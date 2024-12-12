Games and Giggles - A Podcast For Kids by Momma Bear Audio

Episode 51 - Construction

Grab your tool belts and put on your hard hats for Episode 51 of Games and Giggles! Ms. Rylee is building an exciting day full of construction-themed fun. Laugh along with silly jokes about cranes and blueprints, test your quick thinking in Rhyme Time, and make tough decisions in a construction-themed "This or That" game. Get creative naming tools, vehicles, and materials in "How Many Can You Name?" and decide between wacky options in "Would You Rather."This episode is packed with imagination and giggles, so get ready to dig into the world of construction! Tune in tomorrow for more games, jokes, and giggles!All the important links: Answer the questions of the day over on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mommabearaudio/ Sign up for my monthly audio freebies:https://bit.ly/mommabearaudiofreebie Join the convo in my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/KXvnWRvgaW9nK9Ma/ Subscribe to A TON of audio for only a couple dollars and learn more on my website: https://mommabearaudio.com/Episode transcripts found here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188kgeeJSnvx3OmVNkNxc7-OWdJCNvwvk?usp=sharing Support Us: Enjoying the podcast? Leave us a review, tell your friends, and keep on listening to Games and Giggles!