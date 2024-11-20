The Peachy Path: Fiber Fun with Laverne Benton

This week on "Stitch Please", Lisa hangs out with the fabulous Laverne Benton—better known as Busy Peach—for a fun and lively chat about her fiber arts journey. From learning crochet as a kid to rediscovering her love for it as an adult, Laverne spills all the yarn (pun intended) about her creative adventures. They dive into the magic of fiber, the power of perseverance, and the beauty of embracing those "oops" moments in crafting. Laverne also shares the scoop on her Saturday Shenanigans show, where she brings together fiber artists for a mix of learning, laughter, and good vibes. True to the spirit of shenanigans, she shows how imperfections are just part of the creative fun. Lisa and Laverne remind us all: crafting is about enjoying the process, mistakes and all. So grab your hooks, needles, or whatever you love, and tune in for a stitchin’ good time! =====Where you can find Laverne!Bzypeach.comIG: @bzypeach=====Lisa Woolfork is an associate professor of English specializing in African American literature and culture. Her teaching and research explore Black women writers, Black identity, trauma theory, and American slavery. She is the founder of Black Women Stitch, the sewing group where Black lives matter. She is also the host/producer of Stitch Please, a weekly audio podcast that centers on Black women, girls, and femmes in sewing. In the summer of 2017, she actively resisted the white supremacist marches in her community, Charlottesville, Virginia. The city became a symbol of lethal resurging white supremacist violence. She remains active in a variety of university and community initiatives, including the Community Engaged Scholars program. She believes in the power of creative liberation.Instagram: Lisa WoolforkTwitter: Lisa WoolforkReady to tap in to the visuals of Stitch Please? Then join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you can get all of the video versions of the pod. PLUS more goodies at higher patron levels. We couldn't do any of this without your support. Thank you!