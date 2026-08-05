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112 episodes
- On episode #112 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel reviews the infectious disease literature for the weeks of 7/20 – 8/3/26.
Host: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong
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Links for this episode
Viral
The genomic identity of early smallpox in South America (Science)
Telltale DNA: First direct evidence found that the Spanishbrought smallpox to the Inca (CIDRAP)
Phase 3 Trial of Weekly Oral Islatravir–Lenacapavir for HIV-1 Treatment (NEJM)
Early Transcriptional Signature in Chikungunya PredictsChronic Arthralgia and Reveals Deficient Antiviral Response (JID)
Bacterial
IDSA 2026 Guidance on the Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Infections (IDSA)
Doxycycline in the treatment of outpatient mild community-acquired pneumonia: a propensity-matched retrospective cohort study (CMI: Clinical Microbiology and Infection)
Detection of pathogens in the gut microbiome priorto bloodstream infection in children with acute myeloid leukemia or mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society)
Fungal
The Last of US Season 2 (YouTube)
Active Surveillance for Invasive Mold Disease — Four Hospitals, Atlanta, Georgia, 2020–2024 (CDC: MMWR)
Does the Evidence Support High-Dose Liposomal Amphotericin B in the Treatment of Mucormycosis? (JID)
Miscellaneous
Evaluation of the impact of a novel surgical handwashing method on reformation of microbial flora on surgeons' hands (Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology)
Association Between First MMR Vaccination Before Age 2 Years and Childhood Autism in a U.S. EHR Cohort of 2.5 Million Children (Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society)
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Information on this podcast should not be considered as medical advice.
- On episode #111 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel reviews the infectious disease literature for the weeks of 7/7 – 7/20/26.
Host: Daniel Griffin and Sara Dong
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
Become a patron of Puscast!
Links for this episode
Viral
Impact of HIV-1 RNA Assay Selection on Low-Level Viremia and Clinical Trial Endpoint Interpretations (CID)
Seroprevalence of Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella-Zoster Virus Antibodies—United States, 2017–March 2020 (JID)
Concordance between nasopharyngeal swab and bronchoalveolar lavage PCR for respiratory viruses (CMI: Clinical Microbiology and Infection)
Influenza vaccine effectiveness against outpatient acute respiratory illness with laboratory-confirmed influenza, United States, 2024–25 season (CID)
Bacterial
Clinical Impact of the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel in the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System: A Difference-in-Differences Study (CID)
Routine serial follow-up blood cultures after a negative result within 48 hours of methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: low yield, high cost (CID)
Skipping to conclusions: Is one negative follow-up blood culture sufficient in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia? (CID)
Clinical Features of Clostridial Necrotizing Soft-Tissue Infections: Analysis of a Prospective Scandinavian Cohort Study(OFID)
Fungal
The Last of US Season 2 (YouTube)
Molecular Epidemiology of Candidozyma auris Within a Case Cluster in North-Central Florida: Diverse Origins and Long-term Persistence ofStrain (OFID)
Characteristics of Mortality in HIV-negative Cryptococcosis Patients: Analysis of a Cohort of 743 Patients (OFID)
Parasitic
Positive Strongyloides Serology: A Descriptive Analysis Across Geographically Distinct Academic Medical Centers (Transplant Infectious Diseases)
Miscellaneous
Community-acquired pneumonia: imperfect tests, imperfect clinicians or both? (CMI: Clinical Microbiology and Infection)
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Information on this podcast should not be considered as medical advice.
- On episode #110 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel reviews the infectious disease literature for the weeks of 6/23 – 7/6/26.
Host: Daniel Griffin
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
Become a patron of Puscast!
Links for this episode
Viral
Oseltamivir Resistance in Human Influenza A(H5N1) and A(H7N9) Infections: a mini review (OFID)
Analysis of Viral Blips Through Week 192 of the DRIVE-FORWARD and DRIVE-AHEAD Phase 3 Studies of Doravirine-Based Regimens in Adults Living With Previously Untreated HIV-1 (OFID)
Bacterial
Impact of Multiplex PCR Blood-Culture Identification Panels on Clinical Outcomes, Antimicrobial Stewardship, and Economic Impact in US Hospitals: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis (OFID)
Legionellosis Outbreaks Associated with Two Hotels — U.S. Virgin Islands, October 2024–April 2025 (CDC: MMWR)
Impact of Methicillin Resistance on Outcomes of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia at a U.S. Center, 2023–2024 (OFID)
Procalcitonin to Guide 7 vs 14 Days of Antibiotics in Bloodstream Infections (JAMA:Open Network)
Fungal
The Last of US Season 2 (YouTube)
Comparing rapid molecular and culture methods for detecting fungal contamination in healthcare environments (Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology)
Surveillance for Candida auris — United States, 2022–2024 (CDC: MMWR)
Parasitic
Alpha-gal Immunoglobulin E Seroprevalence Among Blood Donors — 10 States, 2024–2025
(CDC: MMWR)
Schistosomiasis vaccine SchistoShield induces functional immune memory responses in US and African populations (njp: Vaccines)
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Information on this podcast should not be considered as medical advice.
- On episode #109 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the weeks of 6/4 – 6/22/26.
Host: Daniel Griffin and Sarah Dong
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
Become a patron of Puscast!
Links for this episode
Viral
CMV viraemia is associated with mortality among children with HIV starting antiretroviral therapy in sub-Saharan Africa (CID)
Bacterial
Cefazolin for Methicillin-Susceptible Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia(NEJM)
A fatal case of Legionella micdadei prosthetic valve endocarditis diagnosed by plasma microbial cell-free DNA metagenomic sequencing (LANCET: Infectious Diseases)
Legionnaires Disease Associated with a Private-Use Hot Tub in a Vacation Rental Property — New York, October 2024–April 2025 (CDC: MMWR)
Notes from the Field: Case of Legionnaires Disease Associated with a Home Device Used to Mix Powdered Infant Formula — United States, 2025 (CDC:MMWR)
Duration of antibiotic therapy for bacteremia in immune compromised hosts—a post hoc subgroup analysis of the BALANCErandomized clinical trial (CMI: Clinical Microbiology and Infection)
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for complicated urinary tract infections (FDA)
Oral Tebipenem Matched IV antibiotic for complicated UTIs in Phase III Trial (MEDPAGE Today)
US FDA approves GSK's oral antibiotic for drug-resistant UTIs (Reuters)
Anti–Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Cephalosporins Plus Daptomycin as Initial Therapy for MRSA Bacteremia: Does a "Hit Hard and Fast" Strategy Improve Outcomes? (CID)
Fungal
The Last of US Season 2 (YouTube)
Oral Wash PCR Improves the Diagnosis of Pneumocystis Pneumonia in Immunocompromised Patients Without HIV: A Prospective Multicenter Study (CID)
Miscellaneous
Foodborne Disease Outbreaks Associated with Marine Toxins — Foodborne Disease Outbreak Surveillance System, United States, 2011–2023 (CDC: MMWR)
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Information on this podcast should not be considered as medical advice.
- On episode #108 of the Infectious Disease Puscast, Daniel and Sara review the infectious disease literature for the weeks of 5/21 – 6/3/26.
Host: Daniel Griffin and Sarah Dong
Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, RSS, email
Become a patron of Puscast!
Links for this episode
Viral
Performance of five mpox antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests tested on lesion swabs from patients with suspected mpox from the Kinshasa province of DR Congo: a diagnostic accuracy study (LANCET: Infectious Diseases)
A Phase 3, Randomized Trial ofBulevirtide in Chronic Hepatitis D (NEJM)
First reported case of Andes hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome treated with a combination of favipiravir, ribavirin, icatibant and baricitinib (CMI: Clinical Microbiology and Infection)
Chikungunya Vaccines for Travelers: Unanswered Pragmatic Questions Persist (JID)
Bacterial
Early Discontinuation of Empiric Antibiotics in Pediatric Haploidentical Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Recipients with Febrile Neutropenia (CID)
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Nasal Swab Utilization as a Predictor for Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Skin and Soft Tissue Infections: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (OFID)
Swab Testing to Optimize Pneumonia Treatment With Empiric Vancomycin: A Randomized Controlled Trial (CID)
Fungal
The Last of US Season 2 (YouTube)
Donor-derived and nosocomial-acquired Candida auris transmission involving solid organ transplant recipients (Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology)
Parasitic
Development of a Phase 1 Cryptosporidiosis Controlled Human Challenge Model in Healthy Volunteers Using Current Good Manufacturing Practice Cryptosporidium Parvum Oocysts and Conducted Under an Investigational New Drug Application (JID)
Miscellaneous
Childhood VaccineHesitancy(NEJM)
Music is by Ronald Jenkees
Information on this podcast should not be considered as medical advice.
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About Infectious Disease Puscast
A review of the infectious diseases literature from the previous two weeks.Podcast website
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