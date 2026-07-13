Thwaites is holding on for dear life. The shelf around the pinning point is crumbling, and the process of glacier sliding into sea may begin anytime in the next year. New research shows the glacier may move faster than previously expected. What new research will "shock scientists" as Thwaite's collapse unfolds?
Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' is weakening fast. What the loss means for the world
Twice a day the tide lifts a glacier the size of Florida, and satellites just caught warm seawater slipping through the door it opens in a way no one thought was possible
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