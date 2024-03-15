What if we received a signal from intelligent life in outer space?
Dr. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute, joins Kerry to discuss how, where, and why they’re looking for intelligent life beyond Earth. You know, the kind of life smart enough to build a radio transmitter and phone home if need be. And just what might happen if such a discovery were to occur? It’s the finale of Season One!
Mixed Signals
What if we received a signal from intelligent life in outer space? When Astrid and Jules’ night out is derailed by the sudden news of alien contact, the couple realizes they have existential wrinkles to work through before they can fully commit to each other.
What if we were able to halt the aging process?
Molecular biologist Dr. Ting Wu joins Kerry to talk about the human genome, the ethical ramifications of altering our genes, and technology that could extend our lives…possibly indefinitely.
Just a Number
What if we were able to halt the aging process? Cleo, a young woman raised in rural Tennessee, is faced with a difficult choice: eternal life chasing her dreams, or a relationship with her family.
What if we could design the genetics of our children?
Molecular biologist Dr. Tshaka Cunningham joins the show to guide us through the intricacies of both gene editing and gene therapy (and just what the difference between the two actually is!) From altering our physical traits to preventing or curing disease, we cover all things across the molecular board.
The future is full of epic “what ifs." What if we could read minds? What if a hostile attack took down our nation’s power grid? In every episode of Hyperthetical, host Kerry Bishé asks one of these questions. Then, we explore that question two ways - through speculative science fiction, and through insight from the world’s most brilliant scientists. The result is a genre-bending story woven with real facts and science, bringing together education and imagination. Time travel into a near-future where our biggest “what ifs” become “now whats?”