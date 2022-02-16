Why It's "Not Too Late" with Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua

Not Too Late, written by Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua, offers us the tools to tackle this current wave of disinformation, and provides tangible stories of hope. On this episode of Outrage + Optimism, hear how the project aims to invite newcomers to the climate movement, as well as providing climate facts and encouragement for people who are already engaged but weary. Listening to these two incredible women speak about Not Too Late, which ‘rang a bell of truth’ for hosts Tom Rivett-Carnac, Christiana Figueres, and Paul Dickinson. Outrage + Optimism is another member of the TED Audio Collective. For more episodes that help you understand that you DO have the power to solve this, follow the podcast wherever you're listening to this.