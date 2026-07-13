There has been a marked change in scientific consensus on the AMOC over the last 5-10 years. What was once hyperbole is now expectation. What other systems might this be true of? What is considered hyperbole today but will be scientifically proven tomorrow?



Mysterious ‘cold blob’ in the Atlantic suggests the AMOC is weakening | New Scientist

The best explanation of AMOC collapse I have ever seen : r/collapse

Scientists Just Found Something Very Disturbing About the AMOC Current Deep Below the Ocean: Evidence That Its Weakening Isn't Just a Fluke, and If It Collapses, the World Could Be Plunged Into Climate Catastrophe

Explore - Google Trends



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