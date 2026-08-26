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Immune

Vincent Racaniello
Life SciencesScience
Immune
Latest episode

142 episodes

  • Immune

    Immune 107: Breakfast of champions

    08/25/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Immune reviews new research that shows a boost in T cell function after eating and the potential for the cGAS-STING pathway to be a new lupus therapeutic target.


    Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cindy Leifer, Stephanie Langel, and Brianne Barker
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
    Become a patron of Immune!
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    T cell immunity boosted after eating (Nature, 2026)
    Inhibiting autoimmunity through TLR7-cGAS (Nat Comm, 2026)
    Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music by Tatami.
    Immune logo image by Blausen Medical

    Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
    Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
  • Immune

    Immune Booster 34: Decoding antiviral signaling networks with Stacy Horner

    08/19/2026 | 38 mins.
    Stacy Horner discusses her work on innate detection of viruses, viral countermeasures, and the role of m(6)A RNA modifications in regulating antiviral immunity.
    Host: Cindy Leifer
    Guest: Stacy Horner

    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
    Become a patron of Immune!
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Hepatitis virus proteases block host response (J Virol, 2012)
    Host RNA binds to MAVS (Science, 2024)
    m6A modifications modify innate response to viruses (Cell Chem Biol, 2024)
    UFMylation coordinates MAVS assembly for antiviral responses (bioRxiv, 2025)
    Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music by Tatami.
    Logo image by Blausen Medical

    Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
    Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
  • Immune

    Immune Booster 33: Immunity to pesky parasites and peanuts with Scott Smith

    08/04/2026 | 57 mins.
    Scott Smith talks about his research on cloned individual antibodies and how those studies have shifted his thoughts on the role of IgE in parasite defense and food allergy.
    Host: Cindy Leifer
    Guest: Scott Smith

    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
    Become a patron of Immune!
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Complement control proteins in poxvirus evasion (J Virol, 2000)
    Complement control protein reduces xenotransplant rejection (Transpl Proc, 2002)
    Engineering therapeutic antibodies (J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2023)
    Antigens in peanut allergy anaphylaxis (J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2025)
    Using human antibodies to identify parasite antigens (J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2022)
    Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music by Tatami.
    Logo image by Blausen Medical

    Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
    Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
  • Immune

    Immune 106: Science and podcasting with Kathryn Knoop and Marion Brunck

    07/28/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Kathryn Knoop and Marion Brunck join the Immune team to talk about their research and their podcast "Mucosal Immunology".


    Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Cindy Leifer, Stephanie Langel, and Brianne Barker
    Guests: Kathryn Knoop and Marion Brunck
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
    Become a patron of Immune!
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Knoop: Oral tolerance in early life review
    Knoop: Gamma delta T cells in neonatal sepsis
    Knoop: EGF and IgA in breastmilk
    Brunck: FcGR's in PMNS
    Brunck: CRISPR KO to study FcGR's in human PMN
    Brunck: Leukocytes in breastmilk review
    Mucosal Immunology podcast
    Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music by Tatami.
    Immune logo image by Blausen Medical

    Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
    Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
  • Immune

    Immune Booster 32: Natural infection versus vaccine protection with Jenna Guthmiller

    07/21/2026 | 42 mins.
    Jenna Guthmiller talks about how she became interested in immunology and her exciting research on how different responses to vaccines and infection shape future responses to infection. 

    Host: Cindy Leifer
    Guest: Jenna Guthmiller
    Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
    Become a patron of Immune!
    Links for this episode
    MicrobeTV Discord Server
    Broadly neutralizing flu antibodies (Nature, 2022)
    First exposure antibodies to H1N1 flu (Sci Transl Med, 2021)
    Long lasting B cells to chimeric flu vaccine (Immunity, 2025)
    Vaccine strategies to target HA anchor epitope (Nat Comm, 2025)
    Pre-existing immunity shapes flu response (Sci Trans Med, 2020)
    From Immune 35: SARS-CoV-2 infection severity linked to anti-spike (mBio, 2021)
    Guthmiller lab
    Time stamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!
    Music by Tatami.
    Logo image by Blausen Medical

    Send your immunology questions and comments to immune@microbe.tv
    Information on this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.
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About Immune
A podcast about the body's defenders against disease.
Podcast website
Life SciencesScience

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