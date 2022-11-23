A show about the joy of birds and the ways that humans can help them through simple, everyday actions. More
The Zero Sum of it All with Corina Newsome
In the season 4 premiere, we're joined by wildlife advocate, ornithologist and (social media star) birder, Corina Newsome! Tenijah speaks with Corina about the latest findings in the State of the Birds report, the impact of environmental racism on urban communities and birds, and the uber important 2023 Farm Bill. Plus, they get into the weeds about why a zero-sum mentality could be to blame for a lack of progress on addressing climate change (hats off to Heather McGhee).
5/17/2023
36:58
Bring Birds Back Season 4
Season 4 of Bring Birds Back is here and it's all about the relationship between humans and birds-- for better, for worse and the in-between! With conservationists like Bill McKibben and Corina Newsome, you'll discover the effects of zero sum mentalities on climate change and how Millennials to Gen X can take charge. And not to leave out Gen-Z, bird-influencer Isaiah Scott shares his birding story and his influential connection to the Gullah Geechee people. Lean into the complexities of wind farms and the saving grace of Artificial Intelligence on bird populations; and later get into the impact of nature on incarcerated conservationists in Washington state, thanks to the Sustainability in Prison Project. Come learn all about the power of the great outdoors on Black and Brown birders with Dudley Edmondson; and dive into Tenijah's childhood wonder to find out what it's like under the "lights, camera and action" for birds in Hollywood with Tony Suffredini! Plus, so much more. Join us for this 8-part series of Bring Birds Back starting May 17th.
5/8/2023
2:34
Bird Love Language
Love is in the air and we're not talking about your $4.99 Valentine's Day balloon! For this special episode of Bring Birds Back, we dive into all things bird love! Doves may be the universal bird symbol for love, but romance in the bird world is happening all around. Our guest Wenfei Tong shares various ways birds are wooing each other by song, dance, gifts, and more. From choosy lovers like the Laysan Albatross to opposites-attract lovers like the White-throated Sparrows, bird love languages are real and well documented.
2/14/2023
24:53
Mockingbirds from Constant Wonder
We're happy to share a special feature from our friends at Constant Wonder. Hosted by Marcus Smith, their "Mockingbirds" episode takes you through the complexity of mockingbird songs and why these birds mix hundreds of songs together using sophisticated musical techniques. Constant Wonder's guiding principle is based on the idea that encounters with wonder and awe are real and spark a sense of mystery and surprise, and the show celebrates these experiences.Darwin hated peacocks because he couldn't explain their excess beauty. He likely would have hated mockingbirds for the excessive complexity of their songs. Where many birds are content with a few simple chirps, mockingbirds learn hundreds of sounds from other birds and animals and mix them together using sophisticated musical techniques, the kind human musicians often employ. Their songs go far, far beyond anything necessary to find food, defend territory, or attract a mate. Why do they do it?
1/25/2023
39:27
This is Your Brain on Birds
In order for us to show up for birds, we must first show up for ourselves. Our show is all about ways we can help our bird friends, but today we're looking at how birds and nature can help restore us. Over the past few decades, researchers have found strong links between our connection to the outdoors and our mental and physical health. Deja Perkins, an urban ecologist, science communicator, and friend of the show, joins Tenijah to talk about her nature and wellness practices and some research about the mutual benefits between the two. Deja shares how birding can be good for our wellbeing, ways we can all enjoy those benefits, and even guides us through her very own breathing meditation to help you really sit with nature.