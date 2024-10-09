Powered by RND
World’s Wildest: Tales of Earth’s Most Extreme Creatures

Maya Higa & Connor O'Brien
World’s Wildest: Tales of Earth’s Most Extreme Creatures is a podcast dedicated to highlighting the wildest species in the animal kingdom. From our world’s smal...
  • World's Worst Hunters: Do Polar Bears Eat Every 6 Months?
    Dholes that have a 20% hunting success rate, polar bears that hunt once every 6 months, and wolverines that scream when hunting. On this episode of World’s Wildest, Maya & Connor talk through our world’s worst hunters.﻿ ✨ BONUS CONTENT ✨  Patreon - https://patreon.com/WorldsWildestPodcast 🐐 Follow us on all of our socials 🐐 https://worldswildestpodcast.com/ https://bit.ly/WorldsWildest https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestSpotify https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestApple Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    46:45
  • World's Hungriest: Animals That Are HUNGRY All the Time
    Birds that starve in 2 hours, cats that hunt 10-14 times a night, and moths that eat 86,000x their birth weight. On this episode of World’s Wildest, Maya & Connor talk through our world’s hungriest animals. ﻿✨ BONUS CONTENT ✨  Patreon - https://patreon.com/WorldsWildestPodcast 🐐 Follow us on all of our socials 🐐 https://worldswildestpodcast.com/ https://bit.ly/WorldsWildest https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestSpotify https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestApple Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    46:19
  • World’s Worst Parents: Baby Sharks Fight in the Womb?!
    Dracula ants that drink up larva, baby sharks that fight for survival, and baby birds in king of the hill matches?! On this episode of World’s Wildest, Maya & Connor talk through our animal kingdom's worst parents. ﻿✨ BONUS CONTENT ✨  Patreon - https://patreon.com/WorldsWildestPodcast 🐐 Follow us on all of our socials 🐐 https://worldswildestpodcast.com/ https://bit.ly/WorldsWildest https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestSpotify https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestApple Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    47:33
  • World's Most Inebriated: The Bizarre TRUTH Behind Catnip
    Happy belated New Year! 50% Rotten Tomatoes movie about a shark, flying reindeer, wallaby crop circles, and the shocking truth about catnip. On this episode of World’s Wildest, Maya & Connor talk through our world’s most inebriated animals.  ✨ BONUS CONTENT ✨  Patreon - https://patreon.com/WorldsWildestPodcast 🐐 Follow us on all of our socials 🐐 https://worldswildestpodcast.com/ https://bit.ly/WorldsWildest https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestSpotify https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestApple Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    46:57
  • World's Most Christmassy: HOLIDAY SPECIAL!
    Season's greetings! The festive traditions of mistletoe, Krampus, golden bright beetles, and the cutest looking worm you'll ever see. On this episode of World’s Wildest, Maya & Connor talk through our world’s most Christmassy animals. Stop putting off those doctor's appointments and go to https://Zocdoc.com/WILDEST to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today. MasterClass always has great offers during the holidays, sometimes up to as much as 50% off. Head over to https://MasterClass.com/WILDEST for the current offer. ✨ BONUS CONTENT ✨  Patreon - https://patreon.com/WorldsWildestPodcast 🐐 Follow us on all of our socials 🐐 https://worldswildestpodcast.com/ https://bit.ly/WorldsWildest https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestSpotify https://bit.ly/WorldsWildestApple Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    41:18

About World’s Wildest: Tales of Earth’s Most Extreme Creatures

World’s Wildest: Tales of Earth’s Most Extreme Creatures is a podcast dedicated to highlighting the wildest species in the animal kingdom. From our world’s smallest to smelliest, Maya Higa and Connor O’Brien will shock you with the most outrageous stories and adaptations of animals from around the world. Maya is a wildlife conservationist who founded Alveus Sanctuary, a non-profit exotic animal sanctuary and virtual education center in central Texas. She is also a Twitch streamer whose live streams feature animal care, conservation education, and charity fundraising. Connor currently works with Maya as the Director of Operations at Alveus Sanctuary, and has spent over 16 years gaining experience at notable organizations including the American Eagle Foundation and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. Together, Maya and Connor have over 30 years of life and career experience in wildlife conservation, working with species ranging from tarantulas to grizzly bears to bald eagles. Through both humorous banter and engaging education, Maya and Connor will take you on a journey that ends in a love for our natural world. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
