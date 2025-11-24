Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsKids & FamilyLightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults)

Gracebased
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults)
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Leroy Needs A Friend - BONUS EPISODE! (Full Ep)
    Welcome to our special bonus episode for season 1! Leroy wakes up with a problem: he realizes he needs a friend. Hilarity ensues. Enjoying this show?? Please leave us a review and share it with your friends. It only takes a second and it helps us tremendously! You can support the next seasons production, get that awesome lightcatchers magazine that all the cool kids at lunch are talking about, find other free resources and join the lightcatchers community, at www.bealightcatcher.comLightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head.Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher.Like the music?! Follow the lightcatchers band and get all the songs!Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/56LaK1yeHlJOV1FP36rr7P?si=gXRj-HivTq-GxNQAHe3Lgg Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-lightcatchers-band/1838044351
    --------  
    16:47
  • Leroy Needs a Friend - Bonus Episode! (Trailer)
     Want to become a patron? Get the full bonus episode now, head over to www.bealightcatcher.com/join  and you'll get instant access to the episode.To our current patrons: Thank you for supporting this show! We couldn't do it without you. Check your email, you should have an email from us with a link to the bonus episode. If you don't see it, send us an email: [email protected] bonus episode will release here on our feed the week of Thanksgiving. Enjoying this show?? Please leave us a review and share it with your friends. It only takes a second and it helps us tremendously! Lightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head.Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher.Like the music?! Follow the lightcatchers band and get all the songs!Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/56LaK1yeHlJOV1FP36rr7P?si=gXRj-HivTq-GxNQAHe3Lgg Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-lightcatchers-band/1838044351Website link: https://bealightcatcher.com
    --------  
    1:14
  • Bob the Bad Pirate Fights the Seven-Headed Monster of the Seven Seas (Part 2)
    Part 2 of the Season 1 Finale! Bob, Zoe, Leroy and Loretta and the rest of the gang face off against the Seven Headed Monster of the Seven Seas!Enjoying this show?? Please leave us a review and share it with your friends. It only takes a second and it helps us tremendously! You can support the next seasons production, get that awesome lightcatchers magazine that all the cool kids at lunch are talking about, find other free resources and join the lightcatchers community, at www.bealightcatcher.comLightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head.Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher.Like the music?! Follow the lightcatchers band and get all the songs!Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/56LaK1yeHlJOV1FP36rr7P?si=gXRj-HivTq-GxNQAHe3Lgg Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-lightcatchers-band/1838044351
    --------  
    38:10
  • Bob the Bad Pirate Fights the Seven-Headed Monster of the Seven Seas (Part 1)
    Part 1 of a 2 season finale, Bob, Zoey, and the crew go on an exciting adventure thanks to the help of some new friends they meet in Tortuga, Leroy and Loretta. Enjoying this show?? Please leave us a review and share it with your friends. It only takes a second and it helps us tremendously! You can support the next seasons production, get that awesome lightcatchers magazine that all the cool kids at lunch are talking about, find other free resources and join the lightcatchers community, at www.bealightcatcher.comLightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head.Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher.Like the music?! Follow the lightcatchers band and get all the songs!Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/56LaK1yeHlJOV1FP36rr7P?si=gXRj-HivTq-GxNQAHe3Lgg Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-lightcatchers-band/1838044351
    --------  
    41:25
  • Bob The Bad Pirate Meets Bob The Good Pirate.
    Bob the Bad Pirate meets his doppelgänger, Bob the Good Pirate. But something about Bob the Good Pirate seems just a little bit too good to be true!New Episodes Drop Weekly! Subscribe and get notified.Lightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head.Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher.Help this show grow! LEAVE A REVIEW :) Share it with your friends and support it. Go to www.bealightcatcher.com to support this ad-free podcast, download free coloring pages, and subscribe to Lightcatchers magazine.Like the music??!!  Follow the Lightcatchers band and get all the songs!Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/56LaK1yeHlJOV1FP36rr7P?si=gXRj-HivTq-GxNQAHe3Lgg Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-lightcatchers-band/1838044351
    --------  
    34:14

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults)

Lightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head. Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher. Go to www.bealightcatcher.com to support this ad-free podcast, download free coloring pages, and subscribe to Lightcatchers magazine.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults), Wow in the World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults): Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/17/2025 - 3:28:50 AM