We've all wished we could experience our favorite games or movie again for the first time. What moments do you wish you could re-live? Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

404: Moments you wish you could experience again for the first time - Patron Chat, Aug 2026

We're discussing the secret tunnels under the White-Gold tower, Skyforge being super ancient, how Daggerfall got it's name, the End Times Cult of Morrowind, and Female Giants existing and then not existing. Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

405: Iceberg 15 - Skyforge is OLDER Than The Elves and More!

We didn't realize just how interesting and important meteoric glass and iron are to Elder Scrolls Lore until we researched this episode and realized that they're EVERYWHERE, dating all the way back to TES 1 and even Shadowkey, the mobile game. Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

406: Iceberg 16 - The Secrets of Meteoric Glass (Nobody Talks About, But Should!)

Elder Scrolls is more popular than ever and it's partly due to a major cultural shift. Old books are out-selling new books. Valve pc gaming sales show old game beating new games. Old music is more popular with Gen Z and A. Old movies and shows are streamed more than new ones. What is going on and what does that mean for podcasts like this? Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

What would it take for you to worship each Daedric Prince? Could they make you a deal you couldn't refuse? Are there some that you'd never worship? Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

408: Which Daedric Princes Could Convince You To Worship Them? - Patron Chat Sept 2026

About Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

About Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

About Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More