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142 episodes
- Immune reviews new research that shows a boost in T cell function after eating and the potential for the cGAS-STING pathway to be a new lupus therapeutic target.
Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cindy Leifer, Stephanie Langel, and Brianne Barker
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T cell immunity boosted after eating (Nature, 2026)
Inhibiting autoimmunity through TLR7-cGAS (Nat Comm, 2026)
Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music by Tatami.
Immune logo image by Blausen Medical
Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
- Stacy Horner discusses her work on innate detection of viruses, viral countermeasures, and the role of m(6)A RNA modifications in regulating antiviral immunity.
Host: Cindy Leifer
Guest: Stacy Horner
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Hepatitis virus proteases block host response (J Virol, 2012)
Host RNA binds to MAVS (Science, 2024)
m6A modifications modify innate response to viruses (Cell Chem Biol, 2024)
UFMylation coordinates MAVS assembly for antiviral responses (bioRxiv, 2025)
Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music by Tatami.
Logo image by Blausen Medical
Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
- Scott Smith talks about his research on cloned individual antibodies and how those studies have shifted his thoughts on the role of IgE in parasite defense and food allergy.
Host: Cindy Leifer
Guest: Scott Smith
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Links for this episode
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Complement control proteins in poxvirus evasion (J Virol, 2000)
Complement control protein reduces xenotransplant rejection (Transpl Proc, 2002)
Engineering therapeutic antibodies (J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2023)
Antigens in peanut allergy anaphylaxis (J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2025)
Using human antibodies to identify parasite antigens (J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2022)
Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music by Tatami.
Logo image by Blausen Medical
Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
- Kathryn Knoop and Marion Brunck join the Immune team to talk about their research and their podcast "Mucosal Immunology".
Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cindy Leifer, Stephanie Langel, and Brianne Barker
Guests: Kathryn Knoop and Marion Brunck
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Links for this episode
MicrobeTV Discord Server
Knoop: Oral tolerance in early life review
Knoop: Gamma delta T cells in neonatal sepsis
Knoop: EGF and IgA in breastmilk
Brunck: FcGR's in PMNS
Brunck: CRISPR KO to study FcGR's in human PMN
Brunck: Leukocytes in breastmilk review
Mucosal Immunology podcast
Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music by Tatami.
Immune logo image by Blausen Medical
Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
Immune Booster 32: Natural infection versus vaccine protection with Jenna Guthmiller07/21/2026 | 42 mins.Jenna Guthmiller talks about how she became interested in immunology and her exciting research on how different responses to vaccines and infection shape future responses to infection.
Host: Cindy Leifer
Guest: Jenna Guthmiller
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
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Links for this episode
MicrobeTV Discord Server
Broadly neutralizing flu antibodies (Nature, 2022)
First exposure antibodies to H1N1 flu (Sci Transl Med, 2021)
Long lasting B cells to chimeric flu vaccine (Immunity, 2025)
Vaccine strategies to target HA anchor epitope (Nat Comm, 2025)
Pre-existing immunity shapes flu response (Sci Trans Med, 2020)
From Immune 35: SARS-CoV-2 infection severity linked to anti-spike (mBio, 2021)
Guthmiller lab
Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
Music by Tatami.
Logo image by Blausen Medical
Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
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About Immune
A podcast about the body's defenders against disease.Podcast website
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