66. Reinventing Education: Technology, Innovation, and the Future of Learning

In this thought-provoking episode, we explore the transformation of education in an era of rapid technological change and workplace evolution. Dr. Steven Johnson, founder and CEO of EDSENSE and former senior vice president of innovation at Harvard University, examines how emerging technologies, changing workforce demands, and new learning models are reshaping education's future.Key themes addressed:The convergence of AI, learning science, and personalized educationNew models for lifelong learning and skill developmentThe evolving relationship between education and employmentInnovative approaches to competency-based learning and credentialsTechnology's role in transforming traditional educational paradigmsThe future of hybrid learning environments and personalized education pathsThis dynamic discussion offers unprecedented insight into how educational institutions, employers, and learners can adapt to and thrive in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing landscape. Dr. Johnson makes a compelling case for reimagining education systems to better serve diverse learner needs while maintaining educational quality and accessibility.The Ecosystemic Futures Podcast, presented by NASA Convergent Aeronautics Solutions Project in collaboration with Shoshin Works, a global firm that helps organizations and nations navigate ecosystemic transformation. As our world is increasingly digital and interconnected – ecosystemic models are reshaping society, industry, economy, and policy and reframing how we build for resilient futures. Ecosystemic Futures investigates this expansive and hyper-connected paradigm and explores frameworks to help us achieve more beneficial futures.Guest:Dr. Steven Johnson is the Founder and CEO of EDSENSE, LLC, Host: Marco Annunziata, Co-Founder, Annunziata + Desai PartnersSeries Hosts: Vikram Shyam, Lead Futurist, NASA Glenn Research CenterDyan Finkhousen, Founder & CEO, Shoshin Works