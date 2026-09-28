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Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

Robots Radio
LeisureVideo Games
Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More
Latest episode

320 episodes

  • Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

    408: Which Daedric Princes Could Convince You To Worship Them? - Patron Chat Sept 2026

    09/28/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    What would it take for you to worship each Daedric Prince? Could they make you a deal you couldn't refuse? Are there some that you'd never worship?
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net

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  • Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

    407: Data: Older Games Beat Newer Games - What's going on? Host Crossover Chat Fall 2026

    09/21/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Elder Scrolls is more popular than ever and it's partly due to a major cultural shift. Old books are out-selling new books. Valve pc gaming sales show old game beating new games. Old music is more popular with Gen Z and A. Old movies and shows are streamed more than new ones. What is going on and what does that mean for podcasts like this?
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net

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  • Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

    406: Iceberg 16 - The Secrets of Meteoric Glass (Nobody Talks About, But Should!)

    09/14/2026 | 51 mins.
    We didn't realize just how interesting and important meteoric glass and iron are to Elder Scrolls Lore until we researched this episode and realized that they're EVERYWHERE, dating all the way back to TES 1 and even Shadowkey, the mobile game.
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net

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  • Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

    405: Iceberg 15 - Skyforge is OLDER Than The Elves and More!

    09/07/2026 | 47 mins.
    We're discussing the secret tunnels under the White-Gold tower, Skyforge being super ancient, how Daggerfall got it's name, the End Times Cult of Morrowind, and Female Giants existing and then not existing.
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net

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    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More

    404: Moments you wish you could experience again for the first time - Patron Chat, Aug 2026

    08/31/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    We've all wished we could experience our favorite games or movie again for the first time. What moments do you wish you could re-live?
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More
This show is in the top 1% of podcasts globally and the top Elder Scrolls audio podcast. The Elder Scrolls universe (Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO, Morrowind, Daggerfall, Arena) explained. From the nature of creation to the "gods" (Aedra & Daedra), races, characters, quests, history of world events, religions, weird metaphysics, everything is explored. This podcast is the best way to start filling in the blanks of your knowledge about the series.Wondering about where to start?For more creation story lore, jump to episode 339.Godlike beings? For Aedra (or Divines) go to 127. For Daedric Princes, 178.Or skip around and enjoy the topics in any order.Praised for the high-quality production and Tom's polished and professional presentation, the Lorecast series of shows have been called the "Morning Edition" of video game podcasts. Get awesome rewards & support the show: patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast Watch live! Thursdays @ 8pm ET: twitch.tv/robotsradioCheck out my new show, RETRO RECALL: https://youtu.be/Ur6qFVBA9zEAdvertise with us & business inquiries: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
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