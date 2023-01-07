This show is in the top 1% of podcasts globally! The Elder Scrolls universe explained beginning with perfect bite-sized chunks and evolving into a weekly conver...
252: Deadric Creature Lore Pt 2
We're exploring Crow Daedra, Daedra Counts & Lords, Daedric Titans, and Dark Seducers.
7/15/2023
48:29
251: Deadric Creature Lore Pt 1
We open up the book of the Daedra to discuss each creature. This episode covers A through C.
7/8/2023
48:37
250: TES 6 MUST HAVE These Game Mechanics
What new game mechanics are "must haves" for the next main Elder Scrolls game? We put our heads together and come up with the coolest ideas you've ever heard. (Hopefully!)
7/1/2023
1:19:45
249: The Dark Origins of the Mages Guild
How did the Mages Guild start and why are some schools of magic "legal" and others aren't?
6/24/2023
58:59
248: The Psijic Order & Artaeum
The Psijics are the oldest monastic group in Tarmiel, and mysterious keepers of knowledge and magic. Here's what we know.
About Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Video Game Lore, Skyrim, ESO & More
This show is in the top 1% of podcasts globally! The Elder Scrolls universe explained beginning with perfect bite-sized chunks and evolving into a weekly conversation. We start with the basic concepts and dig deeper as the show progresses. From the nature of creation to the "gods" (Aedra & Daedra), races, and history of events. This podcast is the best way to start filling in the blanks of your knowledge about the series. Praised for the high-quality production and Tom's polished and professional presentation, the Lorecast series of shows have been called the "Morning Edition" of video game podcasts. Get awesome rewards & support the show: patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast Watch live! Thursdays @ 9pm ET: youtube.com/c/robotsradio Advertise with us & business inquiries: [email protected] show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5862378/advertisement