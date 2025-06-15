Powered by RND
The Sleeping Forecast
The Sleeping Forecast

The Sleeping Forecast
  • A bed of waves for a tranquil rest
    Sink into slumber on a bed of waves with a calming mix of sea sounds to help you drift off into a serene night’s rest. Rolling waves lapping the shore are accompanied by coastal station weather reports from Radio 4’s The Shipping Forecast.Produced by Alex YatesA Reduced Listening production for BBC Sounds
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • Plunge into an ocean of restful sleep with gentle sea sounds
    Delve into a calmer night's sleep with a serene seascape to help you drift off with sounds of the ocean waves from the BBC Archive accompanied by coastal station weather reports from Radio 4’s The Shipping Forecast.Produced by Alex YatesA Reduced Listening production for BBC Sounds
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • Let the tide wash over you with this relaxing mix of sea sounds.
    Wash away the stresses of the day and fall into a restful sleep with this relaxing mix of sea sounds from the BBC Archives, paired with coastal station weather reports from Radio 4’s The Shipping Forecast.Produced by Alex YatesA Reduced Listening production for BBC Sounds
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • Cast adrift into the sea of sleep
    Float away into a calm sleep with relaxing sounds of waves washing onto the shore from the BBC Archive, alongside weather reports from coastal stations from Radio 4’s The Shipping Forecast.Produced by Alex YatesA Reduced Listening production for BBC Sounds
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • On the crest of a wave of sleep
    Get comfortable and drift along the crest of a wave of sleep with the help of relaxing sea recordings from the BBC archive, paired with The Shipping Forecast: Radio 4’s weather reports from coastal stations. Produced by Cat GoughA Reduced Listening production for BBC Sounds
    --------  
    1:00:00

About The Sleeping Forecast

Drift off into dreamland with The Sleeping Forecast: a blend of soothing sounds paired with excerpts of the iconic Shipping Forecast from Radio 4.
