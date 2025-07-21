The Sessions Pilot

Yo yo yo! Whats up family!? I hope all is well! This is the beginning of something special! The Sessions are here! This episode is just an introduction that explains what the premise of the show is. I will be covering different topics that involve life. Hopefully this can be a safe space to share our thoughts and feelings so we can continue to grow to become better versions of ourselves as we navigate life. I hope you enjoy! Peace!