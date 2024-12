TWiV 1170: Clinical update with Dr. Daniel Griffin

In his weekly clinical update, Dr. Griffin dives into H5N1/influenza and RSV circulation in the US, whether or not H5N1 is ‚Äúadapting‚ÄĚ for human-human transmission, why drinking raw milk may¬†NOT¬†be the best idea despite RFK Jr endorsement, before reviewing the recent statistics on SARS-CoV-2 infection, the WasterwaterScan dashboard, how if I encounter no one I can infect no one, the efficacy of COVID-19 boosters, how vaccines are the ‚Äėseat belt‚Äô of public health, the results of two¬†PLACEBO¬†control studies assessing antiviral therapy for COVID-19, where to find PEMGARDA, susceptibility of neurological complications in young to middle-aged adults and how discussing the origins of the pandemic and rise of scientific harassment will allow you to avoid a political conversation around your Thanksgiving day table, the interplay between transmission and immunity for virus spread and who to call if you do get sick this holiday. Happy Thanksgiving! ¬† Subscribe (free):¬†Apple Podcasts,¬†RSS,¬†email Become a¬†patron¬†of¬†TWiV! Links for this episode Influenza weekly surveillance report:¬†cliff notes¬†(CDC FluView) US¬†respiratory¬†virus activity (CDC Respiratory Illnesses) RSV-Network (CDC Respiratory Syncytial virus Infection) In case you missed, US¬†respiratory¬†virus activity (CDC Respiratory Illnesses) Adaptation of¬†H5N1¬†to humans‚Ķ..sequence analysis (Nature) Favoring human¬†transmission¬†for H5N1 ?(Youtube: medcram) From 2022:¬†unprecedented bird flu outbreaks sweeping the world‚Ķ..and we are still talking about it? (Nature) What children get flu:¬†First child¬†in US infected with H5N1 (CDC Newsroom) Bird flu detected in¬†raw milk‚Ķ‚Ķbut RFK at HHS says it is safe? (NBC News) COVID-19¬†deaths¬†(CDC) COVID-19¬†national and regional¬†trends (CDC) Waste water scan for¬†11 pathogens¬†(WastewaterSCan) COVID-19¬†variant tracker¬†(CDC) SARS-CoV-2¬†genomes¬†galore (Nextstrain) If I see no one in my house,¬†household¬†Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Transmission is reduced! (CID) Updated¬†boosters¬†conferred protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and emergency ¬†visits/hospitalizations during a JN.1 variant wave(CID) Provisional¬†COVID-19 mortality (CDC National Center for Health Statistics) Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 vaccine in¬†nursing¬†home residents¬†(CDC MMWR) Vaccines are the¬†seat belts¬†of public health (TRID) Where¬†to get pemgarda (Pemgarda) EUA¬†for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 (INVIYD) Fusion¬†center¬†near you‚Ķ.if in NY (Prime Fusions) CDC Quarantine¬†guidelines (CDC) NIH¬†COVID-19 treatment guidelines (NIH) Infectious Disease Society guidelines¬†for treatment and management (ID Society) Drug interaction¬†checker¬†(University of Liverpool) Molnupiravir¬†safety¬†and efficacy (JMV) Effectiveness of molnupiravir against¬†30-day mortality¬†among 74 541 SARS-CoV-2 positive patients (OFID) Sustained Recovery Among Outpatients With COVID-19 Receiving¬†Montelukast¬†vs Placebo(JAMA Network Open) Convalescent plasma recommendation for¬†immunocompromised¬†(ID Society) What to do when sick with a¬†respiratory virus¬†(CDC) When your healthcare provider is¬†infected/exposed¬†with SARS-CoV-2 (CDC) Managing healthcare staffing¬†shortages¬†(CDC) Steroids,¬†dexamethasone¬†at the right time (OFID) Anticoagulation¬†guidelines (hematology.org) Remdesivir¬†for treatment of COVID-19 requiring oxygen support (CID) Daniel Griffin‚Äôs¬†evidence based¬†medical practices for long COVID (OFID) Neurologic¬†manifestations¬†of long COVID disproportionately affect young and middle-aged Adults (Annals on Neurology) To review, three score and two months ago, the WHO brought for on this planet, the declaration of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19‚Ķ. How nature began a¬†pandemic¬†(microbeTV) Bullying within the origin scientific discourse‚Ķ‚Ķby those at¬†Rutgers¬†(Science) Scientific harassment¬†on the rise (Science) Doxing¬†:The de-identified of the de-identified (Wikipedia) Harassment¬†survey (Science) The harm of¬†factless¬†hypotheses (mSphere) In summary, the¬†era of harm:¬†factless theories (microbeTV) Stay inside: risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in community¬†indoor¬†settings (JID) Lower levels of household transmission of SARS-CoV-2 VOC Omicron compared to Wild-type: an¬†interplay between transmissibility and immune status¬†(JID) Long COVID¬†hotline¬†(Columbia : Columbia University Irving Medical Center) Letters read¬†on TWiV 1170 Dr. Griffin‚Äôs COVID treatment summary (pdf) Timestamps by¬†Jolene. Thanks! Intro music is by¬†Ronald Jenkees Send your questions for Dr. Griffin to [email protected]