On episode #112 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel reviews the infectious disease literature for the weeks of 7/20 – 8/3/26.

Host: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong

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Links for this episode

Viral

The genomic identity of early smallpox in South America (Science)

Telltale DNA: First direct evidence found that the Spanishbrought smallpox to the Inca (CIDRAP)

Phase 3 Trial of Weekly Oral Islatravir–Lenacapavir for HIV-1 Treatment (NEJM)

Early Transcriptional Signature in Chikungunya PredictsChronic Arthralgia and Reveals Deficient Antiviral Response (JID)

Bacterial

IDSA 2026 Guidance on the Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Infections (IDSA)

Doxycycline in the treatment of outpatient mild community-acquired pneumonia: a propensity-matched retrospective cohort study (CMI: Clinical Microbiology and Infection)

Detection of pathogens in the gut microbiome priorto bloodstream infection in children with acute myeloid leukemia or mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society)

Fungal

The Last of US Season 2 (YouTube)

Active Surveillance for Invasive Mold Disease — Four Hospitals, Atlanta, Georgia, 2020–2024 (CDC: MMWR)

Does the Evidence Support High-Dose Liposomal Amphotericin B in the Treatment of Mucormycosis? (JID)

Miscellaneous

Evaluation of the impact of a novel surgical handwashing method on reformation of microbial flora on surgeons' hands (Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology)

Association Between First MMR Vaccination Before Age 2 Years and Childhood Autism in a U.S. EHR Cohort of 2.5 Million Children (Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society)

Music is by Ronald Jenkees

Information on this podcast should not be considered as medical advice.