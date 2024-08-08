In this episode, the guys sit down with Walter Chaser, one of Straight No Chaser's original founding members. Walter shares his journey into the world of music, recounting the pivotal moments that led him to discover his passion for singing and arranging. From his early musical influences to his decision to pursue music education at IU, we dive deep into the experiences that shaped him as an artist before Straight No Chaser was even a thought.
1:36:32
Episode 16 - Jerome Collins
In this episode, the guys are joined by Jerome Collins, an original member of Straight No Chaser. Jerome shares his personal journey, detailing how he ended up at Indiana University and helped create Straight No Chaser. Additionally, they discuss the creation of his new solo project, Rewind.
1:02:51
Episode 15 - Freedom Young
In this episode, the guys welcome Freedom Young, an accomplished musician, to the show. They dive into his musical journey, exploring his background and experiences leading up to a pivotal moment in his career when he receives an email from Straight No Chaser out of the blue. Special thanks to this week’s unofficial official sponsor, Sharpie!
55:58
Episode 14 - Steve Morgan
In this episode, the guys sit down with Steve Morgan, one of the original members of Straight No Chaser, for a closer look at his incredible musical journey. Steve takes us through his early days with the group, how his path diverged for a while, and what it was like to return to SNC after years away.
52:24
Episode 13
In this episode, the guys come to you from the tour bus and are joined by fellow group member Jasper Smith!