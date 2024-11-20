This week on "Stitch Please", Lisa hangs out with the fabulous Laverne Benton—better known as Busy Peach—for a fun and lively chat about her fiber arts journey. From learning crochet as a kid to rediscovering her love for it as an adult, Laverne spills all the yarn (pun intended) about her creative adventures. They dive into the magic of fiber, the power of perseverance, and the beauty of embracing those "oops" moments in crafting. Laverne also shares the scoop on her Saturday Shenanigans show, where she brings together fiber artists for a mix of learning, laughter, and good vibes. True to the spirit of shenanigans, she shows how imperfections are just part of the creative fun. Lisa and Laverne remind us all: crafting is about enjoying the process, mistakes and all. So grab your hooks, needles, or whatever you love, and tune in for a stitchin’ good time! =====Where you can find Laverne!Bzypeach.comIG: @bzypeach=====Lisa Woolfork is an associate professor of English specializing in African American literature and culture. Her teaching and research explore Black women writers, Black identity, trauma theory, and American slavery. She is the founder of Black Women Stitch, the sewing group where Black lives matter. She is also the host/producer of Stitch Please, a weekly audio podcast that centers on Black women, girls, and femmes in sewing. In the summer of 2017, she actively resisted the white supremacist marches in her community, Charlottesville, Virginia. The city became a symbol of lethal resurging white supremacist violence. She remains active in a variety of university and community initiatives, including the Community Engaged Scholars program. She believes in the power of creative liberation.Instagram: Lisa WoolforkTwitter: Lisa WoolforkReady to tap in to the visuals of Stitch Please? Then join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you can get all of the video versions of the pod. PLUS more goodies at higher patron levels. We couldn't do any of this without your support. Thank you!
35:07
The Benefits of Cylinder Arm Machines
The Benefits of Cylinder Arm Machines

On this week's episode of "Stitch Please," Lisa takes a fun, deep dive into the world of industrial sewing machines, especially the mighty cylinder arm! She's joined by bag-making pros Renee Thomas and Rochelle Wadley, who share their journeys into sewing and how they fell in love with these powerful machines. Renee tells us how she started sewing as a teen, took a break, then came back to it in her twenties, while Rochelle recalls learning the ropes from her dad and stitching since she was little. Both eventually upgraded to cylinder arm machines to tackle tougher fabrics and thicker layers. They rave about how these machines make it a breeze to sew through challenging materials like vinyl and chipboard. Along the way, Lisa, Renee, and Rochelle compare the cylinder arm's speed and power to regular domestic machines, highlighting how much easier (and faster!) bag-making can be. It's a lively chat packed with insights, sewing tips, and plenty of laughs!======Renee Thomas IG-@sewnoteitbeSew Mote It Be website======Roschelle Wadley IG-@mindofaladybugMind of a Ladybug website
40:21
African Textiles and Identity with Khensani Mohlatlole
African Textiles and Identity with Khensani Mohlatlole

In this week's episode of "Stitch Please", Lisa sits down with Khensani Mohlatole, the talent behind the "ClothesMinded"podcast and "Hanger Management" blog. Together, they dive into Khensani's sewing journey, her passion for South African fashion history, and the rich significance of African textiles. Khensani explains why celebrating and reclaiming African fashion matters and explores the effects of colonization on African textiles. They also talk about what luxury means in African fashion and why gratitude is essential for the artisans who bring our clothing to life.=====How you can find KensaniHanger ManagementThe Clothes Minded PodcastInstagram- @okbaddiekTik Tok- @okbaddiek
38:57
Celebrating Cosplay with SheShe!
Celebrating Cosplay with SheShe!

This week on "Stitch Please," Lisa dives into the colorful world of cosplay with special guest SheShe from CDC Cosplays! Together, they unpack what makes cosplay more than just a costume—it's about research, dedication, and the thrill of bringing a character to life. From the craft of creating each look to the excitement of conventions (badges, panels, and even celeb sightings!), they cover it all. SheShe shares her journey of jumping into cosplay as an adult, highlighting how important it is for grown-ups to do what makes them happy.
29:25
Balancing Books and Boston: Lisa's Academic and Personal Journey
Balancing Books and Boston: Lisa's Academic and Personal Journey

This week on "Stitch Please," Lisa dives into her Boston adventure, blending her book projects with insights from the Susan Newhouse Center for the Humanities at Wellesley College. She unpacks her studies on Black women's sewing traditions, celebrates communal learning, and reflects on adapting to big city life. Lisa also chats about how walking and embracing urban living have brought her unexpected joys.
