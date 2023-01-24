Cindy, Steph, Brianne, and Vincent do a rapid review 11 immunology papers, including a wiring diagram for the immune system, group A streptococcus vaccines, systems immunology prediction of vaccines, class switch towards IgG4 after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination, very bad B cells, monoclonal antibody to two streptococcal M protein epitopes, transcriptional atlas of response to 13 vaccines, impact of SARS-CoV-2 exposure history on T cell and IgG response, neutrophilic inflammation predisposes to RSV infection, commensals avoiding recognition, and continuous germinal center invasion contributes to diversity of immune response. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cynthia Leifer, Steph Langel, and Brianne Barker Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. RSS, email Become a patron of Immune! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Tangled web of wires (Nature) Path to group A Streptococcus vaccines (Clin Inf Dis) Immune end-types predictive of vaccine responses (Nat Immunol) IgG4 switch after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination (Sci Immunol) Very bad B cells (Immunity) Two epitope Streptococcus monoclonal (EMBO Mol Med) Predictor of vaccine-induced antibody responses (Nat Immunol) Impact of SARS-CoV-2 exposure history on antibody an T cell response (Cell Rep Med) Neutrophilic inflammation and RSV infection (Science) Commensals avoiding recognition (Sci Immunol) Continuous germinal center invasion and immune response diversity (Cell) Time stamps by Jolene. Thanks! Music by Steve Neal Immune logo image by Blausen Medical Send your immunology questions and comments to [email protected]