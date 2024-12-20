Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicAnalytic Dreamz: Notorious Mass Effect
Analytic Dreamz: Notorious Mass Effect

Analytic_Dreamz
Tune Into A Guy With Big Dreamz On The Internet Giving His Passionate Perspective On Gaming, Hip-Hop, & R&B ‼️
MusicMusic CommentaryLeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

  • "DRAKE DROPS FIRST LEGAL PETION BUT IS STILL SUING UMG, SAYING NOT LIKE US IS DEFAMATORY"
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/AnalyticAnalytic Dreamz dives into the latest developments in the legal battle between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." In November 2024, Drake accused UMG and Spotify of using unethical practices like bots and pay-to-play schemes to artificially boost the song's streaming numbers. The track, which includes serious allegations against Drake, saw immense success, earning five Grammy nominations. Drake's initial legal action was a pre-action petition aimed at gathering evidence, which he later withdrew on January 14, 2025, without any financial penalties. However, a second petition against UMG and iHeartRadio persists, alleging further misconduct including defamation. Spotify and UMG have both denied these allegations, with Spotify calling Drake's claims "false" and "far-fetched." This segment explores the implications of these legal maneuvers on Drake's career and relationships within the music industry, as well as the upcoming developments with Drake's tour starting in February 2025. Analytic Dreamz provides a detailed analysis of how this saga might influence the future of music streaming and artist-label relations.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/analytic-dreamz-notorious-mass-effect/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    28:25
  • "LOS ANGELES COUNTY WILDFIRES ONGOING AS LA FIRE CREWS RACE TO CONTAIN HISTORIC DESTRUCTION"
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/AnalyticIn this segment of "Notorious Mass Effect" by Analytic Dreamz, we delve deep into the catastrophic wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles in early 2025. Key fires examined include the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Sunset Fire, Kenneth Fire, and Lidia Fire, leading to at least 16 fatalities. More than 179,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with an additional 166,000 under evacuation warnings. The fires have destroyed or damaged over 13,400 structures, with the Palisades Fire alone scorching over 22,000 acres and impacting celebrity neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades. The Eaton Fire in Altadena has been equally devastating, claiming 11 lives and burning over 14,100 acres with no containment. We explore how Santa Ana winds reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, coupled with severe drought conditions, have fueled these blazes. Despite the deployment of over 7,500 firefighters, challenges like dry hydrants and limited aerial support due to high winds have complicated the response. The economic toll is staggering, with losses estimated at $50 billion, and the insurance landscape is in turmoil, with major insurers pulling out and the FAIR Plan capping coverage at $3M per household. Analytic Dreamz also covers the governmental response, including President Biden's deployment of federal resources and Governor Newsom's mobilization of the National Guard. This segment presents a comprehensive overview of the fires' impact, the ongoing challenges, and the broader implications for policy, insurance, and community resilience in the face of climate change.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/analytic-dreamz-notorious-mass-effect/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    46:17
  • "G3 GELO (BALL BROTHERS) - TWEAKER"
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/AnalyticIn this segment of Notorious Mass Effect, Analytic Dreamz explores the transition of LiAngelo Ball, or Gelo, from basketball to a burgeoning music career. Born November 24, 1998, in Chino Hills, California, Gelo's basketball journey was notable but fraught with challenges, including a collegiate stint at UCLA cut short by a shoplifting incident in China. After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he ventured into music with "Tweaker," released on January 3, 2025, under Born to Ball Music Group. This track, with its early 2000s Southern rap vibe, similar to Big Tymers, quickly became a viral sensation, especially after a snippet was played on a Kick livestream with streamer N3on. "Tweaker" not only dominated cultural conversations but also became an anthem in NBA and NFL locker rooms. On Spotify, it debuted at #149 globally with 1.32 million streams and peaked at #24 in the US, while on YouTube, it garnered 4 million views on WorldStarHipHop, trending above major artists. The song's catchy lyrics have turned into memes, with phrases like "swerve bend that corner" becoming cultural touchstones. Its influence extends to live performances, with Gelo scheduled for Rolling Loud California 2025. Despite no physical sales, its digital success positions it among the top streamed rap songs globally. Analytic Dreamz discusses how "Tweaker" taps into nostalgia, offering a fun, feel-good energy that resonates with fans, highlighting Gelo's potential to carve out a significant place in music, demonstrating his versatility beyond the basketball court.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/analytic-dreamz-notorious-mass-effect/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    18:55
  • "TEDDY SWIMS & GIVEON - ARE YOU EVEN REAL"
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/AnalyticIn this segment of Notorious Mass Effect, Analytic Dreamz dives into the new collaborative single "Are You Even Real" by Teddy Swims featuring GIVĒON. This dreamy ballad explores themes of disbelief in love's perfection and emotional vulnerability, with lyrics like "Are you even real / Or did I make you up?" from Swims and "You never do too much / Somehow, you’re still enough for me" by GIVĒON. Teddy Swims shares his inspiration drawn from his relationship with R&B singer Raiche, who is expecting their first child, and commends GIVĒON's talent. GIVĒON notes the natural flow of the song, making it replay-worthy. "Are You Even Real" is part of Swims' forthcoming album, "I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)," due on January 24, 2025, via Warner Records, which also includes tracks like "Funeral" and "Bad Dreams" with features from Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla. Swims has made waves with his breakout hit "Lose Control," securing a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards. GIVĒON, known for "Heartbreak Anniversary," has had recent collaborations like "Last Heartbreak Song" with Ayra Starr. The song has seen immediate success, garnering over 1.2 million streams on Spotify on its first day, debuting at #8 on Apple Music's US chart, and receiving substantial views on YouTube. Social media platforms, particularly X, have shown significant engagement, suggesting potential chart success and strong radio play. Analytic Dreamz provides a comprehensive analysis of the song's impact, artist backgrounds, and performance metrics.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/analytic-dreamz-notorious-mass-effect/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    8:06
  • "ROD WAVE - WESTSIDE CONNECTION"
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/AnalyticIn this segment of Notorious Mass Effect, Analytic Dreamz delves into the career of Rodarius Marcell Green, known professionally as Rod Wave, a standout in the trap-soul genre from St. Petersburg, Florida. Since his viral hit "Heart on Ice" in 2019, Rod Wave has seen consistent chart success with albums like "Ghetto Gospel," "Pray 4 Love," "SoulFly," "Beautiful Mind," and "Nostalgia." His latest single, "Westside Connection," released on January 9, 2025, continues his tradition of introspective lyrics, focusing on themes of betrayal, loyalty, personal growth, and reflection. Early reception has been positive, with fans lauding the song's emotional resonance and storytelling. "Westside Connection" saw immediate success on streaming platforms, amassing over 2.5 million streams on Spotify on its release day and entering the Top 20 on Apple Music's U.S. charts. The lyric video on YouTube quickly surpassed 500,000 views, reflecting strong engagement. On social media, particularly X, the song has trended with fans discussing its production and themes. Analytic Dreamz points out that while there's no data on physical sales, the digital consumption through streaming platforms is dominant, aligning with current market trends. Rod Wave's fanbase, known for its loyalty, significantly contributes to this initial success, ensuring the song's broad appeal and potential for long-term streaming. While there are no immediate media placements, the track's thematic depth suggests potential for inclusion in playlists or platforms like TikTok. This analysis underscores "Westside Connection" as a promising addition to Rod Wave's catalogue, likely to follow his pattern of sustained success.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/analytic-dreamz-notorious-mass-effect/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    8:52

About Analytic Dreamz: Notorious Mass Effect

Tune Into A Guy With Big Dreamz On The Internet Giving His Passionate Perspective On Gaming, Hip-Hop, & R&B ‼️ Social Media Link: https://linktr.ee/Analytic Email: [email protected]
