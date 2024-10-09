Powered by RND
Kaveh MD
Humor-adjacent medical podcast hosted by a GI doc and friends. Putting the “fun” back in mfunedicine.Contact us at [email protected] and rate and review us...
  • Episode 251 - GERD
    Kaveh is joined by GI expert Dr. Colin Howden and Podcaster Katie Goldin (Creature Feature) to discuss Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), its causes, common misconceptions and emerging treatments.Send questions/comments/suggestions to [email protected] us @Kavehmd on BlueSky Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:06:19
  • Episode 250 - The Next Pandemic
    Kaveh is joined by acclaimed Virologist Angela Rasmussen, Author Jonathan Howard and comedian/podcaster Turner Sparks to get H5N1 (Bird Flu) updates and discuss what a Trump Administration response to the next potential pandemic could look like.Check out Turner's tour dates at https://www.turnersparks.comemail me at [email protected] follow me on BlueSky @kavehmd Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:23
  • Episode 249 - The Doctor with Three Wives
    Kaveh is joined by Rebecca Watson (Skepchick) and Dr. Wei Liu (The Resurrection Men) to discuss the fascinating story of Dr. Norman Lewiston, the renowned Stanford Doctor, known for his pioneering work in Cystic Fibrosis whose story took a surprising turn after his death in 1991, when it was revealed that he had been secretly married to three women simultaneously.contact us with questions/comments/suggestions at [email protected] and please rate and review us iTunes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:02:18
  • Episode 248 - Election Stress
    Stressed about the upcoming election and what's to follow? You're not alone. Kaveh is joined by Yogi Stacey Filice, Therapist Elizabeth Hinkle and musician/businessman/politician Sharky Laguana to discuss healthy coping mechanisms to deal with the stress of the upcoming election and what comes next in a productive way.Send all questions/comments/suggestions to [email protected] me and interact online at BlueSky @kavehmd Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:07:45
  • Episode 247 - The Mysterious Case of Gloria Ramirez
    Kaveh is joined by Toxicologist Josh King, Pathologist Lee Richmond and Nephrologist Cody Cobb (@caulimovirus) to discuss the mysterious, tragic and slightly spooky case of Gloria Ramirez, the young woman admitted to a Riverside hospital in 1994 and whose care lead to multiple illnesses amongst healthcare workers caring for her.Send all questions/comments/suggestions to [email protected] us on social media @thehouseofpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:18:05

Humor-adjacent medical podcast hosted by a GI doc and friends. Putting the "fun" back in mfunedicine.
