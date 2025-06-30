Gig Gab - The Working Musician's Podcast

Click Tracks, Tribute Acts, and $20 Hacks: Gig Smarts with Corey Manske

You're not alone if you're running a click track on stage—more and more musicians are embracing it, and for good reason. This week on Gig Gab, Corey Manske joins Dave Hamilton to unpack how using a click can reduce stress, keep your band tight, and help you Always Be Performing.