A review of the infectious diseases literature from the previous two weeks. More
Available Episodes
5 of 27
Infectious Disease Puscast #27
On episode #27 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the previous two weeks, 4/13 – 4/25/23. Hosts: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong Click arrow to play Download Puscast 027 (19 MB .mp3, 31 min) Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of Puscast! Links for this episode Prevalence, clinical severity, and seasonality of Adenovirus 40/41, Astrovirus, Sapovirus, and Rotavirus among children with moderate-to severe diarrhea (CID) Antibiotic-prescribing practices for management of childhood diarrhea in 3 sub-Saharan African countries (CID) Drivers of decline in diarrhea mortality (CID) Breastfeeding among people with HIV in North America (CID) Wearable sensor-based detection of Influenza in presymptomatic and asymptomatic individuals (JID) Emergence of erythromycin-resistant invasive group a Streptococcus (EID) Piperacillin-Tazobactam compared With Cefoxitin as antimicrobial prophylaxis for pancreatoduodenectomy (JAMA) VE303 for prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (JAMA) Geographic patterns of antimicrobial susceptibilities for Bacteroides species worldwide (IJAA) Intravenous to oral antibiotic switch therapy among patients hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CID) Clinical impact of syndromic molecular point-of-care testing for gastrointestinal pathogens in adults hospitalized with suspected gastroenteritis (The Lancet) Treatment of pulmonary mucormycosis with adjunctive nebulized amphotericin B (Mycoses) Giardia detection and codetection with other enteric pathogens in children in the vaccine impact on diarrhea in Africa (CID) Feasibility of training community health workers to use smartphone-attached microscopy for point-of-care visualization of soil-transmitted helminths (AJTMH) Compassionate use of bacteriophages for failed persistent infections (OFID) Music is by Ronald Jenkees
5/2/2023
31:31
Infectious Disease Puscast #26
On episode #26 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the previous two weeks, 3/30 – 4/12/23. Hosts: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of Puscast! Links for this episode Fatal rabies infection with failure of post-exposure prophylaxis following a zoonotic exposure (CID) Bivalent perfusion F vaccine in pregnancy to prevent RSV in infants (NEJM) Adeno-associated virus type 2 in US children with severe hepatitis (Nature) Genomic investigations of unexplained hepatitis in children (Nature) Antiretroviral treatment of HIV/AIDS during pregnancy (JAMA) Rapid PCR for respiratory viruses reduces time to result and improves clinical care (JOI) Postexposure doxycycline to prevent bacterial sexually transmitted infection (NEJM) Survey on antimicrobial resistance genes of used probiotic bacteria (EURO) Structured immune work-up in healthy children with episode of severe bacterial infection (JID) Antibiotic prescribing in U.S. nursing homes (JID) Syndromic panel testing among patients with infectious diarrhea (OFID) Early predictors of infected pancreatic necrosis in severe pancreatitis (DD) Management of nontuberculous mycobacteria in lung transplant cases (ERJ) Impact of extended-infusion piperacillin-tazobactam (Infectious Medicine) Camber Pharmaceuticals issues nationwide recall of atovaquone oral suspension due to potential Bacillus cereus contamination (FDA) Cluster of Blastomycosis among neighborhood residents (CDC) Risk factors for late-onset Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia in liver transplant recipients (IJID) Hyponatremia predicts cryptococcal meningitis and mortality in HIV-Positive asymptomatic individuals with cryptococcal antigenemia (OFID) Investigation of donor-derived Strongyloides stercoralis infection in multiple solid organ transplant recipients (TID) Promising new malaria vaccine for kids approved in Ghana (AP) Music is by Ronald Jenkees
4/19/2023
36:42
Infectious Disease Puscast #25
On episode #25 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the previous two weeks, 3/23 – 3/29/23. Hosts: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS Become a patron of Puscast! Links for this episode Blocking NS3–NS4B interaction inhibits dengue virus in non-human primates (Nature) First evidence of locally acquired Dengue infection (CDC) Respiratory viral infections in recipients of cellular therapies (OFID) Evolving Japanese encephalitis situation in Australia (JTM) Attainment of target antibiotic levels by oral treatment of left-sided infective endocarditis (CID) Utility of PCR vs serology based testing in immunocompromised patients with Bartonella (OFID) Source-associated mobile genetic elements to identify zoonotic coli infections (OneHealth) The risk of urinary tract infection in vegetarians and non-vegetarians (Nature) Hydrocortisone in severe community acquired pneumonia (NEJM) Adjunctive dexamethasone treatment in adults with Listeria monocytogenes meningitis (The Lancet) Worsening spread of Candida auris in the United States (AIM) Origin, resistance, and spread of the emerging human fungal pathogen Candida auris (PLOS) Emergence of Candida auris (mBio) Invasive aspergillosis in liver transplant recipients (Transplant ID) Trends in reported babesiosis cases (CDC) PCR assay for diagnosis of tick-borne infections in children (OFID) Molecular evidence of widespread benzimidazole drug resistance in Ancylostoma caninum (PLOS) Emphasis of diversity, equity and inclusion on U.S Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship program websites (JID) Music is by Ronald Jenkees
4/4/2023
40:13
Infectious Disease Puscast #24
On episode #24 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the previous two weeks, 3/1 – 3/22/23. Hosts: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of Puscast! Links for this episode Re-emergence of Parechovirus: 2017-2022 national trends of detection in CSF (OFID) Screening and testing for hepatitis B virus infection (CDC) Changing epidemiology of carbapenemases among carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales (OFID) Comparison of a short vs long-course antibiotic therapy for ventilator-associated pneumonia (eClinicalMedicine) The impact of timing of infectious disease consultation for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (CID) Intravenous doxycycline, azithromycin, or both for severe scrub typhus (NEJM) Cronobacter sakazakii infections in two infants linked to powdered infant formula and breast pump equipment (CDC) Piperacillin/tazobactam vs cefepime or carbapenems for cefoxitin-non-susceptible bacteraemia in immunocompromised patients (JAC) Positive impact of [18F) FDG-PET/CT on mortality in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (CID) Association of antibody immunity with cryptococcal antigenemia and mortality in a South African cohort with advanced HIV (CID) Practical guide to antifungal susceptibility testing (JPIDS) Risk of COVID-19 associated pulmonary aspergillosis based on corticosteroid duration in ICU patients (OFID) Emergence and Persistence of Candida auris in Western New York with no epidemiologic links (OFID) Music is by Ronald Jenkees
3/21/2023
32:07
Infectious Disease Puscast #23
On episode #23 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the previous two weeks, 2/16 – 2/28/23. Hosts: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of Puscast! Links for this episode Association between cytomegalovirus infection and tuberculosis disease (JID) In-depth virological and immunological characterization of HIV-1 cure after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (Nature) Algorithm-based Clostridioides difficile testing as a tool for antibiotic stewardship(CMI) Clinical utility of nasal surveillance swabs in ruling-out MRSA infections in children (JPIDS) Antimicrobial for 7 or 14 days for febrile UTI in men (CID) Treatment strategy for rifampin-susceptible TB (NEJM) Current pyuria cut-offs promote inappropriate UTI diagnosis in older women (CID) Efficacy of doxycycline for mild-to-moderate community-acquired pneumonia in adults (CID) Hospitalizations for unspecified mycoses and implications for fungal disease burden estimates (OFID) Invasive mold infections following Hurricane Harvey (OFID) Cryptococcal meningitis and clinical outcomes in persons with HIV (CID) Rapid range shifts in African Anopheles mosquitoes over the last century (Biology Letters) Neuroangiostrongyliasis: Rat lungworm invades Europe (ASTMH) Balamuthia mandrillaris encephalitis presenting as a symptomatic focal hypodensityin an immunocompromised patient (OFID) Low rates of antibiotics prescribed during telehealth primary-care visits persisted during COVID19 (ICHE) Music is by Ronald Jenkees