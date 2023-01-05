What happens to all that stuff on America’s favorite antiques show once the cameras leave town? DETOURS reveals the stories, secrets, and surprises of TV treasu... More
Encore: That Time the FBI Called
Photographs of Edgar Allan Poe are incredibly rare. The famed writer sat for portraits only a few times, resulting in eight unique images, known as daguerreotypes. When one appeared on the TV show in Omaha, NE it seemed too good to be true. Then the FBI called. It’s a tale never shared before on TV. And but for this podcast may be shared nevermore.
Check out the purloined portrait: www.wgbh.org/detours
5/1/2023
24:40
[BONUS] MOBITUARIES - Chang and Eng: A Messy American Dream
GBH’s Antiques Roadshow made a surprising discovery in Charleston, SC in 2000 – a circa 1850 two-seated chair made for famous conjoined twins Cheng and Eng Bunker. DETOURS host Adam Monahan long believed there must be a second chair lost to history, but a serendipitous phone conversation with humorist Mo Rocca not only solved the mystery of the missing chair, but also revealed Mo’s own historical look at the famous twins captured in an episode of his podcast Mobituaries.
Here for DETOURS listeners is Mobituaries episode “Cheng and Eng: A Messy American Dream “ where Mo travels to Mount Airy, North Carolina - the inspiration for Andy Griffith's Mayberry and the real life home of conjoined Siamese twins, Chang and Eng - to join their many descendants for their annual family reunion.
4/17/2023
38:27
Good Grief – A Charles Schulz comic strip collection (and its owner) gets a Hallmark-moment
GBH’s Antiques Roadshow is known for mind-blowing valuations, but often the owners and their stories are the true treasures–like Arnold Shapiro, the guest who was responsible for putting Peanuts cartoons on Hallmark greeting cards. Hear more about Arnold’s 12-year relationship with the iconic Charles Schulz and follow the journey of his comic strip collection from six-figure TV appraisal to a permanent home at the Charles M. Schulz Museum.
4/3/2023
20:41
Theresa's Choice – When an inherited piece of New Orleans Art Pottery is appraised for thousands, does it still pay to keep it in the family?
It is the dream scenario on GBH’s Antiques Roadshow: your object is appraised for more than you ever imagined. But when that object is a beloved family treasure, do you keep or sell? This hypothetical becomes a reality for Theresa after she learns that her inherited New Orleans Art Pottery jardinière, which she personally kept safe during Hurricane Katrina, is worth thousands. Theresa joins host Adam Monahan as she shares her post-show journey and reveals her ultimate decision.
3/19/2023
21:38
Do you Believe in Magic? - 1990's trading cards worth the price of a car
A collection of 1993 "Magic: The Gathering" Beta cards are appraised on GBH’s Antiques Roadshow for up to $100,000 leaving producers wondering when–and why–did these modern collectibles get so valuable? Host Adam Monahan heads straight to the source for answers: with a trip to a Magic tournament, and an interview with Richard Garfield, the creator of “Magic: The Gathering,” himself!
Watch the appraisal clip at https://www.wgbh.org/podcast/detours.
