Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Kosmographia in the App
Listen to Kosmographia in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Kosmographia

Kosmographia

Podcast Kosmographia
Podcast Kosmographia

Kosmographia

Randall Carlson
add
All the Randall you can handle More
ScienceEarth Sciences
All the Randall you can handle More

Available Episodes

5 of 95
  • Episode #094: Carbon Dioxide is Plant FOOD! Defending Graham Hancock! Climate Controllers?
    We want to make these recorded podcast more directly about RC research, but you’ll see that even that plan gets derailed! The Carbon Cycle and Carbon “sinks” are revisited, as RC gets into an overview of his detailed article “Redemption of the Beast” that he compiled in 2017, which includes numerous quotes and articles about the absolutely vital role of Carbon Dioxide in the biosphere. He digresses, however, in an attempt to defend his friend Graham Hancock, and ends up in a tussle with Normal Guy Mike. First episode of “Randall Rants” to be extracted from this classic RC diatribe? Kosmographia Ep094 The Randall Carlson Podcast with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 1/10/23. In the name of liberty and freedom, we are moving this podcast to our new partner platform! Please join us here: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson LINKS: Announcements about events and tours: https://randallcarlson.com/tours-and-events/ RC’s monthly updates on science news and his activities:  https://randallcarlson.com/newsletter RC with Tucker Carlson (missing from his TC Today page) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOqzLhxzd6s   Mysterious Origins of Halloween and the Ancient Day of the Dead Festivals (Video on Demand $18) https://www.howtube.com/Dh4nrIFWkiSc?f=yt  Sacred Geometry introductory workshop (Video on Demand $72) https://howtube.com/SGwithRC  Plato’s Atlantis – 7 hours of deep-dive (Video on Demand $33) https://www.howtube.com/12513   Cool and fun Kosmographia and RC gear:  https://randallcarlson.com/shop  New university/village “Sanctuary Project” : https://project.randallcarlson.com  Contact at the Cataracts May ’23  https://contactatthecabin.com/scablands-with-randall-carlson/ Randall with Rogan ep1772  https://open.spotify.com/episode/190slemJsUXH5pEYR6DUbf   RC with Graham JRE 1897 “Ancient Apocalypse” Netflix series and new technology announcement: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2xvmTo09BFMd6tJfJPmmvT  Plasmoid Unification Model by Malcolm Bendall: https://strikefoundation.earth Video Series of Malcolm presenting an overview of his work: https://howtube.com/strikefoundationearth Full listing of scientific papers about the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis: https://cosmictusk.com CBD RECOMMENDED - Listen to Randall’s experience with “CBD from the gods” after the mid-break at 59:40. They have some special deals going on right now, and in addition, for the Kosmographia audience - you can also get FREE shipping on your order!  Use code: “RCshipsFREE” (not case sensitive) when you check out at https://www.cbdfromthegods.com  Support Randall Carlson's efforts to discover and share pivotal paradigm-shifting information! Improve the quality of the podcast and future videos. Allow him more time for his research into the many scientific journals, books, and his expeditions into the field, as he continues to decipher the clues that explain the mysteries of our past, and prepare us for the future... Contribute to RC thru howtube: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson#tab_donate  Make a one-time donation thru PayPal, credit/debit card or other account here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8YVDREQ9SMKL6&source=url  Contribute monthly to receive bonus content and perks:  https://patreon.com/RandallCarlson   http://www.RandallCarlson.com has the podcast, RC’s blog, galleries, and products to purchase! T-shirts and many new products and styles here: https://randallcarlson.com/shop/    Podcast crew email: [email protected] Info on upcoming trips with Randall and the crew: [email protected] Offer your time/services/accommodations here: [email protected] Add to the expanding library of evidence here: [email protected] Specific questions may get answered online: [email protected]   Small class lectures "Cosmography 101" from '06-'09 on Brad's original channel: https://youtube.com/geocosmicrex       Kosmographia logo and design animation by Brothers of the Serpent. Check out their podcast: http://www.BrothersoftheSerpent.com/ Theme “Deos” and bumper music by Fifty Dollar Dynasty: http://www.FiftyDollarDynasty.net/ Video recording, editing and publishing by Bradley Young with YSI Productions LLC (copyrights), with audio mastered by Kyle Allen and Chris James.   CBD FROM THE GODS LINK:  http://www.cbdfromthegods.com          COUPON CODE: RCshipsFREE  
    3/17/2023
    2:12:31
  • Episode #093: Fossil-filled Blast Wind Muck Deposits in Alaska with Embedded Microspherules
    The crew resume with RC after a break and welcome in 2023. We love graphs and RC shares several from OurWorldinData.org re: population growth and/or expected decline. He also takes a few minutes to describe his current understanding of a “plasmoid” and his involvement in a new technology venture. Following the recent JRE episode on the topic, he shifts mid-point to a 2017 paper in Nature about the Alaskan and Yukon Mucks – their proposed formation, the chaotic and cosmic contents, and how the varied dating points to multiple impact events in the last 40k years. Kosmographia Ep093 of The Randall Carlson Podcast with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 01/04/23.  In the name of liberty and freedom, we are moving this podcast to our new partner platform! Please join us here: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson  LINKS: Announcements about events and tours: https://randallcarlson.com/tours-and-events/ RC’s monthly updates on science news and his activities:  https://randallcarlson.com/newsletter Impact-related Microspherules in Late Pleistocene Alaskan and Yukon Muck Deposits Signify Recurrent Episodes of Catastrophic Emplacement:  https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-16958-2  Kosmographia episode with Hibben’s descriptions of Alaskan Mucks (within YDB playlist) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGKXfFpdl3c&list=PLHY4t-R0YADjmt51ZbMjGWg_ZlKHURrAb&index=5  JRE 1918 with John Reeves from the Boneyard, Alaska https://open.spotify.com/episode/2daCUxPvfpJDivxrYec8oO  RC with Tucker Carlson (missing from his TC Today page) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOqzLhxzd6s  Mysterious Origins of Halloween and the Ancient Day of the Dead Festivals (Video on Demand $18) https://www.howtube.com/Dh4nrIFWkiSc?f=yt   Sacred Geometry introductory workshop (Video on Demand $72) https://howtube.com/SGwithRC  Plato’s Atlantis – 7 hours of deep-dive (Video on Demand $33) https://www.howtube.com/12513  Cool and fun Kosmographia and RC gear:  https://randallcarlson.com/shop  New university/village “Sanctuary Project” : https://project.randallcarlson.com  Contact at the Cataracts May ’23  https://contactatthecabin.com/scablands-with-randall-carlson/ Randall with Rogan ep1772  https://open.spotify.com/episode/190slemJsUXH5pEYR6DUbf Full listing of scientific papers about the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis: https://cosmictusk.com   CBD RECOMMENDED - Listen to Randall’s experience with “CBD from the gods” at the end of the show. They have some special deals going on right now, and in addition, for the Kosmographia audience - you can also get FREE shipping on your order!  Use code: “RCshipsFREE” (not case sensitive) when you check out at https://www.cbdfromthegods.com  Support Randall Carlson's efforts to discover and share pivotal paradigm-shifting information! Improve the quality of the podcast and future videos. Allow him more time for his research into the many scientific journals, books, and his expeditions into the field, as he continues to decipher the clues that explain the mysteries of our past, and prepare us for the future...  Contribute to RC thru howtube: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson#tab_donate   Make a one-time donation thru PayPal, credit/debit card or other account here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8YVDREQ9SMKL6&source=url Contribute monthly to receive bonus content and perks:  https://patreon.com/RandallCarlson http://www.RandallCarlson.com  has the podcast, RC’s blog, galleries, and products to purchase! T-shirts and many new products and styles here: https://randallcarlson.com/shop/    Podcast crew email: [email protected] Info on upcoming trips with Randall and the crew: [email protected] Offer your time/services/accommodations here: [email protected] Add to the expanding library of evidence here: [email protected] Specific questions may get answered online: [email protected]   Small class lectures "Cosmography 101" from '06-'09 on Brad's original channel: https://youtube.com/geocosmicrex     Kosmographia logo and design animation by Brothers of the Serpent. Check out their podcast: http://www.BrothersoftheSerpent.com/ Theme “Deos” and bumper music by Fifty Dollar Dynasty: http://www.FiftyDollarDynasty.net/ Video recording, editing and publishing by Bradley Young with YSI Productions LLC (copyrights), with audio mastered by Kyle Allen and Chris James. CBD FROM THE GODS LINK:  http://www.cbdfromthegods.com  COUPON CODE: RCshipsFREE #FrankHibben #AlaskanMuck #extinction #YoungerDryasImpact #Fairbanks #Plasmoids #BlackHole #Ultra-violet #Tunguska #St Helens #NuclearTests #Graham Hancock #Allen West #CosmicSummit #SeaLevelRise #ClimateShifts #IceAge #Mammoth #Pleistocene #Fossils #GoldMining #Geology #PopulationGrowth #PopulationDecline #ReproductiveRates #ClimateData #tsunami #Hypercane #Catastrophe #FrozenMammoth #megafloods #JRE #JohnReeves #Firestone #AllenWest #TedBunch #CometResearchGroup #NatureJournal  
    2/24/2023
    1:55:51
  • Episode #092: Winter Solstice 2012-2022 / Arctic Ice Death Spiral? CO2 Absorption & Temperatures
    The crew rejoin on the winter solstice ten years after the “end” of the Mayan calendar that was to result in destruction and/or transformation. What was the cosmic alignment and its pertinence as a fiducial? Our ancestors, however advanced or primitive, constructed ways to track celestial motions and primarily the solstice/equinox points. RC gets back to climate “crisis” disinformation – dire predictions of the total disappearance of Artic ice, the inability of CO2 to affect temperature, the misuse of data about water vapor’s role, and the feedback loops added to the computer modeling that produces the desired dramatic graphs. Keep following the science with RC! Kosmographia, Ep#092 of The Randall Carlson Podcast , with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 12/21/22. In the name of liberty and freedom, we are moving this podcast to our new partner platform! Please join us here: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson  LINKS: Announcements about events and tours: https://randallcarlson.com/tours-and-events/ RC’s monthly updates on science news and his activities:  https://randallcarlson.com/newsletter Mysterious Origins of Halloween and the Ancient Day of the Dead Festivals (Video on Demand $18) https://www.howtube.com/Dh4nrIFWkiSc?f=yt  Sacred Geometry introductory workshop (Video on Demand $72) https://howtube.com/SGwithRC Plato’s Atlantis – 7 hours of deep-dive (Video on Demand $33) https://www.howtube.com/12513   Cool and fun Kosmographia and RC gear:  https://randallcarlson.com/shop New university/village “Sanctuary Project” : https://project.randallcarlson.com  Contact at the Cataracts May ’23  https://contactatthecabin.com/scablands-with-randall-carlson/ Randall with Rogan ep1772  https://open.spotify.com/episode/190slemJsUXH5pEYR6DUbf   Cosmic Summit in Asheville, NC - June 16-18, 2023:  https://CosmicSummit2023.com   In-person (see site for remaining tix and prices) or howtube-Livestream of Cosmic Summit only $49: https://howtube.com/14025  Full listing of scientific papers about the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis: https://cosmictusk.com   CBD RECOMMENDED - Listen to Randall’s experience with “CBD from the gods” after the mid-break at 50:58. They have some special deals going on right now, and in addition, for the Kosmographia audience - you can also get FREE shipping on your order!  Use code: “RCshipsFREE” (not case sensitive) when you check out at https://www.cbdfromthegods.com  Support Randall Carlson's efforts to discover and share pivotal paradigm-shifting information! Improve the quality of the podcast and future videos. Allow him more time for his research into the many scientific journals, books, and his expeditions into the field, as he continues to decipher the clues that explain the mysteries of our past, and prepare us for the future... Contribute to RC thru howtube: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson#tab_donate  Make a one-time donation thru PayPal, credit/debit card or other account here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8YVDREQ9SMKL6&source=url Contribute monthly to receive bonus content and perks:  https://patreon.com/RandallCarlson   http://www.RandallCarlson.com has the podcast, RC’s blog, galleries, and products to purchase! T-shirts and many new products and styles here: https://randallcarlson.com/shop/    Podcast crew email: [email protected] Info on upcoming trips with Randall and the crew: [email protected] Offer your time/services/accommodations here: [email protected] Add to the expanding library of evidence here: [email protected] Specific questions may get answered online: [email protected]   Small class lectures "Cosmography 101" from '06-'09 on Brad's original channel: https://youtube.com/geocosmicrex       Kosmographia logo and design animation by Brothers of the Serpent. Check out their podcast: http://www.BrothersoftheSerpent.com/ Theme “Deos” and bumper music by Fifty Dollar Dynasty: http://www.FiftyDollarDynasty.net/ Video recording, editing and publishing by Bradley Young with YSI Productions LLC (copyrights), with audio mastered by Kyle Allen and Chris James.   CBD FROM THE GODS LINK:  http://www.cbdfromthegods.com          COUPON CODE: RCshipsFREE Mayan Calendar, 2012, Solstice, equinox, Fort Ancient, Stonehenge, Serpent Mound, Sagittarius, Dark Rift, Galactic center, Climate crisis, Climate change, Ice melt, Glacial melt, Arctic Circle, Cryosphere, IPCC, Carbon Dioxide, Temperature graphs, Climate models, Absorption, Limestone, W. J. Humphreys, fear porn, doomsday, Eschatology, David Archibald, Greenhouse Effect, Greenhouse gas, Water Vapor, AGW, Great Year, Polar Bears, Equatorial plane, Sidereal Year  
    1/20/2023
    1:52:49
  • Episode #091: Deceptive US Heat Wave, Global Temps and Historic CO2 Levels Reporting
    RC is still feeling the effects of the Halloween shiny, reflective Foil Brother, so he discovers the differences between tin and aluminum. With clarity returned and napping mastered, he reviews the factors behind the phenomenon of the Urban Heat Island Effect, and relates how charts of heat waves in the US can be deceptive by manipulating data and wording descriptions that leave the actual point of the graphs unclear. Other more direct graphs blatantly show how comparably low current concentrations of CO2 are and how global temperatures were much higher than they have been the last five million years during the onset and cycling of ice ages. What is proposed as the optimum temperature that we should be striving toward? And what is being proposed as solutions to manage that temperature, that may leave us hamstrung in the face of natural climate change? Kosmographia Ep091 The Randall Carlson Podcast with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 11/03/22. In the name of liberty and freedom, we are moving this podcast to our new partner platform! Please join us here: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson  LINKS: Heat Waves: https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-heat-waves Announcements about events and tours: https://randallcarlson.com/tours-and-events/ https://www.cliffviewresort.com/  Upper Cumberland Plateau Tour in Late March ‘23 RC’s monthly updates on science news and his activities:  https://randallcarlson.com/newsletter  Cosmic Summit 2023 in Asheville June 16-18 in-person tickets: https://cosmicsummit2023.com/ Cosmic Summit 2023 howtube Livestream/VoD: https://www.howtube.com/14022 RC and Graham Hancock latest with Joe Rogan on the Netflix “Ancient Apocalypse” series: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2xvmTo09BFMd6tJfJPmmvT Get all things Graham directly: https://grahamhancock.com/   Mysterious Origins of Halloween and the Ancient Day of the Dead Festivals (Video on Demand $18) https://www.howtube.com/Dh4nrIFWkiSc?f=yt  Sacred Geometry introductory workshop (Video on Demand $72) https://howtube.com/SGwithRC Plato’s Atlantis – 7 hours of deep-dive (Video on Demand $33) https://www.howtube.com/12513 Cool and fun Kosmographia and RC gear:  https://randallcarlson.com/shop (20% off til End of Year) New university/village “Sanctuary Project” : https://project.randallcarlson.com  Contact at the Cataracts May ’23  https://contactatthecabin.com/scablands-with-randall-carlson/ Randall with Rogan ep1772  https://open.spotify.com/episode/190slemJsUXH5pEYR6DUbf Full listing of scientific papers about the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis: https://cosmictusk.com   CBD RECOMMENDED - Listen to Randall’s experience with “CBD from the gods” after the mid-break at 56:44. They have some special deals going on right now, and in addition, for the Kosmographia audience - you can also get FREE shipping on your order!  Use code: “RCshipsFREE” (not case sensitive) when you check out at https://www.cbdfromthegods.com    Support Randall Carlson's efforts to discover and share pivotal paradigm-shifting information! Improve the quality of the podcast and future videos. Allow him more time for his research into the many scientific journals, books, and his expeditions into the field, as he continues to decipher the clues that explain the mysteries of our past, and prepare us for the future... Contribute to RC thru howtube: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson#tab_donate  Make a one-time donation thru PayPal, credit/debit card or other account here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8YVDREQ9SMKL6&source=url Contribute monthly to receive bonus content and perks:  https://patreon.com/RandallCarlson   http://www.RandallCarlson.com has the podcast, RC’s blog, galleries, and products to purchase! T-shirts and many new products and styles here: https://randallcarlson.com/shop/    Podcast crew email: [email protected] Info on upcoming trips with Randall and the crew: [email protected] Offer your time/services/accommodations here: [email protected] Add to the expanding library of evidence here: [email protected] Specific questions may get answered online: [email protected]   Small class lectures "Cosmography 101" from '06-'09 on Brad's original channel: https://youtube.com/geocosmicrex       Kosmographia logo and design animation by Brothers of the Serpent. Check out their podcast: http://www.BrothersoftheSerpent.com/ Theme “Deos” and bumper music by Fifty Dollar Dynasty: http://www.FiftyDollarDynasty.net/ Video recording, editing and publishing by Bradley Young with YSI Productions LLC (copyrights), with audio mastered by Kyle Allen and Chris James.   CBD FROM THE GODS LINK:  http://www.cbdfromthegods.com          COUPON CODE: RCshipsFREE   Climate Change, Heat Wave, Climate Data, Extreme Weather, Urban Heat Island, Carbon Dioxide, Phanerozoic, Pleistocene, Ice Ages, Tin Foil, San Antonio, Inconvenient Truth, Dust Bowl, Ice Cores, Insolation, Solar Irradiance, Cenozoic, Data Manipulation, Graphsmanship, Tesla, IPCC, Quaternary, La Brea, GEOCARB, GISP2, Sea Level Rise, Eustacy, Baltic Sea, Cyclic Catastrophe, Stomatal density, photosynthesis, COP27, Limestone, Holocene, Anthropocene, Fossil fuels, Hydrocarbons
    12/15/2022
    2:02:03
  • Episode #090: 500 Years of Extreme Storms
    RC recalls how he was intrigued by extreme weather events, and was introduced to the listing of catastrophism references amassed by Charles Hapgood in his book Path of the Pole. Then he reads thru an extensive listing of weather disasters over the past 500 years, countering the narrative that current storms are unprecedented. Other misrepresentations of the facts and data include the “hockey stick graph” fraudulently peddled by Gore and the IPCC, and UNEP spokespeople that made overblown propagandized forecasts. RC also introduces Urban Heat Islands for the next episode… Kosmographia Ep090 The Randall Carlson Podcast with Brothers of the Serpent – Kyle and Russ, Normal Guy Mike, and GeocosmicREX admin Bradley, from 9/05/22. In the name of liberty and freedom, we are moving this podcast to our new partner platform! Please join us here: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson   LINKS:  Austrian climate researcher video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=TFx6Af3ZaVc Kosmographia Podcast Episode #58 re: Hurricane Camille effects: https://howtube.com/10897  Announcements about events and tours: https://randallcarlson.com/tours-and-events/ RC’s monthly updates on science news and his activities:  https://randallcarlson.com/newsletter Mysterious Origins of Halloween and the Ancient Day of the Dead Festivals (Video on Demand $18) https://www.howtube.com/Dh4nrIFWkiSc?f=yt  Sacred Geometry introductory workshop (Video on Demand $72) https://howtube.com/SGwithRC Plato’s Atlantis – 7 hours of deep-dive (Video on Demand $33) https://www.howtube.com/12513 Cool and fun Kosmographia and RC gear:  https://randallcarlson.com/shop New university/village “Sanctuary Project” : https://project.randallcarlson.com  Contact at the Cataracts May ’23  https://contactatthecabin.com/scablands-with-randall-carlson/ Randall with Rogan ep1772  https://open.spotify.com/episode/190slemJsUXH5pEYR6DUbf Full listing of scientific papers about the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis: https://cosmictusk.com   CBD RECOMMENDED - Listen to Randall’s experience with “CBD from the gods” after the mid-break at 1:02:21. They have some special deals going on right now, and in addition, for the Kosmographia audience - you can also get FREE shipping on your order!  Use code: “RCshipsFREE” (not case sensitive) when you check out at https://www.cbdfromthegods.com  Support Randall Carlson's efforts to discover and share pivotal paradigm-shifting information! Improve the quality of the podcast and future videos. Allow him more time for his research into the many scientific journals, books, and his expeditions into the field, as he continues to decipher the clues that explain the mysteries of our past, and prepare us for the future... Contribute to RC thru howtube: https://www.howtube.com/channels/RandallCarlson#tab_donate  Make a one-time donation thru PayPal, credit/debit card or other account here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8YVDREQ9SMKL6&source=url Contribute monthly to receive bonus content and perks:  https://patreon.com/RandallCarlson   http://www.RandallCarlson.com has the podcast, RC’s blog, galleries, and products to purchase! T-shirts and many new products and styles here: https://randallcarlson.com/shop/    Podcast crew email: [email protected] Info on upcoming trips with Randall and the crew: [email protected] Offer your time/services/accommodations here: [email protected] Add to the expanding library of evidence here: [email protected] Specific questions may get answered online: [email protected]   Small class lectures "Cosmography 101" from '06-'09 on Brad's original channel: https://youtube.com/geocosmicrex     Kosmographia logo and design animation by Brothers of the Serpent. Check out their podcast: http://www.BrothersoftheSerpent.com/ Theme “Deos” and bumper music by Fifty Dollar Dynasty: http://www.FiftyDollarDynasty.net/ Video recording, editing and publishing by Bradley Young with YSI Productions LLC (copyrights), with audio mastered by Kyle Allen and Chris James.   CBD FROM THE GODS LINK:  http://www.cbdfromthegods.com          COUPON CODE: RCshipsFREE
    11/3/2022
    1:56:41

More Science podcasts

About Kosmographia

All the Randall you can handle
Podcast website

Listen to Kosmographia, Continuum and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Kosmographia

Kosmographia

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Kosmographia: Podcasts in Family