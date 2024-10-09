World’s Wildest: Tales of Earth’s Most Extreme Creatures is a podcast dedicated to highlighting the wildest species in the animal kingdom. From our world’s smallest to smelliest, Maya Higa and Connor O’Brien will shock you with the most outrageous stories and adaptations of animals from around the world.
Maya is a wildlife conservationist who founded Alveus Sanctuary, a non-profit exotic animal sanctuary and virtual education center in central Texas. She is also a Twitch streamer whose live streams feature animal care, conservation education, and charity fundraising.
Connor currently works with Maya as the Director of Operations at Alveus Sanctuary, and has spent over 16 years gaining experience at notable organizations including the American Eagle Foundation and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.
Together, Maya and Connor have over 30 years of life and career experience in wildlife conservation, working with species ranging from tarantulas to grizzly bears to bald eagles. Through both humorous banter and engaging education, Maya and Connor will take you on a journey that ends in a love for our natural world.
