Jenna Guthmiller talks about how she became interested in immunology and her exciting research on how different responses to vaccines and infection shape future responses to infection.



Host: Cindy Leifer

Guest: Jenna Guthmiller

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Broadly neutralizing flu antibodies (Nature, 2022)

First exposure antibodies to H1N1 flu (Sci Transl Med, 2021)

Long lasting B cells to chimeric flu vaccine (Immunity, 2025)

Vaccine strategies to target HA anchor epitope (Nat Comm, 2025)

Pre-existing immunity shapes flu response (Sci Trans Med, 2020)

From Immune 35: SARS-CoV-2 infection severity linked to anti-spike (mBio, 2021)

Guthmiller lab

Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!

Music by Tatami.

Logo image by Blausen Medical



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Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.