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Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More
Robots Radio
Latest episode
320 episodes
408: Which Daedric Princes Could Convince You To Worship Them? - Patron Chat Sept 202609/28/2026 | 1h 20 mins.What would it take for you to worship each Daedric Prince? Could they make you a deal you couldn't refuse? Are there some that you'd never worship?
Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net
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407: Data: Older Games Beat Newer Games - What's going on? Host Crossover Chat Fall 202609/21/2026 | 1h 18 mins.Elder Scrolls is more popular than ever and it's partly due to a major cultural shift. Old books are out-selling new books. Valve pc gaming sales show old game beating new games. Old music is more popular with Gen Z and A. Old movies and shows are streamed more than new ones. What is going on and what does that mean for podcasts like this?
Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net
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406: Iceberg 16 - The Secrets of Meteoric Glass (Nobody Talks About, But Should!)09/14/2026 | 51 mins.We didn't realize just how interesting and important meteoric glass and iron are to Elder Scrolls Lore until we researched this episode and realized that they're EVERYWHERE, dating all the way back to TES 1 and even Shadowkey, the mobile game.
Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net
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- We're discussing the secret tunnels under the White-Gold tower, Skyforge being super ancient, how Daggerfall got it's name, the End Times Cult of Morrowind, and Female Giants existing and then not existing.
Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net
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404: Moments you wish you could experience again for the first time - Patron Chat, Aug 202608/31/2026 | 1h 14 mins.We've all wished we could experience our favorite games or movie again for the first time. What moments do you wish you could re-live?
Patreon: https://patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ElderScrollsLorecast Twitch: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk TES with us! Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Email: elderscrollslorecast@gmail.com Get a cool shirt, hat, or sticker, and support the show. Merch: https://robotsradio.net/store/ More awesome podcasts: www.robotsradio.net
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About Elder Scrolls Lorecast: Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO and TES VI Video Game Lore & More
This show is in the top 1% of podcasts globally and the top Elder Scrolls audio podcast. The Elder Scrolls universe (Skyrim, Oblivion, ESO, Morrowind, Daggerfall, Arena) explained. From the nature of creation to the "gods" (Aedra & Daedra), races, characters, quests, history of world events, religions, weird metaphysics, everything is explored. This podcast is the best way to start filling in the blanks of your knowledge about the series.Wondering about where to start?For more creation story lore, jump to episode 339.Godlike beings? For Aedra (or Divines) go to 127. For Daedric Princes, 178.Or skip around and enjoy the topics in any order.Praised for the high-quality production and Tom's polished and professional presentation, the Lorecast series of shows have been called the "Morning Edition" of video game podcasts. Get awesome rewards & support the show: patreon.com/elderscrollslorecast Watch live! Thursdays @ 8pm ET: twitch.tv/robotsradioCheck out my new show, RETRO RECALL: https://youtu.be/Ur6qFVBA9zEAdvertise with us & business inquiries: robotsnetwork@gmail.comPodcast website
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