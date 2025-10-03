The YouTube transcript provides an overview of Taylor Swift's career trajectory and how she transitioned from a determined young artist to a billionaire mogul. It explains that her success is rooted in strategic decision-making, emphasizing her skills as a master storyteller who cultivated a deep connection with her fanbase, known as "Swifties." The text details her evolution from country music to pop, the intense public feuds and backlash she faced, and the pivotal moment when she lost the masters to her early albums, which led to her groundbreaking re-recording strategy ("Taylor's Versions"). Ultimately, the source frames Swift's empire as being built on owning her value, creating the repeatable system of "eras," and bypassing traditional industry power structures to control her intellectual property and maximize profits, notably through the record-breaking Eras Tour.

The source provides a transcript from a YouTube video by a top music attorney discussing the recent signing of the AI artist Monae to Hallwood Media in a deal reportedly worth up to $3 million. This is noted as the second AI artist signed by this label, following "I'm Oliver," and the video explores the implications of record labels monetizing AI music while major labels are simultaneously suing the AI generator Suno. The attorney also addresses the controversy and pushback from human artists, such as Khani, who feel that AI music devalues their work, and further explains the complex legal issues surrounding copyright and the collection of publishing royalties for AI-generated works, noting that performance rights organizations like BMI and ASCAP currently do not accept fully AI-generated music. Finally, the source touches on the commercial success of Monae's music, which has millions of streams, and raises questions about whether audiences are connecting with the human-created lyrics behind the AI avatar.

The source details the musical duo Sylvan Esso's decision to remove their entire catalog from the streaming platform Spotify while simultaneously releasing a new self-released single titled “WDID.” This move is explained by the duo, consisting of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, who stated they cannot continue to put their music on a platform that "directly funds war machines" due to its founder Daniel Ek’s investment in a weapons contractor. Sylvan Esso is the latest in a series of artists, including Deerhoof and Godspeed You! Black Emperor, to pull their music from Spotify in protest of Ek's venture capital firm Prima Materia's investments in the defense sector. The duo released the new track independently through their own label, Psychic Hotline, marking a decisive shift away from the streaming giant.

The source is an article from the New York Post detailing the announcement of Doja Cat's 2026 ‘Tour Ma Vie World Tour’ following the release of her fifth studio album, "Vie." The piece confirms the artist's return to touring despite a previous announcement of retirement and includes positive critical reactions to the new, synth-heavy album. Furthermore, the article provides a complete list of tour dates spanning from May to December 2026, information on where fans can purchase tickets, and a set list from a previous concert in the summer of 2025. It also highlights other contemporary Hip-Hop artists who are touring during the same period.

The source material discusses the ongoing YouTube copyright dispute between creator Rick Beato and Universal Music Group (UMG), focusing on the alleged weaponisation of Content ID claims by major record labels to seize video monetisation from creators. A "Top Music Attorney" video transcript details how Beato is receiving numerous, often repeated, claims on his educational videos, despite previously winning a fair use dispute on a specific track, demonstrating how UMG is allegedly ignoring YouTube's claim resolution policies. The attorney explains the four factors of fair use in copyright law, empowering creators to understand and file counter-notifications, arguing that these labels are employing bully tactics to force creators to surrender revenue rather than risk escalating to the severe Stage 2 counter-notification process. Beato himself confirms he is fighting these claims to raise awareness for smaller creators, noting that while he is frustrated, he is relying on others to file potential lawsuits.

About Music & Royalties Explained

We Teach the music Business So Artist and Producers Secure their royalties In-Full💵💰 from their Music, One of the Biggest Question asked within the music industry is how to get paid music royalties after your hard work of Writing, Composing, Recording etc. because of this reason I've decided to share my knowledge independent artist and producers etc who would like to becoming successful in their music journey. Im successfully earning music royalties from multiple sources including Soundcloud, Spotify, Napster, Deezer, AudioMack , from Publishing, Earning from Performance&Mechanical Royalties etc. Now it’s your turn, I created this as a guide to help you on your success on how to collect your royalties and promoting your music so you will earn from it, you'll also have a basic understanding about what percentages are fair so that you get paid what you are worth. music business, music royalties, mechanical royalties, performance royalties, ASCAP, BMI, songwriter tips, indie music, artist income...