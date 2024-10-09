Kaveh is joined by GI expert Dr. Colin Howden and Podcaster Katie Goldin (Creature Feature) to discuss Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), its causes, common misconceptions and emerging treatments.Send questions/comments/suggestions to [email protected] us @Kavehmd on BlueSky Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:06:19
Episode 250 - The Next Pandemic
Kaveh is joined by acclaimed Virologist Angela Rasmussen, Author Jonathan Howard and comedian/podcaster Turner Sparks to get H5N1 (Bird Flu) updates and discuss what a Trump Administration response to the next potential pandemic could look like.Check out Turner's tour dates at https://www.turnersparks.com
1:01:23
Episode 249 - The Doctor with Three Wives
Kaveh is joined by Rebecca Watson (Skepchick) and Dr. Wei Liu (The Resurrection Men) to discuss the fascinating story of Dr. Norman Lewiston, the renowned Stanford Doctor, known for his pioneering work in Cystic Fibrosis whose story took a surprising turn after his death in 1991, when it was revealed that he had been secretly married to three women simultaneously.
1:02:18
Episode 248 - Election Stress
Stressed about the upcoming election and what's to follow? You're not alone. Kaveh is joined by Yogi Stacey Filice, Therapist Elizabeth Hinkle and musician/businessman/politician Sharky Laguana to discuss healthy coping mechanisms to deal with the stress of the upcoming election and what comes next in a productive way.
1:07:45
Episode 247 - The Mysterious Case of Gloria Ramirez
Kaveh is joined by Toxicologist Josh King, Pathologist Lee Richmond and Nephrologist Cody Cobb (@caulimovirus) to discuss the mysterious, tragic and slightly spooky case of Gloria Ramirez, the young woman admitted to a Riverside hospital in 1994 and whose care lead to multiple illnesses amongst healthcare workers caring for her.
Humor-adjacent medical podcast hosted by a GI doc and friends. Putting the "fun" back in mfunedicine.