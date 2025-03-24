Powered by RND
Ghetto House Radio

We are GHR – America’s 2 Hour Syndicated Electronic Dance Music Mixshow! Broadcasting each & every week on over 31 FM radio stations, 4 International Radio Stat...
  • GHR - Show 941 - Riddler, Audio 1, Crank, Sachi
    Thanks for listening. AUDIO 1 opens the show followed by DJ/Producers SACHI. Kicking off hour 2 RIDDLER. Closing the show CRANK. Enjoy the show and let us know what you think. Leave a comment. *All Music Provided by all Major Labels *No Copyright Issues Subscribe to the GHR Podcast: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ghett…adio/id435480382 Website: www.weareghr.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ghettohouseradio Twitter: www.twitter.com/ghettohouse Instagram: www.instagram.com/ghettohouseradio
    --------  
    1:42:09
  • GHR - Show 940 - Richard Vission, Peeti V, DJ Ecto 1, Afila
    Thanks for listening. PEETI V opens the show followed by DJ/Producer RON REESER. Kicking off hour 2 DJ ECTO 1. Closing the show AFILA. Enjoy the show and let us know what you think. Leave a comment. *All Music Provided by all Major Labels *No Copyright Issues Subscribe to the GHR Podcast: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ghett…adio/id435480382 Website: www.weareghr.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ghettohouseradio Twitter: www.twitter.com/ghettohouse Instagram: www.instagram.com/ghettohouseradio
    --------  
    1:45:40
  • GHR - Show 939 - Hayla, Audio 1, Riddler, Eric Forbes
    Thanks for listening. AUDIO ! opens the show followed by ERIC FORBES. Kicking off hour 2 an exclusive interview with HAYLA. Closing the show RIDDLER. Enjoy the show and let us know what you think. Leave a comment. *All Music Provided by all Major Labels *No Copyright Issues Subscribe to the GHR Podcast: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ghett…adio/id435480382 Website: www.weareghr.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ghettohouseradio Twitter: www.twitter.com/ghettohouse Instagram: www.instagram.com/ghettohouseradio
    --------  
    1:42:53
  • GHR - Show 938 - Mau P, Ron Reeser, Peeti V, Jeanine Da Feen
    Thanks for listening. JEANINE DA FEEN opens the show followed by RON REESER. Kicking off hour 2 PETTI V. Closing the show DJ/Producer MAU P. Enjoy the show and let us know what you think. Leave a comment. *All Music Provided by all Major Labels *No Copyright Issues Subscribe to the GHR Podcast: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ghett…adio/id435480382 Website: www.weareghr.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ghettohouseradio Twitter: www.twitter.com/ghettohouse Instagram: www.instagram.com/ghettohouseradio
    --------  
    1:44:53
  • GHR - Show 937 - Adventure Club, Riddler, Magic Matt, Jose 2 Hype
    Thanks for listening. MAGIC MATT opens the show followed JOSE 2 HYPE. Kicking off hour 2 RIDDLER. Closing the show DJ/Producers ADVENTURE CLUB. Enjoy the show and let us know what you think. Leave a comment. *All Music Provided by all Major Labels *No Copyright Issues Subscribe to the GHR Podcast: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ghett…adio/id435480382 Website: www.weareghr.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ghettohouseradio Twitter: www.twitter.com/ghettohouse Instagram: www.instagram.com/ghettohouseradio
    --------  
    1:41:46

About Ghetto House Radio

We are GHR – America’s 2 Hour Syndicated Electronic Dance Music Mixshow! Broadcasting each & every week on over 31 FM radio stations, 4 International Radio Stations, 5 online websites & more. GHR plays new and exclusive DJ mixes, interviews and EDM news from world renowned Electronic Musicians, Producers and Dj’s from around the world. Interviews & Guest Mixes from DJ’s & Artists include: DEADMAU5 – DAVID GUETTA – SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA – AVICII - ZEDD - KASKADE – SKRILLEX – LAIDBACK LUKE – DIPLO - CALVIN HARRIS – THOMAS GOLD – DIRTY SOUTH – HARDWELL - AFROJACK – MORGAN PAGE – MARTIN SOLVEIG – DJ DAN - DADA LIFE – STEVE AOKI – BAD BOY BILL – DJ CHUCKIE - RICHARD VISSION – MARK FARINA – NICKY ROMERO - WOLFGANG GARTNER & more! GHR has broadcasted and covered the biggest music festivals in the US including: ELECTRONIC DAISY CARNIVAL – ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL - COACHELLA – BEYOND WONDERLAND - TOMORROWLAND – SNOWGLOBE - WINTERSALT – BEYOND WONDERLAND & More! GHR is America’s First & Only Syndicated EDM Mixshow within terrestrial radio in the US, as traditionally American EDM radio programs provided content and music from local DJ’s and on-air personalities. GHR‘s music selection consists of everything in the spectrum of EDM including House, Electro House, Techno, Dubstep, Drum & Bass, progressive etc. For press, programming and show inquiries please contact Nick G: [email protected] We are GHR – America’s Electronic Dance Music Mixshow!
