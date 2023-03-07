The Adventures of Red Knight
Join Red Knight on his adventures across the magical kingdom of Kingdom! These fun stories are for children of all ages and their families. More
Bad Hair Day
Captain Zort's fur runs away, and it's up to the knights to catch it.Support the show
The Phoenix
Red Knight and his friends search for the legendary phoenix.Support the show
The Squared Circle
Black Knight returns to the kingdom of Kingdom and challenges Red Knight to a wrestling match.Support the show
Meep the Parents
A dinner with Pink Knight’s parents is thrown into chaos by a number of unexpected guests.Support the show
Apologies
A penitent King Dragon throws a charity gala.Support the show
Join Red Knight on his adventures across the magical kingdom of Kingdom! These fun stories are for children of all ages and their families.Podcast website
