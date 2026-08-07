Tumble Science Podcast for Kids

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294 episodes
- In this special summer mailbag episode, Marshall and Lindsay help answer three kid questions:
How do stem cells decide what to become?
How do chameleons change color? and...
What is Morse code?
This special episode features answers from Jessica Whited, Michel Milinkovich, and Mick Sullivan, from The Past and the Curious! As well as a roundup of listener reviews, and more!
For more information about Tumble, go visit our website at sciencepodcastforkids.com. To send us a question and get it answered on our show, go to https://tumble.science/Question.
Also support us on Patreon! patreon.com/tumblepodcast
- How do cheetahs get their super speed? We talk to a cheetah scientist to find out why a spotted cat is the fastest animal on Earth. Cheetahs are literally built for speed! Anne Hilborn spent months scoping out cheetahs on the hunt in the grasslands of the Serengeti. We’ll discover how cheetahs’ incredible speed is linked to their survival - and what they do when being fast isn’t enough.
On our special bonus interview episode - available to our Patreon supporters - Anne shares the amazing story of how being photographed while dropping cheetah poop on herself became both her most embarrassing and her proudest moment. Photos on the blog!
Pledge at patreon.com/tumblepodcast. Only $1/month gets you double the Tumble, and $5/month comes with a shoutout on the show, a birthday greeting, and opportunities to be on the show!
Want to learn more about cheetah science, and reputable conservation organizations? Check out our blog at
www.sciencepodcastforkids.com
- This is a rebroadcast of one of our favorite episodes from last season, and one that is particularly timely for the summer!
What if you found out that there was a tiny, nearly invisible type of plastic pollution that’s found nearly everywhere… but you’d never heard of it! That’s what happened to environmental scientist Jace Tunnell several years ago, and he’s been on a great nurdle hunt ever since! This episode on fighting plastic waste comes with a special bonus: the opportunity to enroll in a “Nurdle Patrol” and lead the Nurdle search in your community!
Join the Nurdle Patrol Special Agent Training Course at sciencepodcastforkids.com/nurdles
If you want to support Tumble on Patreon, just go to patreon.com/tumblepodcast. Ad-free early access to episodes is just $1/month, and for just $5/month you can get a birthday shout out on our feed!
T-shirts and other merch (including merch specific to this episode) are available at the Tumble merch store, at tumblepodcast.dashery.com.
Are there atoms in a black hole? ... and other questions about space - Summer Mailbag!06/26/2026 | 21 mins.What would happen if the Moon disappeared? How big is the universe, really? And what happens to atoms inside a black hole? Marshall and Lindsay get the answers to some cosmic questions in this special mailbag episode!
If you want to have your comment or review read on our show, leave one! Write a review on Apple Podcasts or comment on Spotify.
Join on Patreon to help us continue to make Tumble and be featured on future episodes, and help us decide on Season 12 topics: patreon.com/tumblepodcast
Shop official Tumble merch: https://tumblepodcast.dashery.com/
Submit a science question: https://www.sciencepodcastforkids.com/contact
Watch the Joke-ha-thon here!
Other Tumble episodes mentioned in this mailbag:
"What Would Happen If There Was No Moon?" (in Spanish).
"The Quest for the Edge of the Universe with Katie Mack"
"How Big is the Universe?"
Cataloging the Universe - Audio Course
- This is a rebroadcast of one of our favorite episodes from season 10!
Ever wondered how dinosaurs left their footprints behind millions of years ago? We embark on a prehistoric adventure with renowned paleontologist Paul Olsen! Discover the secrets behind dinosaur tracks and how these ancient prints can tell us incredible stories about the lives of dinosaurs. From the science of fossilization to what these footprints reveal about dinosaur behavior and habitats, Paul Olsen will guide us through the fascinating world of these mysteries left in stone - and share how he discovered thousands of dino tracks when he was just a kid.
Join us on a Dino Map Adventure at nepm.org/dinomap! We’ve created a free audio tour to explore the science and history of dinosaur tracks in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts. Lindsay and Marshall will guide you through the place where dinosaur footprints were first discovered - and put you on the path to becoming dino track explorers! Dinosaur Adventures in the Pioneer Valley are supported by The Bement School, The Center School, and HCS Headstart.
If you like this episode, consider supporting Tumble on Patreon by going to patreon.com/tumblepodcast. Get ad-free episodes for just $1 a month!
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About Tumble Science Podcast for Kids
A Common Sense Selection! Exploring stories of science discovery. Tumble is a science podcast created to be enjoyed by the entire family. Hosted & produced by Lindsay Patterson (science journalist) & Marshall Escamilla (teacher). Visit www.tumblepodcast.com for educational content.Podcast website
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