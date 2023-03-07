Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Red Knight Stories
Join Red Knight on his adventures across the magical kingdom of Kingdom! These fun stories are for children of all ages and their families.
Kids & FamilyComedyFiction
Available Episodes

5 of 77
  • Bad Hair Day
    Captain Zort's fur runs away, and it's up to the knights to catch it.Support the show
    7/3/2023
    19:35
  • The Phoenix
    Red Knight and his friends search for the legendary phoenix.Support the show
    6/19/2023
    21:30
  • The Squared Circle
    Black Knight returns to the kingdom of Kingdom and challenges Red Knight to a wrestling match.Support the show
    6/5/2023
    25:29
  • Meep the Parents
    A dinner with Pink Knight’s parents is thrown into chaos by a number of unexpected guests.Support the show
    5/22/2023
    21:06
  • Apologies
    A penitent King Dragon throws a charity gala.Support the show
    5/8/2023
    22:01

About The Adventures of Red Knight

Join Red Knight on his adventures across the magical kingdom of Kingdom! These fun stories are for children of all ages and their families.
