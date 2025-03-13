In this eye-opening second instalment of our series on Silicon Valley's influence in Washington, we dive beyond politics into the technological ideologies and religious underpinnings shaping American culture. Is there a deeper worldview driving the current administration's decisions? Are we witnessing the birth of a new religion in our midst? Join us for what might be our wildest episode yet as we explore questions that blur the line between reality and science fiction.To support, subscribe or find out more about Rebuilders, head to https://rebuilders.co
--------
1:00:54
How Silicon Valley took over Washington – Part 1
Uncover how tech titans are transforming Washington's power landscape. From Elon Musk's chainsaw moments to unexpected political chess moves, this episode traces the rise of Silicon Valley's new ideology and its global impact.A deep dive into technology, politics, and culture that will change how you see modern leadership.
--------
1:02:02
Move fast and break things. The new global revolution.
Mark examines the seismic shifts in Washington following Trump's inauguration. From USAID to Europe's changing role, we explore the reshaping of the global order while asking: How can we maintain our spiritual bearings in these turbulent times?To support, subscribe or find out more about Rebuilders, head to https://rebuilders.co
--------
1:02:56
How the Trump presidency will reshape the world
Trump's in. Everything's changing. What happens when Wall Street suits, Silicon Valley techs, and Pentagon brass join forces with dreams of Mars colonies? And what do God's people have to do with it? This week on Rebuilders, we're tackling the mother of all power shifts and what it means for... well, everything. Buckle up - this one's big.
Rebuilders is an initiative started by Red Church to help churches, leaders, and believers grapple with the issues presented by an increasingly secular society. We firmly believe God is preparing to move and is rebuilding His Church with particular building blocks to enable her to flourish in a post-Christian, secular world.