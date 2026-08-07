Tumble Science Podcast for Kids

This is a rebroadcast of one of our favorite episodes from season 10!



Ever wondered how dinosaurs left their footprints behind millions of years ago? We embark on a prehistoric adventure with renowned paleontologist Paul Olsen! Discover the secrets behind dinosaur tracks and how these ancient prints can tell us incredible stories about the lives of dinosaurs. From the science of fossilization to what these footprints reveal about dinosaur behavior and habitats, Paul Olsen will guide us through the fascinating world of these mysteries left in stone - and share how he discovered thousands of dino tracks when he was just a kid.



Join us on a Dino Map Adventure at ⁠nepm.org/dinomap⁠! We’ve created a free audio tour to explore the science and history of dinosaur tracks in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts. Lindsay and Marshall will guide you through the place where dinosaur footprints were first discovered - and put you on the path to becoming dino track explorers! Dinosaur Adventures in the Pioneer Valley are supported by The Bement School, The Center School, and HCS Headstart.



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