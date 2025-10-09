In which Rutabug falls from a cornstalk and hurts his arm. Hamilton and Thumbkin rush over to help. After meeting Rutabug, Hamilton offers to harvest all the corn—and does it in a single day. Impressed, Rutabug invites him to dinner and gives him a warm welcome to Wondergarten. ✨ For more information, visit us at: wondergarten.net/

In which Hamilton meets Pearl and Puddleblume, who warmly welcome him to Wondergarten. After hearing how he helped Thumbkin and Rutabug, everyone celebrates Hamilton during the Autumn Festival. He is officially adopted into the Wondergarten community.

In which the Autumn Princess arrives, which means it's time for the fairies to leave until spring. After saying goodbye, Hamilton joins the gnomes at Puddleblume's for a tea party, where he learns table manners and tries spiced tea and cake for the first time.

In which Brother Wind blows through the garden, sweeping Petipom into the sky on a leaf! Stuck atop the old birch tree, he is rescued by Hamilton, who bravely climbs up and brings him down. Thumbkin cares for the frightened gnome until his spirits are restored.

The gnomes meet a new friend, Mr. Morrison Mole, who was mistaken for a giant worm after tunneling through Rutabug's living room. Since Morrison ate all the pumpkin seeds, Rutabug carves his pumpkin into a new house and invites everyone inside.

About The Gnomes of Wondergarten

The Gnomes of Wondergarten is a collection of seasonal short stories following Hamilton, a young squirrel who finds a home among a community of gnomes and fairies. Originally created for the Wondergarten Early Childhood Curriculum, these stories are free of dark or frightening themes, focusing instead on enriching the lives of children with goodness and beauty. With rich language, original music, and endearing characters worthy of imitation, The Gnomes of Wondergarten invites young listeners to enter a world of childhood imagination.