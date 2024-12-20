"DRAKE DROPS FIRST LEGAL PETION BUT IS STILL SUING UMG, SAYING NOT LIKE US IS DEFAMATORY"

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/AnalyticAnalytic Dreamz dives into the latest developments in the legal battle between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." In November 2024, Drake accused UMG and Spotify of using unethical practices like bots and pay-to-play schemes to artificially boost the song's streaming numbers. The track, which includes serious allegations against Drake, saw immense success, earning five Grammy nominations. Drake's initial legal action was a pre-action petition aimed at gathering evidence, which he later withdrew on January 14, 2025, without any financial penalties. However, a second petition against UMG and iHeartRadio persists, alleging further misconduct including defamation. Spotify and UMG have both denied these allegations, with Spotify calling Drake's claims "false" and "far-fetched." This segment explores the implications of these legal maneuvers on Drake's career and relationships within the music industry, as well as the upcoming developments with Drake's tour starting in February 2025. Analytic Dreamz provides a detailed analysis of how this saga might influence the future of music streaming and artist-label relations.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/analytic-dreamz-notorious-mass-effect/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy