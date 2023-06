TWiN 40: Dopamine organizes behavior's syllables

Tim takes TWiN through two studies on the role of dopamine: that syllables are natural units of spontaneous behavior used by the brain to structure action, and that mesolimbic dopamine release conveys causal associations but not reward prediction errors, thereby challenging the dominant theory of reward learning. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Jason Shepherd, Timothy Cheung, and Vivianne Morrison Spontaneous behavior without explicit reward (Nature) Dopamine release conveys causal associations (Science) Timestamps by Jolene.