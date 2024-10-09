Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!?
At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with.
Today’s hint is that the storyteller is an object. That means you’re going to be guessing what type of thing I am! Am I a notebook, a spoon, or perhaps a light bulb?
Let’s start today’s story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
7:58
A Royal Mystery
11:20
The Climbing Criminal
9:04
Up, Down, All Around
8:03
Shiny Itty Bits
About The Upside Down Story: Mystery Stories for Kid Detectives
Welcome to The Upside Down Story! With most stories, the storyteller introduces themself at the beginning of the tale. But here at The Upside Down Story we turn everything flipsy flopsy upside downsy! You aren’t going to know who is telling you this story until the very end – unless you guess sooner, that is!