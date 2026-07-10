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State of Seed

Foreign Policy
Earth SciencesScience
State of Seed
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • State of Seed

    Gene Editing and Seeds

    07/10/2026 | 46 mins.
    What is the current state of gene editing for crops in the world and how could they address critical food security challenges? In this final episode of the season, we learn about the latest innovations in this new breakthrough area of plant breeding. Plus, we hear how various countries are enacting policies for gene editing, including Europe, which recently became the newest region to adopt these advanced breeding techniques.

    In this episode, host Laura Rosbrow-Telem talks to a range of plant breeding experts, including Euroseeds advisor Petra Jorasch about the new gene editing law in Europe. Then she speaks with Eyal Maori, Co-Founder and CTO of Tropic, about their newly released non-browning banana, and Prof. Simona Radutoiu, Co-Director of the ENSA (Enabling Nutrient Symbioses for Agriculture) research program, about how ENSA’s research could reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers. Finally, Nandini Krishnamurthy, Biotechnology Portfolio Leader - External Technologies and Innovation Ecosystems at Corteva, shares how a public-private partnership harnesses the latest innovations to tackle a rampant maize disease in East Africa. State of Seed is a show from the International Seed Federation, with production services by FP Studios.
  • State of Seed

    The State of Farmers

    07/03/2026 | 44 mins.
    How are farmers coping with the shocks of 2026? In this episode, we explore how farmers are faring across the world and how we can ensure that high quality seeds reach those who need them most.

    First, we visit farmers in Portugal and speak with a number of farmers about the impacts of the Strait of Hormuz’s closure on their business. Then, host Laura Rosbrow-Telem interviews Mark Watne, Former Head of the North Dakota Farmers Union, and Dr. Maximo Torero, Chief Economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) about the state of farmers right now.

    Finally, we hear an edited conversation from the World Seed Congress about inclusive seed systems, moderated by Julie Borlaug and featuring Leah Salvaleon, a smallholder vegetable farmer in the Philippines from the Bukidnon PhilGAP Farmers Association; Maaike Groot from East-West Seed, Evelyn Lusenaka from AGRA, and Trey Key from Gates Agricultural Innovations.

    State of Seed is a show from the International Seed Federation, with production services by FP Studios.
  • State of Seed

    Seeds in a Fragmented World

    06/26/2026 | 36 mins.
    How is our increasingly fragmented world impacting access to seeds? In Season 3 of State of Seed, we talk to seed company executives, government officials, leaders from multinational organizations, and farmers about how they are grappling with this geopolitically complicated moment – particularly since the war in Iran began. 

    In this episode, host Laura Rosbrow-Telem interviews Jeff Rowe, CEO of Syngenta Group, one of the world’s largest agricultural innovation companies and the third largest seed company, and Edwini Kessie, Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division at the World Trade Organization (WTO), and biotech experts from the World Seed Congress about how biologicals can offer solutions to the fertilizer crisis. 

    State of Seed is a show from the International Seed Federation, with production services by FP Studios. Special thanks to Travers Pickmere from South Pacific Seeds, Jelle Vriend from Ad Terram, and Doris Gusenbauer from Ensemo for their thoughts at the beginning of the episode.
  • State of Seed

    Coming Soon: State of Seed Season 3

    06/22/2026 | 3 mins.
    In the newest season of State of Seed, launching Friday, we examine how our increasingly fragmented world is impacting access to seeds. Recorded at the World Seed Congress in Lisbon, host Laura Rosbrow-Telem talks to farmers and leaders from seed companies, government, the WTO, and the FAO about how they are grappling with this geopolitically complicated moment. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Agricultural trade remained stable last year and crop breeding innovations could help farmers manage various challenges, including better optimizing inputs like fertilizers. State of Seed is a podcast from the International Seed Federation, with production services by FP Studios.
  • State of Seed

    You Might Like: Real Organic

    04/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week we’re sharing a special episode from our friends at the Real Organic Podcast, the award-winning “Best Sustainability, Environment & Climate Podcast” produced by the Real Organic Project.

    Recently named one of the "best climate podcasts" by Earth.org, the Real Organic Podcast uncovers the forces reshaping organic food – like how corporate lobbying is redefining what “organic” means and how industry use of new terms like “regenerative” and “hydroponics” are not really organic. Hosted by Linley Dixon and Dave Chapman, each episode features deep conversations with farmers, scientists, chefs, and journalists fighting to keep organic food honest.

    Like today’s special episode with chef and author Dan Barber, who explores America’s relationship with food and agriculture, including how farming for flavor - instead of farming for the amount of food or the shelf life of that food - can transform our food system from the ground up. It’s a fascinating conversation, particularly as Dan argues that seed breeding should begin in the kitchen, with taste driving innovation in the field. From soil-grown crops to flavor-forward farming, this episode digs deep into what we’ve lost - and what we can grow back by connecting chefs, farmers, and crop breeders.

    For more episodes like this, make sure to follow Real Organic Podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And tell them we sent you.
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About State of Seed
On State of Seed, you’ll find out how seeds feed and sustain the planet. Though more than half of what we eat comes from seeds, most of us know very little about them—and how the sector contributes to our world and the future of food security. Host Laura Rosbrow-Telem talks to the innovative players advancing this vital resource, including leaders of multinational companies and NGOs, UN and government officials, entrepreneurs, national seed associations, scientists, and of course, farmers. Plus, you’ll hear about the key concerns keeping them up at night. State of Seed is brought to you by the International Seed Federation, with production services from FP Studios.
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