In part two of our hunting series, Dr. Deja Perkins speaks with biologist Alex Troutman about all things hunting – from the perspective of a Black hunter! But first, the two dive into Alex’s work as an outdoors educator and author. Then, Alex shares his personal history with hunting, as well as its historical purpose and presence for Black, brown and Indigenous persons in the U.S. A strong proponent for people of color hunting, he introduces us to an organization called Hunters of Color and shares why similar spaces are important to encourage more people to get back into their roots, while also acknowledging why these reservations exist. Hunting for conservation is for everyone– including you! So tune in, now!



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