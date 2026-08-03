In the early 1800s securing a letter with a hot wax seal was akin to sending an encrypted email today – it protected the contents from prying eyes and created a mysterious and important air around the sender. So when the purported personal seal of President James Madison was discovered at ANTIQUES ROADSHOW in 2016 and aired on national TV, the previously unknown relic created a stir in the Madison research community. Join host Adam Monahan as he unseals history around the man known as the “Father of the Constitution,” his mentorship of a young politician from whom he asks a peculiar favor, and uncovers the written revelation that a second Madison seal with a soaring value is still missing and yet to be discovered!