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Breaking Down: Collapse

Kory & Kellan
Daily NewsDocumentary
Breaking Down: Collapse
Latest episode

370 episodes

  • Breaking Down: Collapse

    Daily Episode 202 - Where will be safe from climate change?

    07/13/2026 | 12 mins.
    Is there anywhere safe from Climate change? This article highlights the future of mass migration and this start reality: We either live in a place where we must flee, or a place where a large number of people will flee to.

    The geography of survival
    Please join us on Patreon for weekly bonus content and to join our Discord community.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Breaking Down: Collapse

    Daily Episode 201 - Enough of the Gaslighting (TWIF #33)

    07/10/2026 | 25 mins.
    Don't let them tell the story.

    US courts sentence 15 Prairieland defendants to 556 years in Trump’s fascist campaign against left-wing opposition - World Socialist Web Site
    FEMA threatens to withhold terrorism prevention funds unless states adopt Trump’s anti-voting agenda - Democracy Docket
    Trump's ATF Floating Rule That Could Effectively Ban Trans People with Accurate IDs from Buying Guns
    Trump considering pardon for P. Diddy and other high-profile figures to mark America’s 250th: report | The Independent
    US service member arrested at Capitol after calling for Trump’s impeachment
    Ex-Olympian who touched Reflecting Pool charged with felony destruction of property by Trump’s DOJ | The Independent
    The Supreme Court is corrupting American democracy
    White House report says Smithsonian leadership ‘cannot be trusted’ with America’s story | The Independent
    Please join us on Patreon for weekly bonus content and to join our Discord community.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Breaking Down: Collapse

    Daily Episode 200: 2 Dams on the brink of disaster

    07/09/2026 | 23 mins.
    A delicate balance act is happening in the West. Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon dam are like two clowns navigating a wobbly see-saw on a collapsing cliffside. If drastic changes aren't made, this river serving 40 million people in the west will stop running.

    Lake Powell Water Level
    Hoover Dam Approaches a Hydropower Cliff - Inside Climate News
    Supercharged bubbles are threatening Lake Powell’s dam. Federal officials are battling to sustain water levels.
    Unprecedented water cuts hit Utah and the Colorado River Basin
    Please join us on Patreon for weekly bonus content and to join our Discord community.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Breaking Down: Collapse

    Daily Episode 199 - Thwaites to Go "Any Day Now"

    07/08/2026 | 15 mins.
    Thwaites is holding on for dear life. The shelf around the pinning point is crumbling, and the process of glacier sliding into sea may begin anytime in the next year. New research shows the glacier may move faster than previously expected. What new research will "shock scientists" as Thwaite's collapse unfolds?

    Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' is weakening fast. What the loss means for the world
    Twice a day the tide lifts a glacier the size of Florida, and satellites just caught warm seawater slipping through the door it opens in a way no one thought was possible

    Please join us on Patreon for weekly bonus content and to join our Discord community.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Breaking Down: Collapse

    Daily Episode 198 - Shifting Narratives on the AMOC and other Climate Systems

    07/07/2026 | 14 mins.
    There has been a marked change in scientific consensus on the AMOC over the last 5-10 years. What was once hyperbole is now expectation. What other systems might this be true of? What is considered hyperbole today but will be scientifically proven tomorrow?

    Mysterious ‘cold blob’ in the Atlantic suggests the AMOC is weakening | New Scientist
    The best explanation of AMOC collapse I have ever seen : r/collapse
    Scientists Just Found Something Very Disturbing About the AMOC Current Deep Below the Ocean: Evidence That Its Weakening Isn't Just a Fluke, and If It Collapses, the World Could Be Plunged Into Climate Catastrophe
    Explore - Google Trends

    Please join us on Patreon for weekly bonus content and to join our Discord community.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Breaking Down: Collapse
Apprehensive about the future? Like many, you likely have a gut feeling that things aren't quite right, but haven’t been able to place your finger on why. That feeling only grows with the increasing political tensions, economic uncertainty, natural disasters, and supply chain disruptions. What do all these challenges mean? And what will be the result of society’s current trajectory? “Breaking Down: Collapse” takes the complex concepts surrounding the ultimate collapse of modern industrial society and simplifies them so they’re easier to learn. The compelling evidence for our inevitable decline is introduced by collapse-aware Kory to his good friend, Kellan, who probably doesn’t realize what he signed up for! Skeptical? Gear up for a paradigm shift! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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