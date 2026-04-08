The Adventures of Red Knight

The Adventures of Red Knight

Red Knight and his friends search for the legendary phoenix. Support the show

Captain Zort's fur runs away, and it's up to the knights to catch it. Support the show

Red Knight and his friends search for a stolen elven crown. Support the show

Pink Knight receives magical training from Moda the Witch. Support the show

Captain Zort’s clones return to the kingdom of Kingdom. Support the show

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About The Adventures of Red Knight

About The Adventures of Red Knight

About The Adventures of Red Knight

Join Red Knight on his adventures across the magical kingdom of Kingdom! These fun stories are for children of all ages and their families.