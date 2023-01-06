Tim takes TWiN through two studies on the role of dopamine: that syllables are natural units of spontaneous behavior used by the brain to structure action, and that mesolimbic dopamine release conveys causal associations but not reward prediction errors, thereby challenging the dominant theory of reward learning. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Spontaneous behavior without explicit reward (Nature) Dopamine release conveys causal associations (Science) Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your neuroscience questions and comments to [email protected]
Junjie from Jason's lab joins TWiN to discuss the observation that the cell gene PNMA2 encodes non-enveloped virus-like capsids that induce autoantibodies which underlie paraneoplastic syndrome. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Junjie Xu Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Virus-like capsids in paraneoplastic disease (bioRxiv)
4/28/2023
52:39
TWiN 38: Bacterial immunity heals sensory neurons
TWiN explains the finding that immunity to commensal bacteria promotes sensory neuron regeneration via the cytokine interleukin-17A. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Ori Lieberman, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Immunity to the microbiota promotes sensory neuron regeneration (Cell)
3/27/2023
1:04:57
TWiN 37: Microglia at the crossroads
TWiN reviews the field of microgial research, which has advanced in recent decades but is constrained by nomenclature that is necessary but often implies specific functions. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Links for this episode Microglia states and nomenclature (Nature)
1/23/2023
1:15:05
TWiN 36: Unbearable neurologists
TWiN answers listener questions about Alzheimer's disease, glaucoma and the microbiota, Dravet's Syndrome, schizophrenia, brain development, and chips implanted in the human brain. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Links for this episode Letters read on TWiN 36