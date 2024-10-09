The Upside Down Story: Mystery Stories for Kid Detectives

Shiny Itty Bits

Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!? At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with. Today’s hint is that the storyteller is an object...and in this case lots of little objects! That means you’re going to be guessing what type of thing I am! Am I a spoon, a shoe, or perhaps a phone? Hmmm. Let's start today's story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!