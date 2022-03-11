Episode #092: Winter Solstice 2012-2022 / Arctic Ice Death Spiral? CO2 Absorption & Temperatures
The crew rejoin on the winter solstice ten years after the "end" of the Mayan calendar that was to result in destruction and/or transformation. What was the cosmic alignment and its pertinence as a fiducial? Our ancestors, however advanced or primitive, constructed ways to track celestial motions and primarily the solstice/equinox points. RC gets back to climate "crisis" disinformation – dire predictions of the total disappearance of Artic ice, the inability of CO2 to affect temperature, the misuse of data about water vapor's role, and the feedback loops added to the computer modeling that produces the desired dramatic graphs. Keep following the science with RC! Kosmographia, Ep#092 of The Randall Carlson Podcast , with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 12/21/22.
Kosmographia logo and design animation by Brothers of the Serpent. Check out their podcast: http://www.BrothersoftheSerpent.com/ Theme "Deos" and bumper music by Fifty Dollar Dynasty: http://www.FiftyDollarDynasty.net/ Video recording, editing and publishing by Bradley Young with YSI Productions LLC (copyrights), with audio mastered by Kyle Allen and Chris James. Mayan Calendar, 2012, Solstice, equinox, Fort Ancient, Stonehenge, Serpent Mound, Sagittarius, Dark Rift, Galactic center, Climate crisis, Climate change, Ice melt, Glacial melt, Arctic Circle, Cryosphere, IPCC, Carbon Dioxide, Temperature graphs, Climate models, Absorption, Limestone, W. J. Humphreys, fear porn, doomsday, Eschatology, David Archibald, Greenhouse Effect, Greenhouse gas, Water Vapor, AGW, Great Year, Polar Bears, Equatorial plane, Sidereal Year