The Upside Down Story: Mystery Stories for Kid Detectives

GoKidGo
Welcome to The Upside Down Story! With most stories, the storyteller introduces themself at the beginning of the tale. But here at The Upside Down Story we turn...
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • A Summer Splash
    Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!? At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with.  Today’s hint is that the storyteller is an object. That means you’re going to be guessing what type of thing I am! Am I a notebook, a spoon, or perhaps a light bulb? Let’s start today’s story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
    --------  
    7:58
  • A Royal Mystery
    Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!? At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with. Today’s hint is that the storyteller is a character. That means you’re going to be guessing what type of a being I am! Am I Snow White, King Tritan, or perhaps Superworm? Hmmm. Let’s start today’s story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
    --------  
    11:20
  • The Climbing Criminal
    Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!? At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with. Today’s hint is that the storyteller is a fictional character. That means you’re going to be guessing what fictional character I am! Am I the Big Bad Wolf, Tom Thumb, or could I even be Puss in Boots? Hmmm. Let's start today's story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
    --------  
    9:04
  • Up, Down, All Around
    Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!? At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with. Today’s hint is that the storyteller is a color! That means you’re going to be guessing which color I am! Am I green, purple, or yellow? Hmmm. Let's start today's story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
    --------  
    8:03
  • Shiny Itty Bits
    Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!? At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with. Today’s hint is that the storyteller is an object...and in this case lots of little objects! That means you’re going to be guessing what type of thing I am! Am I a spoon, a shoe, or perhaps a phone? Hmmm. Let's start today's story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
    --------  
    8:26

About The Upside Down Story: Mystery Stories for Kid Detectives

Welcome to The Upside Down Story! With most stories, the storyteller introduces themself at the beginning of the tale. But here at The Upside Down Story we turn everything flipsy flopsy upside downsy! You aren’t going to know who is telling you this story until the very end – unless you guess sooner, that is!
