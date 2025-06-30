Gig Gab - The Working Musician's Podcast

Crash Cymbals and Contracts: Billy Cuthrell’s Lesson in Music Business Success
Ever wonder how a skater punk becomes a music industry powerhouse? This week, Billy Cuthrell joins Dave Hamilton to share how his drumming journey kicked off with a Ludwig kit and a dose of Zeppelin, then scaled into creating a chain of four music schools and a million lessons taught […]
1:20:53
Click Tracks, Tribute Acts, and $20 Hacks: Gig Smarts with Corey Manske
You’re not alone if you’re running a click track on stage—more and more musicians are embracing it, and for good reason. This week on Gig Gab, Corey Manske joins Dave Hamilton to unpack how using a click can reduce stress, keep your band tight, and help you Always Be Performing. […]
1:06:48
Consistency is Key: P-Funk North's Road to Success
This week on Gig Gab, you’re diving deep with the (almost!) full crew from P-Funk North as they share what keeps their reggae funk machine moving. From twice-a-week rehearsals to the relentless grind of networking and playing out regularly, they prove that consistency and camaraderie build longevity. You’ll hear how […]
57:42
Sphere Sound Unpacked: Robert Scovill’s Deep Dive into Immersive Mixing
Step inside Sphere with Robert Scovill as he rejoins Dave on Gig Gab to dissect the art—and science—of immersive live sound. From his early days quad-mixing Rush to commanding 32 channels through Avid’s S6L with Meyer’s Spacemap Go, Scovill walks you through prepping for Sphere with simulators, Holoplot mapping, and […]
1:19:51
Tour Prep, Gear Gab, and Stage Smarts with Buddy Gibbons
Buddy Gibbons returns to Gig Gab to share how he’s gearing up for a nostalgia-fueled tour with Stephen Glickman and the Big Time Rush fanbase. From rollerblading around Wembley to off-road RC cars for downtime, Buddy’s prepping body and mind for the grind. He and Dave dig into how playing […]
Welcome to Gig Gab—the podcast sanctuary for working musicians and anyone fascinated by the vibrant, often unseen world behind every note played on stage. Whether you’re a musician, a member of the crew, or just someone who loves peeking behind the curtain to discover the secrets of live performances, you’ve found your tribe.