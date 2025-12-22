Fearless by Design: The Maxie J Manifesto
11/17/2025 | 1h 6 mins.
In a city where dreams often dissolve under the weight of rent and reality, one woman stitched faith into fashion. Los Angeles doesn’t create dreamers; it forges believers. The city hums with ambition, sunlight, and struggle—and Maxie J embodies all three. Inside her design studio, bolts of fabric lean against the walls like sacred scrolls—silk, feathers, sequins—each representing a story waiting for its debut. She moves quietly through the space, tape measure draped around her neck like a crown, her eyes alert but peaceful. In the background, soft gospel harmonies blend with the hum of a sewing machine. Maxie J was born and raised beneath that same California sun—a girl who turned imagination into armor. In middle school, she was already the one to watch: the girl who color-blocked before it was a trend, who made thrift look couture, who wore her confidence like cologne. “I’ve been a fashion girlie since I was a kid,” she laughs. “I literally been winning Best Dressed since junior high.” She didn’t grow up with access to luxury boutiques or stylists. Her earliest references weren’t designer catalogs but family gatherings, Sunday church outfits, and the unspoken language of Black elegance that pulsed through South Central L.A. She learned early that fashion wasn’t about money—it was about presence. It was how you showed up when the world tried to make you invisible. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/million-dollar-mindset/donations
Micah Tatum shares his ambitious plan to build generational wealth through Cervo Media Group.
7/14/2024 | 42 mins.
Micah Tatum shares his ambitious plan to build generational wealth through Cervo Media Group. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/million-dollar-mindset/donations
Manika unveils her blueprint for becoming a music icon
7/04/2024 | 33 mins.
Manika unveils her blueprint for becoming a music icon Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/million-dollar-mindset/donations
PRINCE HOWARD believes in things no one can see.
1/28/2023 | 40 mins.
Accepting the challenge of chasing greatness is simple. Pursuing greatness without compromise requires ‘Championship DNA’ and faith beyond normal. Music impresario Prince Howard IV embodies the essence of a living manifestation. Prince Howard IV is half man and half supernatural being in the world of entertainment. Identifying uncut diamonds in music is a divine skill set. Cultivating uncut diamonds into musical icons requires immeasurable patience, unthinkable belief in oneself, and abnormal discipline. Prince Howard IV is among the industry’s most prominent and respected music executives. His name unlocks access to hidden doors of life-changing opportunities. The street reputation of Prince Howard functions like an American Express Black card. Prince Howard IV is never denied in his quest for deliverance and empowerment of emerging musical talent. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/million-dollar-mindset/donations
Nick Storm unveils his business mastermind and talks walking in his purpose.
12/12/2022 | 48 mins.
Nick Storm is the epitome of betting on yourself and reinvention. Being born with unparalleled human instincts and a Midas touch ability., Nick Storm is a self-made curator of cool. Converting product ideas into consumer gold illuminates his genius. Nick Storm (@iamnickstorm) • Instagram photos and videos Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/million-dollar-mindset/donations
Million Dollar Mindset