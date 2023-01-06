Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsScience
This Week in Neuroscience

Podcast This Week in Neuroscience
Vincent Racaniello
A podcast about the nervous system. More
ScienceLife Sciences
  • TWiN 40: Dopamine organizes behavior's syllables
    Tim takes TWiN through two studies on the role of dopamine: that syllables are natural units of spontaneous behavior used by the brain to structure action, and that mesolimbic dopamine release conveys causal associations but not reward prediction errors, thereby challenging the dominant theory of reward learning. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Spontaneous behavior without explicit reward (Nature) Dopamine release conveys causal associations (Science) Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your neuroscience questions and comments to [email protected]
    5/11/2023
    1:04:17
  • TWiN 39: Virus-like capsids trigger paraneoplastic disease
    Junjie from Jason’s lab joins TWiN to discuss the observation that the cell gene PNMA2 encodes non-enveloped virus-like capsids that induce autoantibodies which underlie paraneoplastic syndrome. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Junjie Xu Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Virus-like capsids in paraneoplastic disease (bioRxiv) Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your neuroscience questions and comments to [email protected]
    4/28/2023
    52:39
  • TWiN 38: Bacterial immunity heals sensory neurons
    TWiN explains the finding that immunity to commensal bacteria promotes sensory neuron regeneration via the cytokine interleukin-17A. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Ori Lieberman, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Immunity to the microbiota promotes sensory neuron regeneration (Cell) Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your neuroscience questions and comments to [email protected]
    3/27/2023
    1:04:57
  • TWiN 37: Microglia at the crossroads
    TWiN reviews the field of microgial research, which has advanced in recent decades but is constrained by nomenclature that is necessary but often implies specific functions. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Links for this episode Microglia states and nomenclature (Nature) Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your neuroscience questions and comments to [email protected]
    1/23/2023
    1:15:05
  • TWiN 36: Unbearable neurologists
    TWiN answers listener questions about Alzheimer’s disease, glaucoma and the microbiota, Dravet’s Syndrome, schizophrenia, brain development, and chips implanted in the human brain. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Links for this episode Letters read on TWiN 36 Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your neuroscience questions and comments to [email protected]
    1/3/2023
About This Week in Neuroscience

A podcast about the nervous system.
