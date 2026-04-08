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The Adventures of Red Knight
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The Adventures of Red Knight

Red Knight Stories
ComedyFiction
The Adventures of Red Knight
Latest episode

80 episodes

  • The Adventures of Red Knight

    Attack of the Clones

    08/28/2023 | 19 mins.
    Captain Zort’s clones return to the kingdom of Kingdom.
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  • The Adventures of Red Knight

    The Witch

    08/07/2023 | 27 mins.
    Pink Knight receives magical training from Moda the Witch.
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  • The Adventures of Red Knight

    The Missing Crown

    07/17/2023 | 25 mins.
    Red Knight and his friends search for a stolen elven crown.
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  • The Adventures of Red Knight

    Bad Hair Day

    07/03/2023 | 19 mins.
    Captain Zort's fur runs away, and it's up to the knights to catch it.
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  • The Adventures of Red Knight

    The Phoenix

    06/19/2023 | 21 mins.
    Red Knight and his friends search for the legendary phoenix.
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About The Adventures of Red Knight
Join Red Knight on his adventures across the magical kingdom of Kingdom! These fun stories are for children of all ages and their families.
Podcast website
ComedyFictionKids & Family

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