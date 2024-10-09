For over a decade, DJ J Warren has energized dance floors around the globe with his dynamic rhythms and uplifting, soulful melodies. Hailing from the U.S., he ...

This past Saturday, I had the honor of DJing the very first @whitepartyvietnam . The production was absolutely incredible, and I was blown away by the experience. Here’s a live recording of my set—hope y’all enjoy it!!!

This New Year’s, I’m beyond excited to be back spinning at one of the world’s most epic NYE festivals! Can't wait to bring my signature sound to the futuristic Tribe Sky Club for the Beef Ball on December 30th. Get ready for a sneak peek of the tech-infused beats and energy I’ll be bringing!

Embark on an interstellar musical journey, seamlessly blending genres and BPMs. The set ignites with electrifying big room beats, rises through progressive house, navigates circuit rhythms, and glides into melodic techno, culminating in a meticulously crafted trance finale. With over 8 exclusive mashups and edits tailored for this chapter, it’s time to suit up, strap in, and enjoy the ride.

Here's part of my live set from the Beef Ball Pool Party at White Party Bangkok a few days ago! It was a daytime party at the stunning new Tribe Sky Mega Beach Club, so get ready for a high-energy, vocal-driven vibe. Hope you enjoy it!

Embark on an interstellar musical odyssey, where genres and BPMs merge effortlessly across the cosmos. This set launches with electrifying big room energy, ascends through progressive house, pulses with circuit rhythms and seductive tech house, and this time, prepares for a deep dive into the hypnotic depths of melodic techno.Suit up, strap in, and enjoy the ride!

About J Warren's Podcast

For over a decade, DJ J Warren has energized dance floors around the globe with his dynamic rhythms and uplifting, soulful melodies. Hailing from the U.S., he is renowned for seamlessly blending diverse electronic styles into his signature sound. DJ J Warren has headlined high-profile events like White Party Bangkok (2023 and 2025) and the inaugural White Party Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City (2024). His résumé also includes major festivals such as CandyLand New Year’s Eve in Sydney, Unite Festival for San Diego Pride, and Mainee Pervert during San Francisco Pride. Continuously innovating and shaping the future of electronic music, DJ J Warren remains a pioneering force in the industry.