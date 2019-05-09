Where does your "mind" come from? Easy answer: Your brain...right? Think again. It's hard to believe, there is no explanation in modern science how a brain ... More

"Our satellite cameras can't see through the jungle. Do you think your psychics could help us?" "This breaks all the laws of physics." Featuring Mark Gober's interviews with: Russell Targ, Uri Geller, Dr. Dean Radin, Dr. Daryl Bem, Dr. Julia Mossbridge, Dr. Larry Dossey, Dr. Jeff Mishlove, Stephan Schwartz, Brenda Dunne, John Vivanco, Catherine Yunt, Dr. Raymond Moody, Dr. Alan Hugenot, and Barbara Bartolome. Listen to all of Mark's interviews here: https://markgober.com/podcast/ Declassified CIA documents: "Remote viewing is a real phenomenon": https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00789R002100220001-4.pdf Uri Geller Experiments: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP79-00999A000300030027-0.pdf Hella Hamid Experiments: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00787R000200070002-3.pdf Precognition Studies Dr. Daryl Bem et al. (2015): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4706048/ Dr. Julia Mossbridge et al. (2014): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3971164/ Check out Mark's book, "An End to Upside Down Thinking": https://www.amazon.com/End-Upside-Down-Thinking-Consciousness/dp/1947637851

"I wake up, on the other side, with the light." Featuring host Mark Gober's interviews with Dr. Eben Alexander, Dr. Bruce Greyson, Dr. Ed Kelly, Dr. Penny Sartori, Dr. Jan Holden, Dr. Alan Hugenot, Barbara Bartolome, and Dannion Brinkley. Listen to all of Mark's interviews here: https://markgober.com/podcast/ Dr. Pim van Lommel's cardiac arrest study (2001): https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140673601071008/fulltext Dr. Sam Parnia's cardiac arrest study with a veridical case (2014): https://www.resuscitationjournal.com/article/S0300-9572(14)00739-4/pdf Independent review of Dr. Eben Alexander's medical records: http://ebenalexander.com/independent-medical-review-validates-facts/ Check out Mark's book, "An End to Upside Down Thinking": https://www.amazon.com/End-Upside-Down-Thinking-Consciousness/dp/1947637851

"What do you hope to see?" Featuring host Mark Gober's interviews with Dr. Eben Alexander, Dr. Raymond Moody, Dannion Brinkley, Dr. Bruce Greyson, Dr. Jude Currivan, Dr. Larry Dossey, Dr. Pim van Lommel, Dr. Penny Sartori, Dr. Jan Holden, Jeff Olsen, Rupert Spira, and Dr. Alan Hugenot. Listen to all of Mark's interviews here: https://markgober.com/podcast/ Check out Mark's book, "An End to Upside Down Thinking": https://www.amazon.com/End-Upside-Down-Thinking-Consciousness/dp/1947637851

"We're looking at these cases of young children who report memories of a previous life." Featuring host Mark Gober's interviews with Dr. Jim Tucker, Dr. Julie Beischel, Dr. Eben Alexander, Dr. Ed Kelly, Paul Davids, Dr. Jan Holden, Helané Wahbeh, Laura Powers, Laura Lynne Jackson, Dr. Jeff Kripal, Catherine Yunt. Listen to all of Mark's interviews here: https://markgober.com/podcast/ Windbridge Research Center, peer-reviewed science on mediums: http://www.windbridge.org/education/peer-reviewed/ University of Virginia's Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS), examining children with past life memories and more: https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-studies/ Check out Mark's book, "An End to Upside Down Thinking": https://www.amazon.com/End-Upside-Down-Thinking-Consciousness/dp/1947637851

"It's time for us to wake up." Featuring host Mark Gober's interviews with Dr. Eben Alexander, Dr. Larry Dossey, Brenda Dunne, Dr. Donald Hoffman, Dr. Ed Kelly, Dr. Bernardo Kastrup, Dr. Brian Josephson, Rupert Spira, Dr. Roger Nelson, Dr. Eztel Cardeña, Dr. Jeff Kripal, Dr. Jude Currivan, Dr. Alan Hugenot, Barbara Bartolome, Laura Powers, and Dr. Jan Holden. Listen to all of Mark's interviews here: https://markgober.com/podcast/ Dr. Cardeña's paper on telepathy, remote viewing, precognition, and psychokinesis (American Psychologist journal, 2018): https://psycnet.apa.org/buy/2018-24699-001 Federico Faggin paper on artificial intelligence and consciousness (2018) http://marconisociety.org/the-fundamental-differences-between-artificial-and-human-intelligence/ Dr. Dean Radin's double slit quantum physics studies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRSBaq3vAeY and http://deanradin.com/evidence/RadinPhysicsEssays2013.pdf Check out Mark's book, "An End to Upside Down Thinking": https://www.amazon.com/End-Upside-Down-Thinking-Consciousness/dp/1947637851

About Where Is My Mind?

Where does your "mind" come from? Easy answer: Your brain...right? Think again. It's hard to believe, there is no explanation in modern science how a brain could create our subjective experience of being alive ("consciousness"). Science Magazine has called this "hard problem" the #2 question remaining in all of science. Where Is My Mind? explores a revolutionary hypothesis: What if consciousness comes from outside the body? The show is hosted by Mark Gober, a consciousness researcher and author of An End to Upside Down Thinking, who happens to be a former Wall Street banker working in Silicon Valley. Why does this show matter? Well, if consciousness is not native to the brain, would phenomena like telepathy, precognition, near-death experiences, afterdeath communications, and so much more not only be possible... but be PREDICTED? Plus, what happens when we die? Are psychics real? How could a young child accurately report memories of someone else's life and death? The implications could shift our collective worldview and even impact how we treat one another... so don't miss it.