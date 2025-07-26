Powered by RND
Choosing Science: Stories of Perseverance, Humanity, and Success
Choosing Science: Stories of Perseverance, Humanity, and Success
Ana-Maria Zamfirescu
Science
Ana-Maria Zamfirescu
  • Prof. Dr. Mario Capecchi or how to go from being a homeless child to Nobel Prize winner
    Send us a textMario Capecchi was one of the 3 scientists who were awarded the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2007 “for their discoveries of principles for introducing specific gene modifications in mice by the use of embryonic stem cells”. However, him winning the most prestigious prize in science was not the most impressive thing he did in his life. For reference in terms of level of difficulty, it is somewhere above winning a Nobel prize and below surviving academic politics. He overcame abject poverty and homelessness as a child, with his earliest memory of his mother being arrested by the Nazis, and became a well rounded and kind scientist and person. Support the show Email: [email protected]: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #Inspiration
    20:12
  • Mice as discovery driver or how to be small, but help achieve great things
    Send us a textMice (17th century- current)Some find them cute, some find them repulsive, and science finds them useful. Mice have been a model organism for a bit over a century and is by far the most used nowadays. Let’s find out what these little creatures did for scientific discoveries and learn cool facts about them at the same time. Resources:https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-021-00849-xhttps://www.labome.com/method/Laboratory-Mice-and-Rats.htmlhttps://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128165737000067https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3790571/ Cool facts: https://www.yourgenome.org/facts/why-use-the-mouse-in-researchVideo: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/25/science/optogenetics-brain-social-behavior.htmlExample failed animal trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2964774/ Micronucleus test: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Micronucleus_test Support the show Email: [email protected]: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #Inspiration
    19:11
  • Prof. Rita Levi-Montalcini or how to create a completely new science field in one's bedroom
    Send us a textProfessor Rita Levi-Montalcini (1909-2012)A developmental biologist who left an indelible mark on the field of neuroscience through her groundbreaking discoveries and unwavering dedication to scientific inquiry, despite being forced at one point to conduct her research from the confinements of her bedroom in Turin. From her pioneering research on nerve growth factor (NGF) (which was found to also be involved memory and learning, physical and mental illnesses, and led to antibody based therapies decades after its discovery),   to her advocacy for gender equality in academia, Rtia’s contributions continue to inspire generations of scientists worldwide. References https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1302413110  https://dilemaveche.ro/sectiune/la-fata-timpului/rita-levi-montalcini-o-artista-a-stiintei-2311088.html “Rita Levi-Montalcini and the discovery of NGf, the first nerve cell growth factor” - Luigi ALOE, Archives Italiennes de Biologie, 149: 175-181, 2011. DOI: 10.4449/aib.v149i2.1377 http://www.architalbiol.org/index.php/aib/article/view/149175/21701989 In praise of imperfection : my life and work. Levi-Montalcini, Rita. 1988https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1986/levi-montalcini/lecture/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3612637/ Support the show Email: [email protected]: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #Inspiration
    32:16
  • Williamina Paton Fleming or how to go from being a maid to changing astronomy forever
    Send us a textFleming, Williamina Paton (1857–1911) A single mum, deserted by her husband in a time when women were second class citizens and weren’t allowed to get a higher education, Williamina Paton Fleming rose from the humble position of maid to one of the most famous astronomers in history. She supervised the cataloging of hundreds of thousands of stars, refined the star hunting method and changed the face of astronomy forever. This is the story of an immigrant woman that beat her circumstances and the system by choosing science.Email: [email protected]: choosing.scienceTwitter: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #InspirationSupport the show Email: [email protected]: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #Inspiration
    28:45
  • Prof. Dr. Frits Zernike or how the Nazis did something good by mistake
    Send us a textFrits Zernike  Although he spent his whole life from birth to retirement in the cities of Amsterdam and then Groningen, his life was far from ordinary. Incredibly intelligent and gifted, having the rare combination of simultaneously being a fine theoretician and skilled experimentalist, Frits Zernike started his scientific journey in astronomy and then applied his findings in microscopy. Before his discovery was recognised and awarded a Nobel prize, the Nazis were the first to see the potential in Zernike’s achievement and popularized it, altough it was made public for more than a decade. This is the story of the man that made it possible to see what couldn’t be seen ever before. Support the show Email: [email protected]: @LivesToRememberSurvey of your opinion on the podcast: Survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/LZDNHDW#LivesToRemember #Science #Biography #Inspiration
    30:25

About Choosing Science: Stories of Perseverance, Humanity, and Success

Finding inspiration and a will to persevere might be challenging at times, especially when you have been prevented by outside forces, in a way or another, to achieve your goals. Although actions speak louder than words, stories of people that succeeded despite opposition can have the power to put wind into someones deflated sails and perhaps also fight against the impostor syndrome so many of us experience . Here I hope you will find such stories, which are mostly focused on scientific figures maybe less popular, but who greatly contributed to the development of science and in the process showed perseverance through obstacles. I will also highlight each individual's humanity, struggles and strength, and break the coldness that I feel exists between science/ scientists and the general public. Be prepared for sarcasm and a bit of fooling around sometimes, because what's life but empty without humour. Enjoy!
