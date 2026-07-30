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This Week in Neuroscience

Vincent Racaniello
Life SciencesNatural Sciences
This Week in Neuroscience
Latest episode

73 episodes

  • This Week in Neuroscience

    TWiN 74: Plastic astrocyte networks with Melissa Cooper

    07/30/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Melissa Cooper joins TWiN to discuss her discovery that astrocytes connect specific brain regions through plastic networks.
    Hosts: Vincent Racaniello and Tim Cheung
    Guest: Melissa Cooper
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Astrocytes form plastic networks (Nature)
    Newly found brain network (Nature)
    Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music is by Ronald Jenkees
    Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
  • This Week in Neuroscience

    TWiN 73: The price of a bigger brain

    06/25/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    TWiN unpacks a striking paradox, that the very cell divisions that built the human brain's most advanced layers also put them at greatest risk, and how a dedicated DNA repair pathway saves them.
    Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Expansion of outer cortical CUX2 neurons requires adaptations for DNA repair (Nature)
    Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music is by Ronald Jenkees
    Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
  • This Week in Neuroscience

    TWiN 72: What cesarean babies miss

    06/01/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    TWiN explains the finding that vaginal microbiota transfer ameliorates cesarean-associated neurodevelopmental deficits in mice via synthesis of a sphingosine derivative on neonatal skin.
    .Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Vaginal microbiota transfer ameliorates cesarean-associated neurodevelopmental deficits (Cell Host Microbe)
    Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music is by Ronald Jenkees
    Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
  • This Week in Neuroscience

    TWiN 71: Psychedelics rewire the brain from within

    04/29/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    TWiN explains the finding that activation of intracellular, not plasma membrane, serotonin 2A receptors is responsible for the plasticity-promoting and antidepressant-like properties of psychedelic compounds.
    Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Psychedelics rewire the brain from within (Science)
    Psychedelics elicit their effects by Gi signaling (Nature)
    History of LSD (Wikipedia)
    Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music is by Ronald Jenkees
    Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
  • This Week in Neuroscience

    TWiN 70: Unraveling the axon wrap

    03/17/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    TWiN explains the role of a ubiquitin ligase component in regulating the sheathing of multiple axons by Schwann cells.
    Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Gut microbiome promotes pain in fibromyalgia (Neuron)
    Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music is by Ronald Jenkees
    Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
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About This Week in Neuroscience
A podcast about the nervous system.
Podcast website
Life SciencesNatural SciencesScience

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