriovenator
    Join Digger Rex as he unearths the secrets of the Slatriovenator, a lesser-known but ferocious predator from the Jurassic era.
    7:14
  • Australovenator
    Dig into the world of Australovenator, Australia's fearsome southern hunter.
    7:10
  • Daspletosaurus
    Join Digger Rex as hediscovers the fearsome Daspletosaurus, a close relative of the T. rex.
    7:30
  • Deinocheirus
    Join Digger Rex as he unravels the mystery of Deinocheirus, the dinosaur with some of the longest arms ever discovered!
    8:05
  • Poposaurus
    Join Digger Rex on an exciting adventure to the Triassic deserts where the mysterious Poposaurus roamed millions of years ago!
    7:29

About Digger Rex

Unearth the wondrous world of dinosaurs with the most unique guide you've ever met - Digger Rex! Born from a miraculous lightning strike in Glen Rose, Texas, Digger Rex is a fusion of excavator and ancient reptile, bringing to life an adventurous tale blending science and fantasy. Tailored for young, inquisitive minds, this podcast transports listeners on epic global expeditions, where digging deep reveals astonishing dino-facts and paleontological wonders. Perfect for parents seeking an engaging educational podcast for their little archaeologists and dino-enthusiasts. Dive into history, geology, and more with Digger Rex, and unravel the secrets of our prehistoric pals in each exciting episode!
