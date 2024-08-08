Episode 17 - Walter Chase

In this episode, the guys sit down with Walter Chaser, one of Straight No Chaser's original founding members. Walter shares his journey into the world of music, recounting the pivotal moments that led him to discover his passion for singing and arranging. From his early musical influences to his decision to pursue music education at IU, we dive deep into the experiences that shaped him as an artist before Straight No Chaser was even a thought.