Games and Giggles - A Podcast For Kids by Momma Bear Audio

Step right up and join Ms. Rylee for a fun-filled adventure at the amusement park! In this episode, we’re diving into thrilling “Would You Rather” questions, sharing your favorite carnival treats, and laughing at silly roller coaster jokes. Plus, there’s a quick round of “Rhyme Time” to keep your brain spinning like the teacups!Whether you’re a fan of bumper cars, cotton candy, or upside-down rides, this episode has something for everyone.Tune in tomorrow for more games, jokes, and giggles!All the important links: Answer the questions of the day over on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mommabearaudio/ Sign up for my monthly audio freebies:https://bit.ly/mommabearaudiofreebie Join the convo in my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/KXvnWRvgaW9nK9Ma/ Subscribe to A TON of audio for only a couple dollars and learn more on my website: https://mommabearaudio.com/Episode transcripts found here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188kgeeJSnvx3OmVNkNxc7-OWdJCNvwvk?usp=sharing Support Us: Enjoying the podcast? Leave us a review, tell your friends, and keep on listening to Games and Giggles!
--------
9:44
Episode 52 - The Color Purple
Get ready for a royal adventure because today’s episode is all about purple! From silly jokes and fascinating purple facts to fun games like “This or That: Purple Edition” and “Would You Rather,” Ms. Rylee takes you on a colorful journey celebrating this rare and magical hue. We’ll dive into why purple is so special in nature, answer quirky questions, and even imagine bouncing around in purple shoes or swimming in grape jelly.So, what’s your favorite thing about purple? Grab your giggles and let’s explore together!Tune in tomorrow for more games, jokes, and giggles!All the important links: Answer the questions of the day over on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mommabearaudio/ Sign up for my monthly audio freebies:https://bit.ly/mommabearaudiofreebie Join the convo in my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/KXvnWRvgaW9nK9Ma/ Subscribe to A TON of audio for only a couple dollars and learn more on my website: https://mommabearaudio.com/Episode transcripts found here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188kgeeJSnvx3OmVNkNxc7-OWdJCNvwvk?usp=sharing Support Us: Enjoying the podcast? Leave us a review, tell your friends, and keep on listening to Games and Giggles!
--------
10:37
Episode 51 - Construction
Grab your tool belts and put on your hard hats for Episode 51 of Games and Giggles! Ms. Rylee is building an exciting day full of construction-themed fun. Laugh along with silly jokes about cranes and blueprints, test your quick thinking in Rhyme Time, and make tough decisions in a construction-themed "This or That" game. Get creative naming tools, vehicles, and materials in "How Many Can You Name?" and decide between wacky options in "Would You Rather."This episode is packed with imagination and giggles, so get ready to dig into the world of construction! Tune in tomorrow for more games, jokes, and giggles!All the important links: Answer the questions of the day over on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mommabearaudio/ Sign up for my monthly audio freebies:https://bit.ly/mommabearaudiofreebie Join the convo in my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/KXvnWRvgaW9nK9Ma/ Subscribe to A TON of audio for only a couple dollars and learn more on my website: https://mommabearaudio.com/Episode transcripts found here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188kgeeJSnvx3OmVNkNxc7-OWdJCNvwvk?usp=sharing Support Us: Enjoying the podcast? Leave us a review, tell your friends, and keep on listening to Games and Giggles!
--------
11:15
Episode 50 - Random
Celebrate Episode 50 with a super random, totally fun-filled mashup of games and activities! Ms. Rylee takes you on an exciting journey through her favorites from Momma Bear Audio, including “Rylee Says,” animal riddles, creative questions, and imaginative story prompts. Whether you’re guessing what animal loves to spit (but only when mad) or creating a theme park based on your favorite book, this episode is packed with surprises, laughter, and creativity.Tune in for a playful mix of games and a sneak peek into more fun you can explore with Momma Bear Audio! See you tomorrow for more games, jokes, and giggles!All the important links: Answer the questions of the day over on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mommabearaudio/ Sign up for my monthly audio freebies:https://bit.ly/mommabearaudiofreebie Join the convo in my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/KXvnWRvgaW9nK9Ma/ Subscribe to A TON of audio for only a couple dollars and learn more on my website: https://mommabearaudio.com/Episode transcripts found here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188kgeeJSnvx3OmVNkNxc7-OWdJCNvwvk?usp=sharing Support Us: Enjoying the podcast? Leave us a review, tell your friends, and keep on listening to Games and Giggles!
--------
12:24
Episode 49 - History
Step into the time machine with Ms. Rylee for Episode 49 of Games and Giggles! Today, we’re traveling back in time to explore the fascinating world of history. Test your knowledge with true or false questions, discover an Olympic sport you might not expect, and laugh out loud at history-themed jokes. Then, dive into fun games like “Would You Rather,” “How Many Can You Name,” and even tackle thought-provoking time-travel questions.Whether you’re picturing pyramids, imagining life as a knight, or dreaming of inventing the airplane, this episode is packed with historical fun and creativity. Tune in tomorrow for more games, jokes, and giggles!All the important links: Answer the questions of the day over on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mommabearaudio/ Sign up for my monthly audio freebies:https://bit.ly/mommabearaudiofreebie Join the convo in my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/KXvnWRvgaW9nK9Ma/ Subscribe to A TON of audio for only a couple dollars and learn more on my website: https://mommabearaudio.com/Episode transcripts found here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188kgeeJSnvx3OmVNkNxc7-OWdJCNvwvk?usp=sharing Support Us: Enjoying the podcast? Leave us a review, tell your friends, and keep on listening to Games and Giggles!