TWiN explains the finding that activation of intracellular, not plasma membrane, serotonin 2A receptors is responsible for the plasticity-promoting and antidepressant-like properties of psychedelic compounds.

Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung

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Links for this episode

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Psychedelics rewire the brain from within (Science)

Psychedelics elicit their effects by Gi signaling (Nature)

History of LSD (Wikipedia)

Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!

Music is by Ronald Jenkees

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