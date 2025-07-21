Whats up, family! Happy Monday to yall! Today's topic of conversation is called TOYS (Tricked Out Your Spot). We will discuss the importance of staying true to what you believe in and not letting anyone or anything take you out of place. I hope y'all enjoy the episode! Lets go!
--------
12:22
--------
12:22
Expectations Are Your Enemy
Whats up family!! Today I am going to discuss how our expectations can sometimes become our enemies. I will talk about how we can lead ourselves into disappointment not only for ourselves, but the people who are in our lives. I hope you enjoy the episode! Peace!
--------
16:24
--------
16:24
Gratitude
Whats up, family! I hope this reaches you well! This episode is about expressing gratitude. Allowing yourself to be proud of the place you are standing. I know it is easy to look ahead of you and behind you, but take a moment and appreciate what is happening right now! *New Episodes from here on out will be dropped every Monday!*
--------
15:00
--------
15:00
The Sessions Pilot
Yo yo yo! Whats up family!? I hope all is well! This is the beginning of something special! The Sessions are here! This episode is just an introduction that explains what the premise of the show is. I will be covering different topics that involve life. Hopefully this can be a safe space to share our thoughts and feelings so we can continue to grow to become better versions of ourselves as we navigate life. I hope you enjoy! Peace!
Whats up world! This podcast is dedicated to just showing love, talking about things to help inspire, and just all around good vibes! I hope these convos can help expand thoughts and bring you into my world. *Some of these episodes are back dated, but I wanted to give you the chance to hear my old thoughts while adding new ones as well*
NEW EPISODES EVERY MONDAY!