Choosing Science: Stories of Perseverance, Humanity, and Success

Prof. Rita Levi-Montalcini or how to create a completely new science field in one's bedroom
Send us a textProfessor Rita Levi-Montalcini (1909-2012)A developmental biologist who left an indelible mark on the field of neuroscience through her groundbreaking discoveries and unwavering dedication to scientific inquiry, despite being forced at one point to conduct her research from the confinements of her bedroom in Turin. From her pioneering research on nerve growth factor (NGF) (which was found to also be involved memory and learning, physical and mental illnesses, and led to antibody based therapies decades after its discovery), to her advocacy for gender equality in academia, Rtia’s contributions continue to inspire generations of scientists worldwide. References https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1302413110 https://dilemaveche.ro/sectiune/la-fata-timpului/rita-levi-montalcini-o-artista-a-stiintei-2311088.html “Rita Levi-Montalcini and the discovery of NGf, the first nerve cell growth factor” - Luigi ALOE, Archives Italiennes de Biologie, 149: 175-181, 2011. DOI: 10.4449/aib.v149i2.1377 http://www.architalbiol.org/index.php/aib/article/view/149175/21701989 In praise of imperfection : my life and work. Levi-Montalcini, Rita. 1988https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1986/levi-montalcini/lecture/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3612637/ Support the show Email: [email protected]
: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #Inspiration