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59 episodes
- Dr. Deja Perkins talks with Audubon’s Aurelio Ramos and Catalina Casas about Audubon Americas’ long-running effort to build bird-based tourism across Latin America and the Caribbean. With Colombia as the primary backdrop - and home to the most bird species in the world - they explore how promoting small, local bird-based businesses has created new economic opportunities for locals. While also giving governments and conservationists stronger incentives to protect critical habitats, the goal is to continue to build a system that supports birds on their migrational journeys worldwide. Listen and learn how following the birds can lead to stronger communities, healthier ecosystems, and lasting conservation.
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To learn more about this topic and guest(s), read the episode transcript and other resources from this episode, visit our show page on BirdNote.org. Consider signing up for our weekly newsletter to stay up to date on what’s happening. For ad-free listening and other perks, sign up for BirdNote+ Plus here.
Get involved in our From Love to Action campaign when you visit this link!
BirdNote is a nonprofit. Your tax-deductible gift makes these shows possible. Please consider donating today!
Bring Birds Back Season 9 is sponsored by Teton Science Schools and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Bird Academy.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- When we first interviewed Isaiah Scott a few years ago, he was a sophomore in college with big dreams about conservation. Now, as a Cornell graduate, he’s back to talk about using his influence to turn those dreams into reality as founder of his non-profit, Rookery & Roots. Isaiah shares some exciting stories -- and challenging ones, too -- of becoming a young, Black landowner, building his forthcoming bird preserve from the ground up in his hometown of Rincon, Georgia. Additionally, he shares his concerns about a growing development just miles away from the preserve: a proposed, record-breaking massive AI data center, and what that could mean for the wildlife and communities he’s working to protect. Tune in today.
Want more Bring Birds Back? Follow us on your favorite podcast app and on Instagram @BringBirdsBack!
To learn more about this topic and guest(s), read the episode transcript and other resources from this episode, visit our show page on BirdNote.org. Consider signing up for our weekly newsletter to stay up to date on what’s happening. For ad-free listening and other perks, sign up for BirdNote+ Plus here.
Get involved in our From Love to Action campaign when you visit this link!
BirdNote is a nonprofit. Your tax-deductible gift makes these shows possible. Please consider donating today!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This season, Dr. Deja Perkins talks with innovators, researchers, and conservation leaders about small ideas that sparked big breakthroughs for birds and the ecosystems they call home. From international bird tourism and searches for long-lost species to protecting land from AI development and exploring the cultural significance of hummingbirds, we’ll meet people from all walks of life who are finding creative new ways to cherish, protect, and bring birds back. There’s a whole lot to discover—and even more to look forward to. Join us every week, and turn those notifications on!
Want more Bring Birds Back? Follow us on your favorite podcast app and on Instagram @BringBirdsBack!
To catch up with our previous seasons, read episode transcripts and indulge in other resources from BirdNote, visit BirdNote.org. Consider signing up for our weekly newsletter, or ad-free listening and other perks, on BirdNote+ Plus here.
Get involved in our From Love to Action campaign and learn all about our conservational impact.
Don't forget: BirdNote is a nonprofit. Your tax-deductible gift makes these shows possible. Please consider donating today!
Bring Birds Back Season 9 is sponsored by Teton Science Schools and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Bird Academy.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In this season 8 finale, Dr. Deja Perkins chats with Marvel writer, Emmy-award winning host, and famed author and birder, Christian Cooper! In this hilariously entertaining and highly-educating talk about the latest birding boom in Hollywood, Christian shares so many gems. Like his most favorite and least favorite bird appearances in film and television, and his very own work in media from National Geographic to his Marvel comic book. Plus, there’s a trivia game for you to join – and you don’t want to miss it! Available now.
Want more Bring Birds Back? Follow us on your favorite podcast app and on Instagram @BringBirdsBack!
To learn more about this topic and guest, read the episode transcript and other resources from this episode, visit BirdNote.org and search for this episode.
For more about BirdNote, sign up for our weekly newsletter. And for ad-free listening and other perks, sign up for BirdNote+ here.
Learn how you can get involved in our From Love to Action campaign when you visit BirdNote.org!
BirdNote is a nonprofit. Your tax-deductible gift makes these shows possible.
Bring Birds Back Season 8 is sponsored by Teton Science Schools and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Bird Academy.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In part two of our hunting series, Dr. Deja Perkins speaks with biologist Alex Troutman about all things hunting – from the perspective of a Black hunter! But first, the two dive into Alex’s work as an outdoors educator and author. Then, Alex shares his personal history with hunting, as well as its historical purpose and presence for Black, brown and Indigenous persons in the U.S. A strong proponent for people of color hunting, he introduces us to an organization called Hunters of Color and shares why similar spaces are important to encourage more people to get back into their roots, while also acknowledging why these reservations exist. Hunting for conservation is for everyone– including you! So tune in, now!
Want more Bring Birds Back? Follow us on your favorite podcast app and on Instagram @BringBirdsBack!
To learn more about this topic and guest, read the episode transcript and other resources from this episode, visit BirdNote.org and search for this episode.
For more about BirdNote, sign up for our weekly newsletter. And for ad-free listening and other perks, sign up for BirdNote+ here.
Learn how you can get involved in our From Love to Action campaign when you visit BirdNote.org!
BirdNote is a nonprofit. Your tax-deductible gift makes these shows possible.
Bring Birds Back Season 8 is sponsored by Teton Science Schools and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Bird Academy.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Bring Birds Back
A podcast about the most pressing issues in bird conservation and the ways you can help make a better world for birds and people through simple, everyday actions.Podcast website
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