There’s no single ‘smoking gun’ for life beyond Earth. Microbiologist Peter Girguis explains the subtle fingerprints scientists hunt for—and why finding them on Mars could change everything.For more, check out the extended interview with Peter Girguis.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
9:47
9:47
Can We Make Animals Talk? | Erich Jarvis
Scientists are editing genes for human speech into mice to see if they can learn vocal patterns. Neuroscientist Erich Jarvis explains how this could unlock not just speech—but entirely new ways of thinking.For more, check out the extended interview with Erich Jarvis. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
7:25
7:25
De-Extinction, Dire Wolves, and Jurassic Park | Extended Interview with Beth Shapiro
Can we bring extinct species back to life? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro claims we just did. As Chief Science Officer at Colossal, her team made headlines in spring 2025 with the announcement of the de-extinction of the dire wolf. She takes us behind the headlines to explain how this is no “Jurassic Park” fantasy. She breaks down exactly how her team used ancient DNA, CRISPR genome editing, and the genomes of modern relatives to bring back lost traits and create animals capable of thriving in today’s ecosystems. Along the way, she dives into the surprising challenges of this work — from the quest for artificial wombs to the ethics of genetic engineering — and reveals how the same tools powering de-extinction are already helping endangered species survive. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. —————————Guest Bio: Beth Shapiro is an evolutionary biologist and Chief Science Officer at Colossal, a company notably responsible for the de-extinction of the dire wolf. She is also a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz. Her research focuses on species evolution and the continued impact of human activities, considering questions about domestication, speciation and pathogen evolution. She is also exploring techniques to recover trace amounts of DNA from samples and the possible role of genomic technologies in the fields of conservation and medicine.Timestamps(00:00) What is De-Extinction? Reviving the Dire Wolf(29:45) Ethics and Backlash for Cloning (38:10) Modifying DNA to Bring Species Back to Life(45:31) The Future of De-Extinction(54:30) Credits
54:00
54:00
De-Extinction: A How-To Guide | Beth Shapiro
Jurassic Park got it all wrong. Beth Shapiro would know… she’s Chief Science Officer at Colossal, the genetic engineering company that recently made headlines for bringing back the extinct dire wolf. She breaks down how de-extinction is really done, and why Jurassic Park can never happen.For more, check out the extended interview with Beth Shapiro.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
12:34
12:34
How AI Deepfakes Are Really Made | Hany Farid
The deepfake game is getting real. Deepfake detective Hany Farid gets under the hood of AI and explains exactly how it can now make such convincing fake content – so convincing that he himself has trouble identifying his own real voice from an AI-generated fraud. Can you spot the deepfake?For more, check out the extended interview with Hany Farid.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
