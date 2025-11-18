Introducing Daily Scripture with Tim Wildsmith

Launching January 1, 2026If you’ve ever wanted to read through the entire Bible, but found it hard to stay consistent… you’re not alone. Designed for busy believers who want to stay connected to God’s Word, Daily Scripture with Tim Wildsmith makes daily reading as easy as pressing play — whether you’re driving to work, taking a walk, or starting your morning with quiet reflection.We'll take a year-long journey through the entire Bible — reading passages from the Old Testament, New Testament, and Psalms or Proverbs every day in the New International Version. Hosted by pastor, writer, and Bible teacher Tim Wildsmith, this podcast pairs with his new book, Daily Scripture Guidebook (available now everywhere books are sold), offering listeners a simple, accessible way to stay rooted in God’s Word throughout the year.For the complete reading plan, visit dailyscripturepodcast.com.OFFICIAL WEBSITEhttps://dailyscripturepodcast.com/TIM WILDSMITH LINKSYouTube / Instagram / Facebook / Books / ShopCREDITSProduced by sonimorphicPresented by the New International VersionAll verses taken from the Holy Bible, New International Version™, NIV™Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.Used with permission. All rights reserved worldwide.If you purchase something through these links, Tim Wildsmith may earn an affiliate commission.