Episode #091: Deceptive US Heat Wave, Global Temps and Historic CO2 Levels Reporting

RC is still feeling the effects of the Halloween shiny, reflective Foil Brother, so he discovers the differences between tin and aluminum. With clarity returned and napping mastered, he reviews the factors behind the phenomenon of the Urban Heat Island Effect, and relates how charts of heat waves in the US can be deceptive by manipulating data and wording descriptions that leave the actual point of the graphs unclear. Other more direct graphs blatantly show how comparably low current concentrations of CO2 are and how global temperatures were much higher than they have been the last five million years during the onset and cycling of ice ages. What is proposed as the optimum temperature that we should be striving toward? And what is being proposed as solutions to manage that temperature, that may leave us hamstrung in the face of natural climate change? Kosmographia Ep091 The Randall Carlson Podcast with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 11/03/22. In the name of liberty and freedom, we are moving this podcast to our new partner platform! 