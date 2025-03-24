We are GHR – America’s 2 Hour Syndicated Electronic Dance Music Mixshow! Broadcasting each & every week on over 31 FM radio stations, 4 International Radio Stations, 5 online websites & more. GHR plays new and exclusive DJ mixes, interviews and EDM news from world renowned Electronic Musicians, Producers and Dj’s from around the world.
Interviews & Guest Mixes from DJ’s & Artists include: DEADMAU5 – DAVID GUETTA – SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA – AVICII - ZEDD - KASKADE – SKRILLEX – LAIDBACK LUKE – DIPLO - CALVIN HARRIS – THOMAS GOLD – DIRTY SOUTH – HARDWELL - AFROJACK – MORGAN PAGE – MARTIN SOLVEIG – DJ DAN - DADA LIFE – STEVE AOKI – BAD BOY BILL – DJ CHUCKIE - RICHARD VISSION – MARK FARINA – NICKY ROMERO - WOLFGANG GARTNER & more!
GHR has broadcasted and covered the biggest music festivals in the US including: ELECTRONIC DAISY CARNIVAL – ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL - COACHELLA – BEYOND WONDERLAND - TOMORROWLAND – SNOWGLOBE - WINTERSALT – BEYOND WONDERLAND & More!
GHR is America’s First & Only Syndicated EDM Mixshow within terrestrial radio in the US, as traditionally American EDM radio programs provided content and music from local DJ’s and on-air personalities.
GHR‘s music selection consists of everything in the spectrum of EDM including House, Electro House, Techno, Dubstep, Drum & Bass, progressive etc.
For press, programming and show inquiries please contact Nick G: [email protected]
We are GHR – America’s Electronic Dance Music Mixshow!