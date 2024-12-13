Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceEcosystemic Futures
Listen to Ecosystemic Futures in the App
Listen to Ecosystemic Futures in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Ecosystemic Futures

Podcast Ecosystemic Futures
Dyan Finkhousen: CEO of Shoshin Works
Ecosystemic Futures engages with the world’s elite thought leaders who are researching and leading meaningful development in areas that could impact society in ...
ScienceTechnology

Available Episodes

5 of 84
  • 69. Beyond Conventional Physics: Extended Electrodynamics, Lattice Confinement Fusion, Zero-Point Energy & Advanced Propulsion
    Join an extraordinary panel of experts in aerospace, energy, and ultra-advanced technologies as they explore the absolute outer bounds of physics and engineering.This groundbreaking discussion, co-hosted by Anna Brady-Estevez, Dr. Hal Puthoff, Larry Forsley, and Dyan Finkhousen, convenes the world’s leading researchers and innovators to examine extended electrodynamics, lattice confinement fusion, zero-point energy, and advanced propulsion and discusses the implications for the future of technology and space exploration. Featured GuestsDr. Hal Puthoff - EarthTech InternationalLarry Forsley - Global Energy CorporationPhillip Lentz - UnSpaceRichard Banduric - Field Propulsion TechnologiesAnkur Bhatt - Hoverr Inc.Louis Dechiaro – Richard Stockton CollegeChance Glenn - Morningbird SpaceMK Merrigan – MK AdvisorsRima Oueid – US Department of Energy Key Themes DiscussedExtended Electrodynamics (EDI) and its applicationsZero-point energy research and potential applications for unlimited powerAdvanced propulsion systems and breakthrough propulsion physicsQuantum detection and sensing technologiesThe intersection of gravitational physics and electrodynamicsNovel approaches to fusion and energy generationMaterials science and programmable matterThe convergence of theoretical physics and practical engineering Looking ForwardThe episode highlights the growing convergence of theoretical physics and practical engineering, suggesting we may be on the cusp of revolutionary advances in propulsion, energy, and communication technologies. The discussion emphasizes the importance of continued research, increased funding, and broader collaboration across disciplines to accelerate development in these crucial areas. Presented by NASA Convergent Aeronautics Solutions Project in collaboration with Shoshin Works. Hosts:Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, Co-Chair US interagency Space Economy & Advanced Manufacturing Working GroupsDr. Harold (Hal) Puthoff is President & CEO at the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin & EarthTech International, Inc.Lawrence Forsley is the Chief Technology Officer of Global Energy CorporationDyan Finkhousen, CEO of Shoshin Works Series Hosts:Vikram Shyam, Lead Futurist, NASA Glenn Research CenterDyan Finkhousen, Founder & CEO, Shoshin Works
    --------  
    2:43:40
  • 68. The Architecture of Change: Building Sustainable Industry Ecosystems
    In this inspiring episode, we explore how ecosystem approaches and collaborative leadership reshape global industries with Amina Razvi, former CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and current Chief Partnerships Officer at Travalyst. Drawing on her unique background spanning architecture, sustainability, and industry transformation, Razvi reveals how effective coalitions can drive systemic change.Key themes:How unlikely partnerships between competitors created unprecedented industry collaborationThe evolution of the Higg Index into a global standard adopted by 24,000+ organizationsWhy systems thinking and cross-sector collaboration are essential for sustainable transformationThe critical role of data standardization and metrics in driving performance improvementLessons learned from apparel industry transformation that can accelerate progress in travel and tourismThis fascinating discussion challenges conventional thinking about leadership and offers powerful insights into how ecosystem approaches can address complex global challenges. Razvi makes a compelling case that "partnership is the new leadership" and shares practical frameworks for building coalitions that drive meaningful change.Guest:Amina Razvi, Former CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (now Cascale) Host: Marco Annunziata, Co-Founder, Annunziata + Desai PartnersSeries Hosts: Vikram Shyam, Lead Futurist, NASA Glenn Research CenterDyan Finkhousen, Founder & CEO, Shoshin Works
    --------  
    45:04
  • 67.Leadership Intelligence: The Eight Dimensions of Transformative Leadership
    In this comprehensive episode, we explore the multifaceted nature of modern leadership with Dr. Brenda Fellows, President and CEO of Fellows Corporate Consortium. She is a distinguished industrial, organizational, and clinical psychologist who partners with corporate boards and C-Suite executives across Fortune 20-500 companies. Drawing on over two decades of strategy and management consulting experience, Dr. Fellows reveals her groundbreaking framework combining eight distinct intelligences and four capitals that shape effective leadership.Key themes include:How cognitive, emotional, authentic, cultural, social, spiritual, humility, and leadership intelligence work togetherThe integration of human, resource, political, and community capital in organizational successUnderstanding different leadership styles and their impact under comfort versus stressWhy psychological awareness and behavioral science are critical "hard skills" for organizational transformationHow to bridge gaps between learning systems, knowledge systems, and policy shaping﻿﻿﻿This fascinating discussion challenges conventional thinking about leadership capabilities, offering unprecedented insight into how organizations can develop more effective, holistic approaches to leadership in an increasingly complex world. As a faculty member at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and Harvard University Medical School, Dr. Fellows shares practical frameworks for assessing and improving leadership across all organizational levels.Guest:President & CEO, Principal Strategy & Management Consultant, Industrial/Organizational Psychologist at Fellows Corporate Consortium, LLCCo-Hosts: Marco Annunziata, Co-Founder, Annunziata + Desai PartnersSeries Hosts: Vikram Shyam, Lead Futurist, NASA Glenn Research CenterDyan Finkhousen, Founder & CEO, Shoshin Works
    --------  
    57:27
  • 66. Reinventing Education: Technology, Innovation, and the Future of Learning
    In this thought-provoking episode, we explore the transformation of education in an era of rapid technological change and workplace evolution. Dr. Steven Johnson, founder and CEO of EDSENSE and former senior vice president of innovation at Harvard University, examines how emerging technologies, changing workforce demands, and new learning models are reshaping education's future.Key themes addressed:The convergence of AI, learning science, and personalized educationNew models for lifelong learning and skill developmentThe evolving relationship between education and employmentInnovative approaches to competency-based learning and credentialsTechnology's role in transforming traditional educational paradigmsThe future of hybrid learning environments and personalized education pathsThis dynamic discussion offers unprecedented insight into how educational institutions, employers, and learners can adapt to and thrive in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing landscape. Dr. Johnson makes a compelling case for reimagining education systems to better serve diverse learner needs while maintaining educational quality and accessibility.The Ecosystemic Futures Podcast, presented by NASA Convergent Aeronautics Solutions Project in collaboration with Shoshin Works, a global firm that helps organizations and nations navigate ecosystemic transformation. As our world is increasingly digital and interconnected – ecosystemic models are reshaping society, industry, economy, and policy and reframing how we build for resilient futures. Ecosystemic Futures investigates this expansive and hyper-connected paradigm and explores frameworks to help us achieve more beneficial futures.Guest:Dr. Steven Johnson is the Founder and CEO of EDSENSE, LLC, Host: Marco Annunziata, Co-Founder, Annunziata + Desai PartnersSeries Hosts: Vikram Shyam, Lead Futurist, NASA Glenn Research CenterDyan Finkhousen, Founder & CEO, Shoshin Works
    --------  
    57:43
  • 65. Beyond Paradigms: Ultra-Advanced Technologies, Anomalous Phenomena, and the Future of Innovation
    This landmark episode convenes leading aerospace, energy, and advanced technologies experts to explore game-changing innovations that challenge our current understanding of what's possible. From quantum physics to advanced propulsion, we examine operational technologies displaying capabilities previously confined to science fiction - including craft demonstrating extraordinary energy capacity, trans-medium travel, and apparent space-time manipulation.Our distinguished panel delves into critical themes:Observed advanced aerospace capabilities that transcend current engineering limitations, including sustained flight without conventional propulsionBreakthrough possibilities in quantum communications, energy extraction from vacuum states, and space-time metric engineeringThe convergence of biology, physics, and advanced materials leading to transformative applications in medicine, computing, aerospace, energy, and human potentialHow reducing institutional barriers and stigma can accelerate technological innovation across sectorsThe economic and security imperatives driving investigation into these advanced technologiesThe critical role of interdisciplinary collaboration in unlocking new scientific frontiersThis extraordinary discussion offers unprecedented insights into the ways that emerging technologies and anomalous phenomena reshape our understanding of physics, engineering possibilities, and our future. Our experts make a compelling case for bold innovation and open scientific inquiry to maintain technological leadership and solve global challenges.Guests:Dr. Hal Puthoff is President & CEO at the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin & EarthTech International, Inc.Ryan Graves is Co-founder and Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace (ASA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.Dr. Travis Taylor, a Scientist, Engineer, Author, Futurist, and Television Personality, is the Principal Research Scientist for Radiance Technologies. Co-Hosts: Anna Brady-Estevez, Co-Chair US interagency Space Economy & Advanced Manufacturing Working GroupsLarry Forsley is the Chief Technology Officer of Global Energy Corporation Marco Annunziata, Co-Founder, Annunziata + Desai PartnersDyan Finkhousen, CEO of Shoshin Works; Ecosystemic Model Advisor for NASA and Space ForceSeries Hosts: Vikram Shyam, Lead Futurist, NASA Glenn Research CenterDyan Finkhousen, Founder & CEO, Shoshin Works
    --------  
    2:21:05

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Ecosystemic Futures

Ecosystemic Futures engages with the world’s elite thought leaders who are researching and leading meaningful development in areas that could impact society in the next half century. Provided by Shoshin Works in collaboration with NASA Convergent Aeronautics Solutions Project - Ecosystemic Futures explores technological advances and structural patterns that will help us better innovate, operate, and navigate in our increasingly connected world. Join the conversation as NASA leaders, and industry and policy luminaries share their perspectives with host Dyan Finkhousen, a leading strategist and global authority on ecosystemic solutions, and brilliant co-hosts.
Podcast website

Listen to Ecosystemic Futures, Science Vs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 3:58:49 AM