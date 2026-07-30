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73 episodes
- Melissa Cooper joins TWiN to discuss her discovery that astrocytes connect specific brain regions through plastic networks.
Hosts: Vincent Racaniello and Tim Cheung
Guest: Melissa Cooper
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Astrocytes form plastic networks (Nature)
Newly found brain network (Nature)
Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
- TWiN unpacks a striking paradox, that the very cell divisions that built the human brain's most advanced layers also put them at greatest risk, and how a dedicated DNA repair pathway saves them.
Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
Links for this episode
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Expansion of outer cortical CUX2 neurons requires adaptations for DNA repair (Nature)
Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
- TWiN explains the finding that vaginal microbiota transfer ameliorates cesarean-associated neurodevelopmental deficits in mice via synthesis of a sphingosine derivative on neonatal skin.
.Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
Links for this episode
MicrobeTV Discord Server
Vaginal microbiota transfer ameliorates cesarean-associated neurodevelopmental deficits (Cell Host Microbe)
Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
- TWiN explains the finding that activation of intracellular, not plasma membrane, serotonin 2A receptors is responsible for the plasticity-promoting and antidepressant-like properties of psychedelic compounds.
Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
Links for this episode
MicrobeTV Discord Server
Psychedelics rewire the brain from within (Science)
Psychedelics elicit their effects by Gi signaling (Nature)
History of LSD (Wikipedia)
Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
- TWiN explains the role of a ubiquitin ligase component in regulating the sheathing of multiple axons by Schwann cells.
Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Vivianne Morrison, and Tim Cheung
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS
Links for this episode
MicrobeTV Discord Server
Gut microbiome promotes pain in fibromyalgia (Neuron)
Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Send your neuroscience questions and comments to twin@microbe.tv
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About This Week in Neuroscience
A podcast about the nervous system.Podcast website
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