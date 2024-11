Episode 249 - The Doctor with Three Wives

Kaveh is joined by Rebecca Watson (Skepchick) and Dr. Wei Liu (The Resurrection Men) to discuss the fascinating story of Dr. Norman Lewiston, the renowned Stanford Doctor, known for his pioneering work in Cystic Fibrosis whose story took a surprising turn after his death in 1991, when it was revealed that he had been secretly married to three women simultaneously.