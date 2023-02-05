Infectious Disease Puscast #27

On episode #27 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the previous two weeks, 4/13 – 4/25/23. Hosts: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong Links for this episode Prevalence, clinical severity, and seasonality of Adenovirus 40/41, Astrovirus, Sapovirus, and Rotavirus among children with moderate-to severe diarrhea (CID) Antibiotic-prescribing practices for management of childhood diarrhea in 3 sub-Saharan African countries (CID) Drivers of decline in diarrhea mortality (CID) Breastfeeding among people with HIV in North America (CID) Wearable sensor-based detection of Influenza in presymptomatic and asymptomatic individuals (JID) Emergence of erythromycin-resistant invasive group a Streptococcus (EID) Piperacillin-Tazobactam compared With Cefoxitin as antimicrobial prophylaxis for pancreatoduodenectomy (JAMA) VE303 for prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (JAMA) Geographic patterns of antimicrobial susceptibilities for Bacteroides species worldwide (IJAA) Intravenous to oral antibiotic switch therapy among patients hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CID) Clinical impact of syndromic molecular point-of-care testing for gastrointestinal pathogens in adults hospitalized with suspected gastroenteritis (The Lancet) Treatment of pulmonary mucormycosis with adjunctive nebulized amphotericin B (Mycoses) Giardia detection and codetection with other enteric pathogens in children in the vaccine impact on diarrhea in Africa (CID) Feasibility of training community health workers to use smartphone-attached microscopy for point-of-care visualization of soil-transmitted helminths (AJTMH) Compassionate use of bacteriophages for failed persistent infections (OFID)