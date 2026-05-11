Here’s a new climate story: the biggest solutions to our climate crisis exist all around us, but they’re hiding in plain sight. Join hosts Ryan Panchadsaram and Anjali Grover as they identify the greatest climate wins unfolding across the world.

They’ll chat with the people tackling the issues quickly, efficiently, and at a scale that actually makes a difference. From the explosion of wind energy in Texas (yes, Texas!) to ending coal in England, you’ll hear fresh perspectives, solution-oriented thinking and inspiring stories that will leave you knowing we CAN solve humanity’s toughest challenge. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.