The Benefits of Cylinder Arm Machines

On this week's episode of “Stitch Please,” Lisa takes a fun, deep dive into the world of industrial sewing machines, especially the mighty cylinder arm! She’s joined by bag-making pros Renee Thomas and Rochelle Wadley, who share their journeys into sewing and how they fell in love with these powerful machines. Renee tells us how she started sewing as a teen, took a break, then came back to it in her twenties, while Rochelle recalls learning the ropes from her dad and stitching since she was little. Both eventually upgraded to cylinder arm machines to tackle tougher fabrics and thicker layers. They rave about how these machines make it a breeze to sew through challenging materials like vinyl and chipboard. Along the way, Lisa, Renee, and Rochelle compare the cylinder arm’s speed and power to regular domestic machines, highlighting how much easier (and faster!) bag-making can be. It's a lively chat packed with insights, sewing tips, and plenty of laughs!======Renee Thomas IG-@sewnoteitbeSew Mote It Be website======Roschelle Wadley IG-@mindofaladybugMind of a Ladybug website======Lisa Woolfork is an associate professor of English specializing in African American literature and culture. Her teaching and research explore Black women writers, Black identity, trauma theory, and American slavery. She is the founder of Black Women Stitch, the sewing group where Black lives matter. She is also the host/producer of Stitch Please, a weekly audio podcast that centers on Black women, girls, and femmes in sewing. In the summer of 2017, she actively resisted the white supremacist marches in her community, Charlottesville, Virginia. The city became a symbol of lethal resurging white supremacist violence. She remains active in a variety of university and community initiatives, including the Community Engaged Scholars program. She believes in the power of creative liberation.Instagram: Lisa WoolforkTwitter: Lisa WoolforkReady to tap in to the visuals of Stitch Please? Then join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you can get all of the video versions of the pod. PLUS more goodies at higher patron levels. We couldn't do any of this without your support. Thank you!======Sign up for the Black Women Stitch quarterly newsletterCheck out our merch hereLeave a BACKSTITCH message and tell us about your favorite episode.Join the Black Women Stitch PatreonCheck out our Amazon StoreStay Connected:YouTube: