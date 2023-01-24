Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Immune in the App
Listen to Immune in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Immune

Immune

Podcast Immune
Podcast Immune

Immune

Vincent Racaniello
add
A podcast about the body's defenders against disease. More
ScienceLife Sciences
A podcast about the body's defenders against disease. More

Available Episodes

5 of 68
  • Immune 68: Sins and blessings of immunity
    Immune discusses immunological imprinting, also called original antigenic sin, in the context of infection with SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cynthia Leifer, and Steph Langel Download Immune 66 (45 MB .mp3, 76 min) Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. RSS, email Become a patron of Immune! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Immunological imprinting (Immunity) COVID-19 vaccine imprinting (bioRxiv) Original antigenic sin (J Inf Dis) Are competition (LJII) Time stamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music by Steve Neal. Immune logo image by Blausen Medical Send your immunology questions and comments to [email protected]
    5/18/2023
    1:07:42
  • Immune 67: Can T cells live forever?
    Immune explains the results of a study which show that in mice, functional T cells respond to vaccination for over 10 years and 51 successive immunizations, exhibiting supernumerary cell division and longevity. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cynthia Leifer, Steph Langel, and Brianne Barker Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. RSS, email Become a patron of Immune! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server T cells capable of supernumerary division (Nature) Time stamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music by Steve Neal. Immune logo image by Blausen Medical Send your immunology questions and comments to [email protected]
    5/3/2023
    1:15:32
  • Immune 66: COVID-19 immune memory - what you need to know
    Immune discusses the current understanding of immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccines, which supersedes that of any other acute infectious disease. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cynthia Leifer, Steph Langel, and Brianne Barker Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. RSS, email Become a patron of Immune! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server COVID-19 immune memory (Imm Rev) Time stamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music by Steve Neal. Immune logo image by Blausen Medical Send your immunology questions and comments to [email protected]
    4/4/2023
    1:30:07
  • Immune 65: Infection infidelities with Jonathan Kagan
    Jon joins Immune to discuss the research of his laboratory on understanding how the innate immune system recognizes and responds to pathogens, and his hypothesis that infection infidelities drive innate immunity. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cynthia Leifer, Steph Langel, and Brianne Barker Guest: Jonathan C. Kagan Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. RSS, email Become a patron of Immune! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Approaching the asymptote (Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol) Infection infidelities drive innate immunity (Science) Time stamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music by Steve Neal. Immune logo image by Blausen Medical Send your immunology questions and comments to [email protected]
    2/20/2023
    1:15:40
  • Immune 64: A tangled web of wires
    Cindy, Steph, Brianne, and Vincent do a rapid review 11 immunology papers, including a wiring diagram for the immune system, group A streptococcus vaccines, systems immunology prediction of vaccines, class switch towards IgG4 after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination, very bad B cells, monoclonal antibody to two streptococcal M protein epitopes, transcriptional atlas of response to 13 vaccines, impact of SARS-CoV-2 exposure history on T cell and IgG response, neutrophilic inflammation predisposes to RSV infection, commensals avoiding recognition, and continuous germinal center invasion contributes to diversity of immune response. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cynthia Leifer, Steph Langel, and Brianne Barker Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. RSS, email Become a patron of Immune! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Tangled web of wires (Nature) Path to group A Streptococcus vaccines (Clin Inf Dis) Immune end-types predictive of vaccine responses (Nat Immunol) IgG4 switch after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination (Sci Immunol) Very bad B cells (Immunity) Two epitope Streptococcus monoclonal (EMBO Mol Med) Predictor of vaccine-induced antibody responses (Nat Immunol) Impact of SARS-CoV-2 exposure history on antibody an T cell response (Cell Rep Med) Neutrophilic inflammation and RSV infection (Science) Commensals avoiding recognition (Sci Immunol) Continuous germinal center invasion and immune response diversity (Cell) Time stamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music by Steve Neal Immune logo image by Blausen Medical Send your immunology questions and comments to [email protected]
    1/24/2023
    1:50:11

More Science podcasts

About Immune

A podcast about the body's defenders against disease.
Podcast website

Listen to Immune, The Beyond Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Immune

Immune

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Immune: Podcasts in Family