Lightcatchers Podcast: Stories for kids (and their adults)

Bob the Bad Pirate Fights the Seven-Headed Monster of the Seven Seas (Part 1)

Part 1 of a 2 season finale, Bob, Zoey, and the crew go on an exciting adventure thanks to the help of some new friends they meet in Tortuga, Leroy and Loretta. Enjoying this show?? Please leave us a review and share it with your friends. It only takes a second and it helps us tremendously! You can support the next seasons production, get that awesome lightcatchers magazine that all the cool kids at lunch are talking about, find other free resources and join the lightcatchers community, at www.bealightcatcher.comLightcatchers is a podcast of original stories written for kids by writer and musician C.C. Kimmel. It’s perfect for parents looking for stories that explore topics like emotional intelligence, mental health, and hope. It’s also perfect if you like laughing along with your kids and getting catchy pirate songs stuck in your head.Lightcatchers is created, written, and narrated by Cody Kimmel (aka C.C. Kimmel). Sound design and mixing by Jonathon Roberts. Podcast produced by Dan Gummel in partnership with Gracebased and Gum Audio. Music written by Cody Kimmel, produced by Hannah Glavor, and mixed and mastered by Rhys Zacher.Like the music?! Follow the lightcatchers band and get all the songs!Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/56LaK1yeHlJOV1FP36rr7P?si=gXRj-HivTq-GxNQAHe3Lgg Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-lightcatchers-band/1838044351